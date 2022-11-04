Read full article on original website
Related
Powerball winning numbers finally dropped, jackpot raised to $2.04B
The Powerball drawing winning numbers finally dropped Tuesday morning after an hours-long delay due to an issue with 'security protocols.'
Midterm elections 2022: Americans head to polls with control of Congress at stake – live
Florida state department tells DoJ that federal election monitors won’t be permitted – follow all the latest news
Food bank spells a word with cans to break Guinness World Record
A West Virginia food bank broke a Guinness World Record by arranging 25,550 cans of food into the shape of the word "Mountaineers."
Florida warns US Justice Department that federal election monitors are not allowed inside polling places
Florida officials warned the US Justice Department that federal election monitors are not allowed inside polling places under state law, pushing back against federal plans for monitors in the state.
abovethelaw.com
The 2022 Election Litigation Season Has Begun. Welcome To Hell!
Now is the winter of our discontent, as we transition from the pre-election shenanigans into full blown lawfare as Republicans seek to cast out as many ballots as possible and cast any Democratic wins as illegitimately tainted by fraud. The first goal is supported by a federal judiciary and a...
abovethelaw.com
Mike Lindell Gets Ritually Pantsed In Minnesota Court. Twice.
Last week, Pillow Puffer Mike Lindell and his lawyers, including one Alan Dershowitz of Harvard Law School, tried and failed attempted to amend their complaint against Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the January 6 Select Committee, and “Verizon Wireless.” Although the complaint seeking to quash a subpoena for Lindell’s phone records was filed in January, it has only recently come to the attention of the plaintiffs that the appropriate defendant is “Verizon Communications Inc.” And so, without leave of the court or opposing parties, they filed a second amended complaint, which was rejected and stricken from the record by US District Judge Eric Tostrud.
Comments / 0