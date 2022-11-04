Read full article on original website
Santa’s Mailbox is ready for the holiday season
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Now that October has come and gone, the city of Evansville is moving on for the holidays. Santa’s Mailbox was unveiled Saturday, a day late because of poor weather. It’s been set up at Third and Main, next to River City Coffee + Goods. Many of the shops along Main Street […]
Huntingburg Christmas Stroll kicks off season of holiday festivities
The Huntingburg Christmas Stroll kicks off the Christmas Season in Dubois Count this week. This year marks the 37th Annual Huntingburg Christmas Stroll. Visitors can enjoy a day of shopping on 4th Street, free carriage rides, photos with Santa, Yoga with the Grinch, and so many more festive happenings. Full...
Evansville’s ‘piggy friend’ in need of veggies and other food
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Squealing up and down the sidewalk, a small pig was found roaming outside the Deaconess Aquatic Center earlier last week. Animal Control was able to safely capture the little piggy, but now they’re asking for the public’s help. Evansville Animal Care and Control shared a photo of the pig, who they […]
Get Face-to-Face with Real Reindeer at Southern Indiana Toy Store Thanksgiving Weekend
It's the most wonderful time of the year. The air is getting cooler as winter starts to set in and the countdown is on to Santa Claus making his way around the world to deliver toys. While Jolly Ol' St. Nick gets all the glory, it's not a one-man show. He has the elves in his workshop getting the toys together and sorting out the logistics for his annual flight, and he has his team of reindeer making sure he gets everywhere he needs to be during that flight. But, before they gear up for that marathon flight, a few of those reindeer are going to make a stop in the town named after the Head Elf, Santa Claus, Indiana, for a two-day meet-and-greet with you and your family.
Items being distributed to veterans and children in need in White County were stolen
Several thousand dollars' worth of new shoes and work boots belonging to the Carmi Christmas Elves were stolen recently. The Carmi Police Department reports it received a report of a burglary at 115 South Locust Street late Saturday morning. The stolen items were being distributed to veterans and children in...
Celebrate the Holidays at ‘Christmas at the Inn’
It’s the time of year to start celebrating all things Christmas, and downtown Owensboro has a series of holiday-themed events with all the bells and whistles coming to you in December!. Friday After 5 and the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront will kick off “Christmas at the Inn” for the...
City of Owensboro responds to community concerns about a voting location not being used this year
OWENSBORO, Ky. -- The Owensboro Sports Center will not be used as a voting site this year. The sports center has previously served as a voting location for a neighborhood that has one of the highest concentrations of poverty in the city. It’s also home to a high rise for seniors and residents living with disabilities. This leaves the nearest voting location, Third Baptist Church, 1.4 miles away.
Owensboro convenience store saves boy from attack by teen gang
A Facebook video shows a group of angry young males trying to break in to a convenience store. A teen ran inside the Quality Convenience store on Friday, seeking shelter from a group of males who were chasing after him. Surveillance cameras show a group of 8 young males, wearing...
Family-Owned Evansville, Indiana Liquor Store Opens New Eastside Store
If you've lived in the Evansville area for a very long, you have probably seen a Frontier Liquors location. If you listen to the radio, you can probably hear the familiar 'Frontier Liquors that is' voice. In 1984 there were 5 locations. Frontier Liquors has been around for the past...
EFD: 2 people displaced after burning leaves spread to house
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Central Dispatch confirm crews responded to a working fire Monday morning. They say that happened around 9:50 a.m. in the 2000 block of East Riverside Drive. The Evansville Fire Department says authorities were called after a passerby saw smoke coming from the home. The...
Newburgh wine bar announces closure
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh business is closing its doors for good. The Wine Down posted on Facebook that it’s permanently closing after opening four years ago. The post says they did not make a rash decision in closing, and a lot of thought and time went into the decision.
Police: Wanted Florida man arrested at Evansville bank
Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club hosts ‘Chefs Giving’. Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club hosts ‘Chefs Giving’. Vanderburgh Co. Humane Society annual “Pet pictures with Santa” happening this weekend. Updated: 10 hours ago. Vanderburgh Co. Humane Society annual “Pet pictures with Santa” happening this weekend...
EPD: Woman shot in hand on Roselawn Circle in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman is in the hospital after police say she was shot in the hand. Evansville police were called to Roselawn Circle after a man claimed the woman broke into his home. She claims she was getting her property, although police say there was no evidence...
Fire Crews in Warrick County battle a large brush fire overnight
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Fire Crews in Warrick County spent much of last night battling a large brush fire in the area of Folsomville Degonia road. Eyewitness News was told that the fire was burning partially in a field and partially in a wooded area, between Lincoln Trail and Kelly Road. At one point, […]
Free rides offered around the Tri-State for Election Day
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — If you’re looking for a ride on Election day, several local bus services have got you covered. In Evansville, a METS spokesperson says they’re inviting everyone to take advantage of their offer this Election Day. HART in Henderson is also offering free bus rides on November 8 for their “Try Transit” […]
Have you seen her? Child goes missing in Owensboro
OWENBSORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are getting involved after they say a girl went missing earlier this week in Owensboro. According to OPD, 15-year-old Keyarra Haynes was last seen on November 2. Authorities are now asking for the public’s help. Keyarra Haynes is described as: Age: 15-years-old Sex: Female Race: Black Hair: Black Eyes” Brown […]
There’s a Mysterious Tunnel Under an Indiana Street
Ever since I moved to the Evansville area in 2008, I've heard stories of things that lie beneath the city. everybody knows about the catacombs that are under the old courthouse. But, did you know there are random tunnels that have been found under the city, too?. One story of...
Debris removal for Twin Bridges set for Nov. 9-10
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Drivers that use the US 41 Twin Bridges at Henderson during their commute should expect southbound lane restrictions beginning November 9. KYTC says crews will be clearing trash and other debris from the bridge, and debris removal will begin southbound in the driving lane and will take place from 7 a.m. […]
Heart of Jasper announces round 3 of Façade Grant Program
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Jasper officials have announced another round of funding for downtown façade improvements. Officials say the Façade Grant Program is a program intended to provide financial help for exterior building façade improvements in the Downtown and Riverfront Areas of Jasper. Officials say the goal of the program is to stimulate retail growth […]
Love Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes? One Kentucky Mom is Churning Out Cheesecake Versions
Wanna talk about a delicious tradition? Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes are probably one of the yummiest guilty pleasures. We found a mom who makes cheesecake versions of them right here in Kentucky. ALL ABOUT DOOZIE DOEZ. Meet the talented, the wonderful, the amazing, Hanna Bailey. Hanna is the owner...
