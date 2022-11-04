New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers prediction, pick, odds: Sixers tip off rough stretch without James Harden

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First Monkeypox-Related Death of New Jersey ResidentMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Construction Crooks Rob Concrete from Bronx BizBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
10 Places to Spend Christmas Alone in the USBecca CNew York City, NY
Russell Westbrook Makes Baffling Comment After Lakers Loss: "I Don't Know Whose Job It Is To Distribute The Ball."
The Lakers are 2-7 on the season so far, a start that many fans and experts saw coming weeks before opening night. What they didn't see coming, however, was the resurgence of Russell Westbrook, who has done a complete 180 since agreeing to come off the bench for L.A. Russ...
Chris Mullin States That Stephen Curry And Giannis Antetokounmpo Are The Two Best Players In The NBA
For the longest time, it was pretty clear that LeBron James was the best player in the NBA. Sure, you had some players challenge him from time to time, but LeBron was still objectively the best in the business. That is no longer the case in the present, though, as the King has relinquished his crown.
Robert Horry On When He Played 1-On-1 Against Magic Johnson: "I Don't Think The Dude Ever Jumped Over 2 Inches And Wore My Ass Out!"
Robert Horry isn't someone who was ever going to go down as one of the greats of the game but there is no denying that the man is a winner. Horry was a crucial role player on championship teams for much of his career, as he won 7 NBA titles, which is still the most for any player who wasn't a part of those dynastic Celtics teams of the 1950s and 1960s.
Fans Rip The Los Angeles Lakers Apart After Losing To The Utah Jazz: "We Simply Don't Have Enough"
The Los Angeles Lakers season is going from bad to worse as they fell to 2-8 with another loss at the hands of the Utah Jazz today. While Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis both had strong performances, the Lakers' defense was absolutely pathetic as the Jazz won the game 139-116. LeBron James didn't play this game on the second night of a back-to-back.
Jewish Wizards Forward Deni Avdija Speaks Up On Kyrie Irving Controversy: “It’s A Little Upsetting To Hear Some Stuff About Your Religion."
Once again, Kyrie Irving has made a lot of noise around the NBA. The controversial Brooklyn Nets player decided it was a good idea to share a movie full of antisemitism on social media, stirring the pot last week. While people like Kanye West showed their support for Kyrie, the vast majority of fans have blasted the point guard.
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Only Offered Russell Westbrook & Second Round Picks To Spurs For Josh Richardson & Doug McDermott
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook has seen his name in trade rumors nonstop for months and that has not changed since the season started. Due to the Lakers’ lack of mid-tier salaries and trade assets, any roster upgrade would have to come by trading Westbrook and the organization’s 2027 and 2029 first-round picks.
A concern for the Bucks emerges with Giannis Antetokounmpo's jump shot slump
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing some of the best basketball of his career. He is currently second in the NBA in scoring(32.6), and his team has the best record in the NBA. However, advanced stats suggest that there is one major concern for Giannis's game, particularly his jump shot.
Players’ Association to appeal Kyrie Irving suspension, says Jaylen Brown
The suspension Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving received after he shared a link to a documentary that pushed antisemitic views has been the talk of the NBA in recent days. Brooklyn opted to suspend the All-Star for a minimum of five games after he refused to issue an apology...
Rapper NBA YoungBoy Takes Shots At Dejounte Murray For Allegedly Kicking His Son Out Of The Car
Dejounte Murray has had a terrific start to the 2022-23 NBA season, going off for the Atlanta Hawks, dominating rivals on a daily basis, and becoming one of the best stories of the young campaign. With players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and Donovan Mitchell playing at a great level, it's easy to overlook Murray, but he's definitely balling out there.
Phoenix Suns Player Suffers Torn Meniscus
Cam Johnson has been one of the most important role players for the Phoenix Suns over the last few seasons. The former UNC star started out this season averaging 13.0 points per contest on 43.1% shooting from the three-point range. Unfortunately, he has suffered a torn meniscus and will be...
Lakers Fans Think Their Season Is Over After Talen Horton-Tucker Dunked On Damian Jones: "Just Blow The Team Up."
Talen Horton-Tucker is currently a member of the Utah Jazz, coming off the bench as the team's shooting guard. He is a former member of the Los Angeles Lakers, being traded for Patrick Beverley during the summer. Recently, Talen Horton-Tucker had a solid performance against his former team, the Los...
Very Exciting News About Cam Reddish
On Saturday evening, the New York Knicks are hosting the Boston Celtics in Manhattan at Madison Square Garden. For the game, they have announced their starting lineup as relayed by Underdog NBA. Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Knicks will start Brunson, Reddish, Barrett, Randle, Hartenstein on Saturday." In his first eight...
Celtics set a franchise record in 133-118 win over Knicks
The Celtics were on fire offensively Saturday night in New York and hit on 27 3-pointers to set a new franchise record on their way to a 113-118 win. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum connected on six 3-pointers each and finished with 30 and 26 points respectively to pace the Celtics.
LeBron James Pays Tribute To Migos' After Death Of Takeoff: "I Was Listening To Those Guys My First Year With The Heat In 2010"
LeBron James is an extremely well-connected person. While James is obviously the most famous basketball player in the world today, he has used that popularity to make some incredibly influential friends. LeBron is good friends with many rappers, with Canadian rapper Drake and James being incredibly close friends. Due to...
