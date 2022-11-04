BALTIMORE -- Make sure you grab a jacket before you head to the polls today.It is bright, breezy and much cooler on Election Day. The high temperature this afternoon will be near 60 degrees. That's a whopping 21 degrees cooler than the 81 degrees that we saw yesterday at BWI. Those clear skies will translate into tumbling temperatures overnight. Parts of the state north and west of Baltimore will hover right around freezing. The Baltimore area will bottom out in the upper 30s and low 40s. On Wednesday, the temperature will struggle to get out of the upper 50s. But the state will still get a lot of sunshine. By Thursday, clouds from what is now Tropical Storm Nicole start to filter in the direction of Maryland. Tropical rain will merge with a cold front and spread across Maryland overnight into Friday.The soggy system will continue through Veteran's Day and at least the first half of our Saturday. Some places could pick up two to four inches of rain. The soaking rain will be followed by a dramatic drop in temperatures by the second half of the weekend.

