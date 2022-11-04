ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. 64 between Church Street, Raleigh Boulevard closed after truck wreck

By BY WILLIAM F. WEST Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
 4 days ago

Both the U.S. 64 eastbound and westbound lanes between the interchanges for Church Street and Raleigh Boulevard were shut off to traffic on Friday morning after an eastbound commercial truck with explosive materials aboard overturned as the driver was exiting at the interchange for Atlantic Avenue.

State Transportation Department spokesman Andrew Barksdale on Friday morning told the Telegram that both materials and diesel fuel leaked from the truck and that a specialist in explosives was going to have to be found to engage in a cleanup.

The driver, Jeremy Crews, 43, of West Virginia, is charged with exceeding a safe speed, police spokesman Cpl. Ricky Jackson told the Telegram on Friday afternoon.

The speed limit of the eastbound U.S. 64 exit for Atlantic Avenue is 25 mph.

And a motorist seeking to get from eastbound U.S. 64 to Atlantic Avenue has to face a tight downward curve after just passing the entrance ramp onto eastbound U.S. 64 from Church Street and driving over the overpass of the rail line through Rocky Mount.

Crews was driving a 2013 Western Star truck registered to Austin Sales in Virginia and was heading from Garner to the rock quarry off N.C. 97, Jackson said.

Crews was found to have sustained minor abrasions and after being treated by emergency medical services personnel he helped with a cleanup, Jackson said.

Firefighters at approximately 6:47 a.m. were dispatched to the wreck scene, arrived at the wreck scene within four minutes and found the truck on one side and with product leaking from the fill hatch, fire Administrative Capt. Kim Wittig said in a news release on Friday evening.

Once it was established the truck had been carrying hazardous cargo that had the potential to explode, the fire department alerted the police department to request help with controlling traffic, Wittig said.

The state Transportation Department was contacted about closing U.S. 64 in the area of the wreck scene as a precaution to motorists, Wittig said.

Police also began evacuating people in businesses within a half-mile radius of the wreck scene and Edgecombe County Emergency Management assisted by using a drone to view the wreck scene from a safe distance, Wittig said.

Representatives of N.C. Emergency Management also arrived to help, Wittig said.

A Telegram reporter who heard emergency radio traffic about the wreck headed in the direction of the wreck scene via eastbound U.S. 64, saw traffic backed up to the interchange with Benvenue Road and also saw eastbound motorists past Benvenue being directed by police to exit at Church Street.

The reporter also eventually saw police had closed off Atlantic Avenue in the vicinity of U.S. 64.

According to Wittig in the news release, the truck had been loaded with materials typically used in a blasting operation, which created the potential for an explosion.

Due to the nature of the contents on board the truck, additional resources were called in to help mitigate the incident and many of those resources came from a significant distance, Wittig said.

Technicians from the State Bureau Investigation and the Raleigh Police Department’s bomb squad removed the blasting caps and boosters on board the truck, Wittig said.

Once those were loaded onto a transport vehicle, the imminent threat of an explosion was removed, Wittig said.

The truck was removed by Mangum's Transportation Solutions in Rocky Mount and Phillips Transportation Services in Fayetteville is managing an environmental cleanup of the scene, Wittig said.

City Communications, Marketing and Public Relations Director Kirk Brown told the Telegram on Friday afternoon the westbound lanes of U.S. 64 between Church Street and Raleigh Boulevard were reopened to traffic.

Wittig in the news release said that in addition to the eastbound lanes of U.S. 64 between Church Street and Raleigh Boulevard remaining closed, the exit ramp from westbound U.S. 64 onto Atlantic Avenue remains closed.

Fire Chief Corey Mercer, in prepared remarks as part of the news release, said he believed the incident was handled flawlessly.

“Today's events required a tremendous amount of teamwork from multiple agencies and coordination of resources to mitigate the incident safely and successfully,” Mercer said.

“We appreciate all the support we received from all the agencies involved,” Mercer said. “I'm proud of my team and the expertise they bring to a scene like this.”

Wittig, who also is the fire department’s spokeswoman, was asked in an interview with the Telegram on Friday afternoon what went through her mind when she found out about the truck having overturned and having explosive materials on board.

“Well, obviously, you know, you get a little nervous because you prepare for worst-case scenarios, but I’ll tell you, I have full confidence in our team of people,” Wittig said.

And Wittig said the fire department’s personnel are well-trained, not just in firefighting but in all areas of safety.

“Once we closed off that area and everybody was out of the way, we felt pretty good that there was never really immediate danger, but obviously in a situation like this with what he was carrying on that vehicle, it had the potential that it could have gotten bad,” she said.

Rocky Mount, NC
