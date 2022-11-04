ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

lincolnparishjournal.com

Brackets set for LHSAA football playoffs

All three Lincoln Parish high school football teams are playoff bound. The Louisiana High School Athletic Association released the brackets for all eight classifications late Sunday morning and Ruston High, Cedar Creek and Lincoln Prep now officially know their immediate future for Week No. 1 of the playoffs. More details...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

PHOTOS: Madness in Tiger Stadium after LSU takes down Bama in overtime

There is no place like HOME pic.twitter.com/3EqlgALsYJ. LETS GEAUXXXXXXXXXXXX #GEAUXTIGERS pic.twitter.com/IEvD4QGbdN. Callin’ Baton Rouge… Down goes Bama. Goalposts to the bayou? #GeauxTigers. — Joe Heyrman (@Joe_Heyrman17) November 6, 2022. A lady with a walker just stormed the field. A damn we walker. pic.twitter.com/CYt8zhV62A. — Aaron Suttles (@AaronSuttles) November...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit reacts to incredible LSU upset over Alabama

Kirk Herbstreit was on the call for ESPN alongside Chris Fowler on Saturday night in Death Valley for LSU’s incredible 32-31 overtime upset win over Alabama. It was one of the best games in the lengthy and dynamic SEC West rivalry history, and the scene in Baton Rouge was one for the ages.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama game

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly injured a deputy who was trying to break up a fight outside Tiger Stadium before the big game against Alabama. Video posted to social media Saturday morning shows the unidentified man swinging at and fighting off a sheriff's deputy who was trying to stop a violent brawl going on just outside the stadium, near Mike the Tiger's habitat.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Why does Louisiana have parishes, not counties? Curious Louisiana explores the history

Brooklyn Grey Kelley had reason enough to be curious about these questions: Why does Louisiana have parishes, not counties? And will that ever change?. The 9-year-old, fourth grader at Zachary Elementary School was herself named for a place — Brooklyn, a borough in New York — as is her mom, Sydnie Kelley, named for a city in Australia, and siblings Everest and Dallas. So place names mean something in her family.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Many Louisiana Schools to be Closed on Tuesday

Thousands of students who attend classes in Louisiana Public Schools will get a day away from their studies tomorrow. The reason is quite simple, tomorrow is election day and many schools are used as polling places across the state. Can you imagine trying to get an entire precinct or two...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Here Are Acadiana’s Favorite Places for Bread/Rolls

In South Louisiana a good piece of bread or a perfect roll to sop up the gravy on a plate, well, life may not get any better than that—a little life kiss, right?. A slice of cajun garlic bread, bread with only butter, a melt-in-your-mouth roll all of those variations of bread add to the thrill of eating a delicious meal.
LAFAYETTE, LA
foodieflashpacker.com

Where To Eat In Lafayette | The 12 Best Restaurants in Lafayette, LA

Lafayette, Louisiana, is not only known as the “Happiest City in the US” but also earned the top spot as “Best Food City in the USA” by USA Today. As a self-proclaimed foodie and lover of all things Cajun, I was excited to eat my way through Lafayette on a recent visit and try some of the best restaurants in Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, LA
