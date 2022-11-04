ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderburgh County, IN

WEHT/WTVW

Santa’s Mailbox is ready for the holiday season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Now that October has come and gone, the city of Evansville is moving on for the holidays. Santa’s Mailbox was unveiled Saturday, a day late because of poor weather. It’s been set up at Third and Main, next to River City Coffee + Goods. Many of the shops along Main Street […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Huntingburg Christmas Stroll kicks off season of holiday festivities

The Huntingburg Christmas Stroll kicks off the Christmas Season in Dubois Count this week. This year marks the 37th Annual Huntingburg Christmas Stroll. Visitors can enjoy a day of shopping on 4th Street, free carriage rides, photos with Santa, Yoga with the Grinch, and so many more festive happenings. Full...
HUNTINGBURG, IN
103GBF

Get Face-to-Face with Real Reindeer at Southern Indiana Toy Store Thanksgiving Weekend

It's the most wonderful time of the year. The air is getting cooler as winter starts to set in and the countdown is on to Santa Claus making his way around the world to deliver toys. While Jolly Ol' St. Nick gets all the glory, it's not a one-man show. He has the elves in his workshop getting the toys together and sorting out the logistics for his annual flight, and he has his team of reindeer making sure he gets everywhere he needs to be during that flight. But, before they gear up for that marathon flight, a few of those reindeer are going to make a stop in the town named after the Head Elf, Santa Claus, Indiana, for a two-day meet-and-greet with you and your family.
SANTA CLAUS, IN
visitowensboro.com

Celebrate the Holidays at ‘Christmas at the Inn’

It’s the time of year to start celebrating all things Christmas, and downtown Owensboro has a series of holiday-themed events with all the bells and whistles coming to you in December!. Friday After 5 and the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront will kick off “Christmas at the Inn” for the...
OWENSBORO, KY
spectrumnews1.com

City of Owensboro responds to community concerns about a voting location not being used this year

OWENSBORO, Ky. -- The Owensboro Sports Center will not be used as a voting site this year. The sports center has previously served as a voting location for a neighborhood that has one of the highest concentrations of poverty in the city. It’s also home to a high rise for seniors and residents living with disabilities. This leaves the nearest voting location, Third Baptist Church, 1.4 miles away.
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Owensboro convenience store saves boy from attack by teen gang

A Facebook video shows a group of angry young males trying to break in to a convenience store. A teen ran inside the Quality Convenience store on Friday, seeking shelter from a group of males who were chasing after him. Surveillance cameras show a group of 8 young males, wearing...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

EFD: 2 people displaced after burning leaves spread to house

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Central Dispatch confirm crews responded to a working fire Monday morning. They say that happened around 9:50 a.m. in the 2000 block of East Riverside Drive. The Evansville Fire Department says authorities were called after a passerby saw smoke coming from the home. The...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Newburgh wine bar announces closure

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh business is closing its doors for good. The Wine Down posted on Facebook that it’s permanently closing after opening four years ago. The post says they did not make a rash decision in closing, and a lot of thought and time went into the decision.
NEWBURGH, IN
14news.com

Police: Wanted Florida man arrested at Evansville bank

Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club hosts ‘Chefs Giving’. Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club hosts ‘Chefs Giving’. Vanderburgh Co. Humane Society annual “Pet pictures with Santa” happening this weekend. Updated: 10 hours ago. Vanderburgh Co. Humane Society annual “Pet pictures with Santa” happening this weekend...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD: Woman shot in hand on Roselawn Circle in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman is in the hospital after police say she was shot in the hand. Evansville police were called to Roselawn Circle after a man claimed the woman broke into his home. She claims she was getting her property, although police say there was no evidence...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Free rides offered around the Tri-State for Election Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — If you’re looking for a ride on Election day, several local bus services have got you covered. In Evansville, a METS spokesperson says they’re inviting everyone to take advantage of their offer this Election Day. HART in Henderson is also offering free bus rides on November 8 for their “Try Transit” […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Have you seen her? Child goes missing in Owensboro

OWENBSORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are getting involved after they say a girl went missing earlier this week in Owensboro. According to OPD, 15-year-old Keyarra Haynes was last seen on November 2. Authorities are now asking for the public’s help. Keyarra Haynes is described as: Age: 15-years-old Sex: Female Race: Black Hair: Black Eyes” Brown […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

There’s a Mysterious Tunnel Under an Indiana Street

Ever since I moved to the Evansville area in 2008, I've heard stories of things that lie beneath the city. everybody knows about the catacombs that are under the old courthouse. But, did you know there are random tunnels that have been found under the city, too?. One story of...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Debris removal for Twin Bridges set for Nov. 9-10

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Drivers that use the US 41 Twin Bridges at Henderson during their commute should expect southbound lane restrictions beginning November 9.  KYTC says crews will be clearing trash and other debris from the bridge, and debris removal will begin southbound in the driving lane and will take place from 7 a.m. […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Heart of Jasper announces round 3 of Façade Grant Program

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Jasper officials have announced another round of funding for downtown façade improvements. Officials say the Façade Grant Program is a program intended to provide financial help for exterior building façade improvements in the Downtown and Riverfront Areas of Jasper. Officials say the goal of the program is to stimulate retail growth […]
JASPER, IN

