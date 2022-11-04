ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna, TN

WKRN

Deadly shooting investigation in South Nashville

A shooting investigation is underway after two people were shot in South Nashville early Tuesday morning.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville man charged with murder found dead in jail cell

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - An inmate in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center charged with second-degree murder, among other charges, was found dead in his cell on Sunday, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. Manuel Angel Blanco-Garcia, 20, of Nashville, was found unresponsive while detention deputies were doing...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Student charged accused of social media threat in Lebanon

A Wilson County 7th grader is facing charges, accused of sharing a "concerning" message on Snapchat.
LEBANON, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Warren County Forest Fire Reignites - Arrest Made in Original Fire

(WARREN COUNTY, TENN.) UPDATED - A forest fire in nearby Warren County reignited this past week. Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny, Jr advised that the fire that originally started on October 24th on Harrison Ferry Mountain, and specifically in the Isha and Curtistown area, re-ignited on Friday, November 4, 2022.
fox17.com

THP looking for suspect who fled from trooper during I-65 arrest

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is looking for a 26-year-old man they said fled from a trooper Sunday during an arrest on Interstate 65. THP says Sedric Stevenson was handcuffed on I-65 in Robertson County when he fled on foot. The trooper was attempting to put Stevenson in his patrol car at the time. The arresting officer chased after Stevenson but couldn't find him.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

3 officers assaulted at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three correctional officers were injured Sunday at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center (TTCC) after being assaulted by inmates. Steve Owen, a spokesman for the correctional facility, said two officers were assaulted at about 8 p.m. by inmates who were refusing to comply with orders given to prepare a scheduled head count. A third responding officer was also assaulted.
HARTSVILLE, TN
Robertson County Source

Missing Person Michaelle Van Kleef Found Safe

BREAKING: We have good news to report. Michaelle Van Kleef has been found safe. Thanks to all who kept an eye out, and helped share the information!. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person Michaelle Jo Lynn Van Kleef. Michaelle has been missing since 10/30/2022 out of Wilson County.
WSMV

7th-grade student charged after school threat made to Lebanon school district

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office investigated a threat against the Lebanon Special School District (LSSD). On Saturday afternoon, the Lebanon Police Department received a notification about a possible threat made at LSSD on Snapchat. Officials were able to identify the...
LEBANON, TN

