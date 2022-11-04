ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

Related
ourmshome.com

MARTIN HITS A BIG ONE: NO SURPRISE TO ME

Martin Hegwood and I became fast friends when we were students at Ole Miss. We were both from Pascagoula, but we hadn’t really known each other down here at that time (I’m three years older). Once we got together in Oxford, Martin and I formed a friendship that...
PASCAGOULA, MS
Highschool Basketball Pro

Oxford, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Pontotoc High School basketball team will have a game with Oxford High School on November 07, 2022, 15:00:01. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Beloved University of Mississippi Political Science Professor John W. Winkle III Mourned by Campus Community

Mississippi constitution expert leaves impressive legacy at Ole Miss. John W. Winkle III was a monumental figure at the University of Mississippi. He won virtually every teaching award the university offers, served as chair of the Department of Political Science more than once and contributed to the creation of the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College and Trent Lott Leadership Institute, to name a few accomplishments.
OXFORD, MS
theclintoncourier.net

Amber Amis Named Stamps Scholar at the University of Mississippi

Amber Amis, of Clinton, MS, majoring in Economics, was named one of 13 new Stamps Scholars at the University of Mississippi. The Stamps Scholars Program awards scholarships based on academic excellence, leadership experience and exceptional character. The program awarded 247 scholarships this year to students at 31 partner institutions across the U.S. and the United Kingdom.
CLINTON, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Professional eaters “dispose” of pizza food challenge

Brandon Clark knew that he was a fast eater. But he didn’t know that he ate faster than most human beings on the planet. While his co-workers were away grabbing McDonald’s for lunch, he would already be finished with his lunch by the time they got back to the job site.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
desotocountynews.com

County remains in top third for state COVID-19 infections

We may not think about it as much and we may not talk about it as much, but the COVID-19 virus is still with us and people continue to be infected by it. DeSoto County is certainly not immune to COVID-19 and is in the top third for infection rates in the state of Mississippi. That’s according to a new report released by Stacker, which is a website that provides data journalism information to news organizations.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Blue Mountain College changing its name

BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. (WTVA) — Blue Mountain College announced Friday it is changing its name to Blue Mountain Christian University. President Barbara McMillin says the move was made after six months of discussions, which included support from the school's alumni association. "Alumni and friends of the school support the...
BLUE MOUNTAIN, MS
hottytoddy.com

Lafayette County Judge Candidates: Meet Christine Tatum

Lafayette County residents will vote to elect the county’s first County judge on Nov. 8. Eight local attorneys have qualified to run for the new seat. They include Steve Jubera, James B. Justice, Cornelia Fondren, Thomas A. Waller, Josh Turner, Ray Garrett, Tiffany Kilpatrick and Christine Tatum. This week,...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Local Tupelo churches give away 300+ Thanksgiving turkeys

TUPELO, MS (WTVA) -- Local churches in Tupelo came together to spread love and turkey to those in need this holiday season. Hosted by Lawndale Presbyterian Church and partnered with People's Community Baptist Church and Lee Acres Church of Christ, volunteers came together in the rain to help their community.
TUPELO, MS
DeSoto Times Today

DeSoto voters head to the polls Tuesday

Voters in DeSoto County will head to the polls Tuesday to decide a pair of school board races and a Congressional seat. Meanwhile in Hernando, voters will be asked to decide whether they are in favor of a one cent tax on prepared foods to support park improvements. In the...
HERNANDO, MS
Magnolia State Live

Investigation leads to stolen trailers, boats, equipment stolen from Mississippi farm, logging business

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, agents with the Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) and the Panola County Sheriff’s Department executed search warrants at two properties, simultaneously. Authorities recovered several dual axle utility trailers, a horse trailer, two (2) boats with missing VIN plates, a 500-gallon fuel tank, saddles,...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
247Sports

247Sports

58K+
Followers
392K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy