Central Minnesota Holiday Lights Event Gearing Up To Open This December
The Holiday season is best captured with beautiful light displays all across the country. It was a holiday tradition when I was a child to drive around the countryside to see everyone's holiday lights making the night sky look magical. COUNTRY LIGHTS FESTIVAL IS PREPARING FOR WINTER FUN. The city...
HUGE Craft Fair Taking Over the Long Prairie High School November 26th
There is no better place to shop on Small Business Saturday than the Long Prairie Arts and Crafts Fair. This annual event has been held at the Long Prairie-Grey Eagle High School for 30 years and continues to be a big draw for both vendors and shoppers alike:. This event...
See A Green Light On A Porch this Week? Here’s Why
UNDATED (WJON News) -- You may notice a lot of green lights this week. Monday through Sunday, which includes Veterans Day on Friday, is Operation Green Light. It is a nationwide initiative to show support for veterans and their families. Stearns County is participating by illuminating the county buildings in...
WI Town One Hour from Rochester is New Coziest Town in USA
Best 2 Coziest Small Towns in Minnesota To Visit This Winter. Two Minnesota towns made the Coziest Towns in America list and the #1 coziest town in all the USA is just about an hour from Rochester, Minnesota. The Coziest Town in the USA Is... The #1 Coziest Town in...
mprnews.org
Power outages sweeping through northern Minnesota from winds
Minnesota Power says they’re working to restore power after multiple outages were reported in areas ranging from Little Falls to Duluth Sunday. Outages were first reported Pillager at around 9 a.m., with more in Little Falls and Pierz around 12:30 p.m. By 2:30 p.m., Minnesota Power reported outages in...
Sartell-St. Stephen Swimming/Diving a Favorite in the Section
The Sartell-St. Stephen swimming/diving team finished the regular season 8-0 in dual meets and placed first in the Central Lakes Conference meet October 29th in Willmar. The Sabres are one of the favorites as they prepare to compete in the Section 8AA meet in Brainerd Friday and Saturday. (November 11-12).
20th Anniversary of Disappearance of Josh Guimond
COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) -- This week marks the 20th anniversary since then 20-year-old Josh Guimond went missing from the campus of St. John's University in Collegeville. The original theory is he went missing on his own after leaving a friend's dorm room on campus, however, Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka who was of course not part of the original investigation says it's now believed that he left campus either voluntarily going with someone or was abducted.
valleynewslive.com
Motorcyclist found dead in same area of Otter Tail County chase
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcyclist was found dead on Friday morning, in the same area where deputies engaged in a pursuit the night before. Just before 8:30 p.m. on November 3, members of the Otter Tail County...
I-94 briefly closed due to hit-and-run crash near Alexandria
Interstate 94 was closed in both directions between Alexandria and Osakis due to a hit-and-run crash Monday morning. Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol said detours were in place as of 7 a.m. between Exit 103 and Hwy 27. The State Patrol said in an update the hit-and-run...
willmarradio.com
Man falls asleep at the wheel, shears off light pole in Willmar
(Willmar MN-) An Olivia man escaped injury after falling asleep and hitting two light poles in Willmar. Police say early Thursday morning 19-year-old Jacob Haney was traveling southbound on Highway 71 near Ella Avenue when he fell asleep at the wheel and woke up as he was traveling in the median. Haney struck two light poles, knocking one over, but was not injured.
Hit and Run, Police Chase On Interstate 94
ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- Interstate 94 near Alexandria was shut down for a brief period Monday morning because of a police chase. State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow says after a hit-and-run crash involving a stolen vehicle on eastbound Interstate 94 near Ashby, troopers and other law enforcement chased the vehicle and used stop sticks to end the pursuit.
willmarradio.com
Musician killed in crash with accused drunk driver
(Hudson, WI) -- An Alexandria woman is charged with drunk driving and reckless endangerment connected to a crash that killed a Twin Cities musician. 31-year-old Amber Lea Pospisil is accused of drinking vodka while driving the wrong way on I-94 near Hudson Wisconsin. Mark Filbrandt, 54 of Robbinsdale was lead guitarist of the group "Gorrified" and was leaving a performance in Wisconsin when Pospisil's car hit his SUV head-on early Sunday morning. Pospisil was serving three years' probation for a previous drunk-driving incident. She was reportedly driving home after a wedding in Wisconsin at the time of the crash.
Albany Man Killed in Rollover Near Clearwater
CLEARWATER (WJON News) - An Albany man is dead following a rollover crash near Clearwater Friday morning. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office received a call of the rollover around 7:40 a.m. The caller said someone was believed to be pinned underneath the vehicle and not responding. Authorities arrived to County...
Pierz Man Charged With Assault Following Sartell Shooting
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A Pierz man has been charged after allegedly shooting another man in the stomach over the weekend. Thirty-three-year-old Michael Onelove has been charged with one count of 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a gun while under the influence of alcohol and child endangerment.
Pierz Man Arrested in Connection with a Shooting in Sartell
SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Sartell Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place late Saturday night. Around 11:00 p.m., police were called to a report of a man with a gunshot wound at a home in the 1900 block of Cypress Circle. Authorities say they provided aid to...
knsiradio.com
Stearns County Remembers Deputy Killed in the Line of Duty
(KNSI) – The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office remembers one of their own who was killed in the line of duty. Deputy Edwin Arendt died in a car crash on November 3rd, 1987. The Stearns County Honor Guard will conduct a wreath-laying ceremony at the site of the accident on County Road 2, west of Jacobs Prairie. The wreath was guarded from noon to 1:00 p.m.
voiceofalexandria.com
Three people are injured in crash near Carlos
(Carlos, MN)--Authorities say three people are injured following a crash in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place on Hwy 29 at County Road 30 in Carlos Township near Carlos. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Stephen Bjerk, 46, of...
Election 2022: Brickman, Howe in Senate District 13
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The race for Senate District 13 features Democratic Challenger Alissa Brickman of Sauk Rapids against Incumbent Republican Jeff Howe from Rockville. Brickman says this is her first run at public office. She decided to run because she has a trans daughter and she's concerned about trans people's future.
