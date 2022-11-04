Read full article on original website
Arkansas vs. No. 11 Ole Miss kickoff time announced
The kickoff time for Arkansas’ game against No. 11 Ole Miss in 12 days has been announced. The Razorbacks and Rebels will meet on Saturday, Nov. 19th inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.) at either 6 p.m. (CST) on ESPN or 6:30 p.m. . on SEC...
Kermit Davis knew that Alcorn State matchup would turn out the way it did
On the Friday before Ole Miss' season opening game against Alcorn State, head coach Kermit Davis gave his thoughts about the Braves, a team that made it to their conference's championship game a season ago. The main thing he claimed to have took away from it was just sheer competitiveness.
MARTIN HITS A BIG ONE: NO SURPRISE TO ME
Martin Hegwood and I became fast friends when we were students at Ole Miss. We were both from Pascagoula, but we hadn’t really known each other down here at that time (I’m three years older). Once we got together in Oxford, Martin and I formed a friendship that...
Oxford, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Beloved University of Mississippi Political Science Professor John W. Winkle III Mourned by Campus Community
Mississippi constitution expert leaves impressive legacy at Ole Miss. John W. Winkle III was a monumental figure at the University of Mississippi. He won virtually every teaching award the university offers, served as chair of the Department of Political Science more than once and contributed to the creation of the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College and Trent Lott Leadership Institute, to name a few accomplishments.
Amber Amis Named Stamps Scholar at the University of Mississippi
Amber Amis, of Clinton, MS, majoring in Economics, was named one of 13 new Stamps Scholars at the University of Mississippi. The Stamps Scholars Program awards scholarships based on academic excellence, leadership experience and exceptional character. The program awarded 247 scholarships this year to students at 31 partner institutions across the U.S. and the United Kingdom.
Professional eaters “dispose” of pizza food challenge
Brandon Clark knew that he was a fast eater. But he didn’t know that he ate faster than most human beings on the planet. While his co-workers were away grabbing McDonald’s for lunch, he would already be finished with his lunch by the time they got back to the job site.
County remains in top third for state COVID-19 infections
We may not think about it as much and we may not talk about it as much, but the COVID-19 virus is still with us and people continue to be infected by it. DeSoto County is certainly not immune to COVID-19 and is in the top third for infection rates in the state of Mississippi. That’s according to a new report released by Stacker, which is a website that provides data journalism information to news organizations.
Interrupting the Poverty Cycle: Looking Back to Move Forward in Mississippi
Otibehia Allen's days in the Mississippi Delta start and end with her five children—three boys and two girls. She feeds them. Clothes them. Their well-being rests on her shoulders. She does it all on her own. It is hard for her to put into words what it is like...
Blue Mountain College changing its name
BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. (WTVA) — Blue Mountain College announced Friday it is changing its name to Blue Mountain Christian University. President Barbara McMillin says the move was made after six months of discussions, which included support from the school's alumni association. "Alumni and friends of the school support the...
University of Mississippi Police go on social media to dispel rumors of attempted abduction on Ole Miss campus
The University of Mississippi Police Department took to social media on Friday to dispel rumors of an attempted abduction on campus. “We are aware of a rumor circulating our community about an alleged attempted abduction occurring on campus,” the department posted on its Twitter feed Friday afternoon. “UPD was...
Letter threatening life of Mississippi county supervisor sent for DNA analysis, sheriff says
Officials say they are waiting on the results from DNA testing to determine the next steps in the investigation of a letter threatening the life of a Mississippi county supervisor. Sheriff Shane Phelps said this week the investigation into the letter that threatened the life of Panola County Supervisor John...
Proposal would move Tunica County casinos from flood areas, boost local economy
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — A new proposal could be a game-changer for Tunica County casinos. The bill would allow casinos to be built on dry land instead of inside of a levee, where there are flood risks. State Representative Cedric Burnett drafted the bill and said it would protect against such events.
Lafayette County Judge Candidates: Meet Christine Tatum
Lafayette County residents will vote to elect the county’s first County judge on Nov. 8. Eight local attorneys have qualified to run for the new seat. They include Steve Jubera, James B. Justice, Cornelia Fondren, Thomas A. Waller, Josh Turner, Ray Garrett, Tiffany Kilpatrick and Christine Tatum. This week,...
Local Tupelo churches give away 300+ Thanksgiving turkeys
TUPELO, MS (WTVA) -- Local churches in Tupelo came together to spread love and turkey to those in need this holiday season. Hosted by Lawndale Presbyterian Church and partnered with People's Community Baptist Church and Lee Acres Church of Christ, volunteers came together in the rain to help their community.
Justice for Jay Lee supporters start letter campaign to honor missing Ole Miss student
OXFORD, Miss — The Campus Walks Apartments are the last place Jimmie “Jay” Lee was seen before being reported missing. Now, more than three months since his disappearance, supporters of the group, “Justice for Jay Lee,” are making sure his name isn’t forgotten. “It’s...
DeSoto voters head to the polls Tuesday
Voters in DeSoto County will head to the polls Tuesday to decide a pair of school board races and a Congressional seat. Meanwhile in Hernando, voters will be asked to decide whether they are in favor of a one cent tax on prepared foods to support park improvements. In the...
Lafayette County Residents to Cast Votes Tuesday for Judges, School Board, U.S. Rep.
For the first time, Lafayette County will have a County Court after the election Tuesday when voters will elect the first County Court Judge. Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eight local attorneys have qualified to run for the new seat. They include Steve Jubera, James...
Investigation leads to stolen trailers, boats, equipment stolen from Mississippi farm, logging business
On Wednesday, Oct. 26, agents with the Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) and the Panola County Sheriff’s Department executed search warrants at two properties, simultaneously. Authorities recovered several dual axle utility trailers, a horse trailer, two (2) boats with missing VIN plates, a 500-gallon fuel tank, saddles,...
Storms knock out power to over 5,900 customers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Storms and strong winds from last night’s storms took out power to thousands of homes in Shelby County. Below, is an outage map from MLGW. As of 9:30 a.m., there are over 5,900 customers affected.
