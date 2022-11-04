Read full article on original website
Here's when your Samsung Galaxy phone will get One UI 5
We all know the 5 'W's' (and 1 'H') of questionhood, but when it comes to getting Android 13 on our Samsung Galaxy devices, the word we've been missing out on was "when?" Many European Galaxy S22, Flip, and Fold 4 devices began getting One UI 5 this week, but, as you might've noticed, the whole world isn't Europe. We're getting a slightly better idea now as the company's just dropped a detailed device schedule. Just don't get too excited yet.
Grab a Galaxy Z Fold 4 for as little as $150 with this jaw-dropping Samsung Week deal
Part smartphone, part tablet, and all awesome, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's only real downside is its high price tag. Even if it is one of the best Android phones you can buy, not many of us are willing to pony up $1,800 for a smartphone. Today, though, you can grab one for as little as $150 depending on the device you have to trade in.
Samsung wants to give you a Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as little as $100
It's been a big week for Samsung sales, as we've already seen big discounts on their Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Tabs, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. We're keeping things rolling today with a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung's other flagship foldable. It has a clamshell design, high-end performance, and right now you can pick one up for as little as $310.
Samsung has huge sales on Galaxy phones right now. Here are the deals
Samsung’s weeklong electronics sale is in full swing with time still left to cash in on its phone deals. The “Samsung Week 2022″ sale features many price drops on tech products, but most notable is the savings available on smartphones. Several Samsung Galaxy phone models have their...
There's a big surprise inside the Samsung Galaxy S23
One of the most famous names in smartphones isn't going to be in Samsung's best phones for 2023
Android 13 is presumably rolling out only to one Samsung Galaxy S10 model
Samsung is said to be rolling out One UI 5 based on Android 13 to the Galaxy S10 Lite in December.
notebookcheck.net
Galaxy S23 release date: Samsung allegedly unleashing the new phones in the first week of February
We reported a few days ago that Samsung might unveil the Galaxy S23 devices on January 5, 2023. However, we also noted that the promotional materials that were the source of the release date information looked less than reliable. Today, per the South Korean publication Chosun, Samsung will announce the Galaxy S23 trio of smartphones in the first week of February, seemingly marking the previous launch date rumors as false.
Phone Arena
Samsung just made the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 better... in China
China is beyond a doubt the promised land for foldables. The vast majority of foldable smartphones rarely make it out of the borders of the country. Hence, Chinese users have many more options when it comes to choosing the perfect foldable than their Western peers. In Europe and the US,...
Android Authority
Android 13 is coming to a Galaxy S10 phone, but not the one you want
Samsung is testing Android 13 on the Galaxy S10 Lite. Samsung released an update schedule for One UI 5. The release schedule reveals that the update will arrive for one Galaxy S10 device. The S10 phone getting the update will be the Galaxy S10 Lite. Among all the Samsung phones...
TechRadar
I am a Samsung Galaxy owner and here's the Black Friday smartwatch deals I want
A smartwatch can be a great Black Friday deal, especially if you're shopping for a new phone as well. You can find bundles from Samsung, or discounts from major retailers on today's Galaxy Watch 5 models, watches from Fitbit, and other wearables that work well with your Samsung Galaxy S22.
Phone Arena
Already inexpensive Galaxy A23 5G with category-topping specs gets even cheaper
If you are in the market for an affordable Android phone that doesn't skimp on any essential features, the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G could be an excellent choice. Already affordable at its retail price of $299.99, the phone is currently 17 percent off. The Galaxy A23 has more features than...
Android Headlines
Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3.1 is live for compatible Pixel devices
Google has started rolling out Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3.1 for compatible Pixel devices. QPR, as most of you know, stands for Quarterly Platform Release, and this is a beta build, of course. The stable build is expected to arrive on December 5. Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3.1 is now...
Best used smartphones 2022
Consider buying one of the best used smartphones if you're looking for a low-priced phone that still offers great performance.
Phone Arena
Samsung is rapidly spreading the stable Android 13 love to the Galaxy S21 series
The (Android) world's heavyweight champion of software updates is at it again, doing what it does best by delivering the latest OS build to last year's Galaxy S21 family. That means the (slowly) aging S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra powerhouses are officially beating the vast majority of other companies' 2022 flagships to the stable Android 13 punch. The over-the-air rollout widely reported across Reddit comes just a couple of weeks after Samsung kicked things off with this year's S22 trio.
Best Android phones under $400 in 2022
There are a lot of great budget phones out there right now. But despite it being a year old (and discontinued), the Pixel 4a is still the best phone under $400 that you can buy.
CNET
The Latest Galaxy Z Fold 5 Rumor Shows Foldables Are the New Note
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is only a few months old, but reports about what's in store for Samsung's next foldable are already emerging. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 may have a slot for storing Samsung's S Pen stylus, suggests a report from Korean news outlet The Elec, an addition that would make it more useful as a note taking device. It would be a small but important change that addresses one of the Z Fold 4's shortcomings and cements its place as a successor to the now-extinct Galaxy Note family.
Digital Trends
Don’t update your Galaxy Watch 4, or you may accidentally kill it
Updating your electronic devices to keep them running at an optimal level is important, but if you have the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, you might want to hold off on the latest firmware update. We’re specifically referring to the update bearing the number R89xXXU1GVI3, which users have reported is killing their smartwatches.
Android Headlines
Samsung sets new record for long-range mmWave 5G speeds
Samsung has achieved record-setting long-range mmWave 5G speeds in Australia. The company Monday announced that it reached a peak download speed of 2.7Gbps at a distance of more than 10km from the network source. It reported an industry-high average download speed of 1.75Gbps and an upload speed of 61.5Mbps at such an extended range. The Korean behemoth hit the milestone in a recent field trial conducted with NBN Co., a publicly owned corporation of the Australian government.
Samsung adds this popular Pixel feature to Galaxy phones
Samsung's Good Lock app just added a bunch of new features to Samsung's version of Android 13, One UI 5, and one of them will be very familiar to Pixel users.
New Leak Points At February Launch For The Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series could be released in early February 2023, according to recent leaks. Here's what we know so far about the new Samsung smartphone.
