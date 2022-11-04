Last week, Pillow Puffer Mike Lindell and his lawyers, including one Alan Dershowitz of Harvard Law School, tried and failed attempted to amend their complaint against Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the January 6 Select Committee, and “Verizon Wireless.” Although the complaint seeking to quash a subpoena for Lindell’s phone records was filed in January, it has only recently come to the attention of the plaintiffs that the appropriate defendant is “Verizon Communications Inc.” And so, without leave of the court or opposing parties, they filed a second amended complaint, which was rejected and stricken from the record by US District Judge Eric Tostrud.

