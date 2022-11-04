ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

The 2022 Election Litigation Season Has Begun. Welcome To Hell!

Now is the winter of our discontent, as we transition from the pre-election shenanigans into full blown lawfare as Republicans seek to cast out as many ballots as possible and cast any Democratic wins as illegitimately tainted by fraud. The first goal is supported by a federal judiciary and a...
WISCONSIN STATE
Mike Lindell Gets Ritually Pantsed In Minnesota Court. Twice.

Last week, Pillow Puffer Mike Lindell and his lawyers, including one Alan Dershowitz of Harvard Law School, tried and failed attempted to amend their complaint against Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the January 6 Select Committee, and “Verizon Wireless.” Although the complaint seeking to quash a subpoena for Lindell’s phone records was filed in January, it has only recently come to the attention of the plaintiffs that the appropriate defendant is “Verizon Communications Inc.” And so, without leave of the court or opposing parties, they filed a second amended complaint, which was rejected and stricken from the record by US District Judge Eric Tostrud.
MINNESOTA STATE

