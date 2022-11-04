Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
St. Thomas More, Vermilion Catholic lone Acadiana area prep football teams to earn No. 1 seed in their divisions
The road to the dome for 208 high school football teams in the state was established, as the LHSAA released the playoff brackets on Sunday. Among those teams, 31 from the Acadiana area earned playoff berths across the four divisions — 19 in nonselect and 12 in select bracket.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Brackets set for LHSAA football playoffs
All three Lincoln Parish high school football teams are playoff bound. The Louisiana High School Athletic Association released the brackets for all eight classifications late Sunday morning and Ruston High, Cedar Creek and Lincoln Prep now officially know their immediate future for Week No. 1 of the playoffs. More details...
2022 Louisiana High School Football Playoff Brackets Released
The road to the championships at the Caesars Superdome begins this upcoming weekend for Select and Non-Select schools in their respective divisions.
Relive Stunning LSU OT Win Over Alabama Through Epic Videos of Fans Rushing the Field at Tiger Stadium
LSU pulled off an epic 32-31 overtime win over Alabama on Saturday night. The game lived up to the hype as it was filled with exciting plays, thrills, and—of course—controversial calls. You can check out an entire recap of how the game played out here because we're about to jump to the good part.
Watch: LSU Fires Back At Stephen A. Smith Over Smith's Old Brian Kelly Comments
LSU delivered one of the biggest results of a wild weekend in college football when it upset Alabama 32-31 in overtime. The Tigers, which had been largely written off after a 24-23 loss to Florida State in the season-opener, are now well-positioned to win the SEC West in the first season under ...
theadvocate.com
Female falls from dividing wall at Tiger Stadium ramp during the LSU-Alabama game
A female who fell from Tiger Stadium during LSU's game against Alabama on Saturday was reported to have been in stable condition following the incident, an LSU spokesperson said. The female fell over the dividing wall along one of the stadium's ramps, in section 100, said Abbi Rocha Laymoun, an...
wbrz.com
PHOTOS: Madness in Tiger Stadium after LSU takes down Bama in overtime
There is no place like HOME pic.twitter.com/3EqlgALsYJ. LETS GEAUXXXXXXXXXXXX #GEAUXTIGERS pic.twitter.com/IEvD4QGbdN. Callin’ Baton Rouge… Down goes Bama. Goalposts to the bayou? #GeauxTigers. — Joe Heyrman (@Joe_Heyrman17) November 6, 2022. A lady with a walker just stormed the field. A damn we walker. pic.twitter.com/CYt8zhV62A. — Aaron Suttles (@AaronSuttles) November...
wbrz.com
Among hundreds of tailgates at LSU this weekend, one group had a special surprise for those walking by
BATON ROUGE - Ahead of the big showdown against Alabama, thousands of tailgaters were surrounding LSU's campus, some setting up their tailgates as early as Wednesday. But one group took their tailgate to a whole new level. Rows of RVs filled parking lots by Tiger Stadium with everyone anticipating the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit reacts to incredible LSU upset over Alabama
Kirk Herbstreit was on the call for ESPN alongside Chris Fowler on Saturday night in Death Valley for LSU’s incredible 32-31 overtime upset win over Alabama. It was one of the best games in the lengthy and dynamic SEC West rivalry history, and the scene in Baton Rouge was one for the ages.
wbrz.com
Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama game
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly injured a deputy who was trying to break up a fight outside Tiger Stadium before the big game against Alabama. Video posted to social media Saturday morning shows the unidentified man swinging at and fighting off a sheriff's deputy who was trying to stop a violent brawl going on just outside the stadium, near Mike the Tiger's habitat.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban's police escort sees LSU fan put fists up as coach walks off the field
Anytime Nick Saban’s Alabama team loses on the road, there’s a strong chance that fans are going to rush the field. It happened Saturday night for the second time this season in the 32-31 overtime loss to LSU. Tennessee fans rushed the field earlier this season after upsetting the Tide, too.
Largest Bet Ever Made at L'Auberge Baton Rouge Pays Off Big Time
It happened big time over the weekend in Baton Rouge. And no, it didn't involve the Alabama-LSU game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban comments on Alabama's OT loss to No. 10 LSU: 'I'm responsible for this stuff'
Nick Saban is not used to losing 2 times in one regular season. Even still, that was his reality Saturday night in a 32-31 loss to LSU. The Tigers decided to go for 2 in overtime, putting the game on the line for the risky win. Brian Kelly’s gamble paid off and now LSU is in control of the SEC West.
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ahead of the drawing for the biggest Powerball jackpot in history, the Louisiana Lottery Corporation revealed where recent winning tickets have been sold. The jackpot has reached an estimated $1.9 billion. The big drawing will take place on the evening of Monday, Nov. 7. Officials...
Breaux Bridge 4-year-old with heart defect needs defibrillator to attend school
Aiden Broussard is an adventurous and affectionate 3-year-old who just wants to go to school
NOLA.com
Why does Louisiana have parishes, not counties? Curious Louisiana explores the history
Brooklyn Grey Kelley had reason enough to be curious about these questions: Why does Louisiana have parishes, not counties? And will that ever change?. The 9-year-old, fourth grader at Zachary Elementary School was herself named for a place — Brooklyn, a borough in New York — as is her mom, Sydnie Kelley, named for a city in Australia, and siblings Everest and Dallas. So place names mean something in her family.
Lafayette High School in Search of New Principal After Sudden Resignation
LPSS has not announced a temporary replacement, but a job posting is available online.
Many Louisiana Schools to be Closed on Tuesday
Thousands of students who attend classes in Louisiana Public Schools will get a day away from their studies tomorrow. The reason is quite simple, tomorrow is election day and many schools are used as polling places across the state. Can you imagine trying to get an entire precinct or two...
Here Are Acadiana’s Favorite Places for Bread/Rolls
In South Louisiana a good piece of bread or a perfect roll to sop up the gravy on a plate, well, life may not get any better than that—a little life kiss, right?. A slice of cajun garlic bread, bread with only butter, a melt-in-your-mouth roll all of those variations of bread add to the thrill of eating a delicious meal.
foodieflashpacker.com
Where To Eat In Lafayette | The 12 Best Restaurants in Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, Louisiana, is not only known as the “Happiest City in the US” but also earned the top spot as “Best Food City in the USA” by USA Today. As a self-proclaimed foodie and lover of all things Cajun, I was excited to eat my way through Lafayette on a recent visit and try some of the best restaurants in Lafayette.
