Craving FroYo? These 4 Kalamazoo Area Spots Can Help
Do you ever wake up craving something very specific for no reason?. This morning I woke up wanting frozen yogurt of all things. And, honestly, it's been a minute since I've had it (more like a few years) so, I had no idea where to go. But, as it turns...
What’s Happening at the Old Arcadia Ale in Kalamazoo?
I drive by Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo nearly every day, and when I first moved to town, thought it looked like a pretty cool spot to hang out one night. Turns out, it's not, because it's closed, and has been for a while. BUT, over the past few months, I've noticed a few things happening around the property. That of course, begs the question... what's happening at Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo?
Non-Profit Renaissance Fair Set to Welcome West Michigan Families
I'm sure I speak for many when I say my fascination with the medieval and renaissance faires all started when Heath Ledger starred in the 2001 action/adventure film A Knight's Tale. Jousting never looked better!. I have yet to visit Medieval Times outside of Chicago yet, but I have visited...
Winter Wanderland To Premier In Downtown Battle Creek
The holiday season has begun gaining momentum as Thanksgiving looms ahead. Just as the bargains on overstocked Halloween candy struck the shelves of Walmart, television ads boasting of upcoming Christmas goodies began to trickle onto the airwaves. Now is the time to start marking your calendar for holiday events that will provide memorable excursions with family and friends. The memory of seeing then congressman Gerald Ford, waving from atop a convertible in Gilmore’s Christmas Parade when I was five years old in 1958, still surfaces each holiday season. Santa & Mrs. Claus would be at the tail-end of the parade and then go to Gilmore Brothers Department Store to begin their gig greeting the eager kids who recited an endless Christmas list that made parents wince.
How Windy Was It This Weekend? Illinois Man’s Couch Gets Blown Into Tree
At present, fall in the Midwest is certainly living up to its reputation for being unforgiving and unpredictable. Despite the recent blast of warm weather, I can't remember the last time I looked at my weather app and it didn't say "Gale Warning" on it. Over the past weekend, West...
Election Day Freebies: Deals You Can Grab With your ‘I Voted’ Sticker in West Michigan on November 8th
I want to find the only person in West Michigan who isn't aware that the midterm elections are this Tuesday, November 8th. Between billboards, yard signs, and ads galore, you probably already have a strong opinion on who or what you plan to vote for. And while the midterm elections...
Kalamazoo Woman Goes Viral With “Aggressive Love”
A young single mother in Southwest Michigan finds a large audience on TikTok and Facebook. Originally from Marcellus, now a Kalamazoo resident, Crystal Crim live streams video games for a living. Crim currently has 19.9 thousand followers and 378 thousand total video likes as LadyFolk7 on the wildly popular social media app TikTok. Outside of TikTok, she recently had a Facebook Reel hit a whopping 10 million views. We asked Crystal how she would describe her social media content and she responded with the following,
There Are Actually 5 TGI Fridays Still Standing in Michigan
Maybe I'm just an idiot (which is entirely possible) but, I truly thought that the majority of the TGI Friday locations had closed down. But, clearly, I am wrong. During a recent conversation with my friend, Parker, I learned that the TGI Fridays that once stood in Kalamazoo was the second largest in the country. Or, at least in Michigan. That's according to him.
Lifelong Kalamazoo Area Resident Celebrates Turning 100
It's a hell of an accomplishment to say you've lived to see the world through 100 years, but that's what one lifelong Comstock resident can say, as on November 2nd Kenneth Dunlap celebrated the beginning of his 100th year on earth. As the Charter Township of Comstock shared, there was...
Bright Eyes Lead Singer Goes On Profane Election Eve Rant About Prop 3 During Kalamazoo Show
Going to see Bright Eyes live in 2022 is a little bit of a lottery of its own. Based on recent tour dates, you never know if you're going to get one of the best or arguably most off the rails shows imaginable. Fans of the band are aware of it, and take it as a challenge to see what they're going to get like a surprise toy at the bottom of a cereal box.
Check Out These 3 Gem and Mineral Stores in Southwest Michigan
Don't get me wrong, I'm sure there's something to the ideology that gems, minerals, and crystals are healing-- but that's not why I like them. I just have an attraction to shiny, pretty rocks!. I am by no means a "rockhound" but I do often come home from a day...
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals in November
It is the time of year when the fairs and festivals shift to Christmas and Winter activities...from shopping to Christmas light displays. There are also events featuring food, wine, and weddings. Friday, November 11-Saturday, November 12, 2022 - Edgewood Church, 469 N. Hagadorn, East Lansing, MI. This year will be...
Christina Anthony Leaving Kalamazoo News Channel 3 WWMT
It seems like a rotating story for WWMT as of late with the moving of both Erica Mokay, who was a welcomed part of the community since moving here nearly six years ago in January 2017, and Anchor Kate Siefert. Siefert took a job for an Ohio TV station back...
An Easy Guide to Exploring the Portage South/Central Greenway
With the recent beautiful and unseasonably warm weather we've been having, I decided to use my weekend to explore a nature preserve I had yet to visit: Eliason Nature Reserve. Eliason Nature Reserve, in Portage, is made up of 141 acres with a 1.6-mile paved trail running through it. A quick three-mile hike sounded like the perfect way to start my Saturday. But, as I was walking the trail, I discovered that Eliason Nature Reserve is actually connected to three other parks/preserves.
7 West Michigan Nature Preserves You Can Visit Year-Round
Recently, it was reported that 31,000 acres of land had been preserved in the Keweenaw Peninsula. The section of land, at the tip of the Keweenaw Peninsula, was sold to the conservancy group the Nature Conservancy of Michigan. The land is being preserved for both the local wildlife and for all nature enthusiasts who want to visit. You can read more here.
Most Expensive Home in Lawton, Michigan $1.7 Million
This beautiful Lawton, Michigan mansion has the coolest laundry room I've ever seen. I said what I said. Lawton, Michigan is a tiny town in Van Buren County. I was surprised to learn that the average price for homes on the market in Lawton is currently $165,000. That doesn't make the price of this home less shocking. This gorgeous farmhouse has been listed for about a month and a half with the asking price of $1,699,000. According to the Trulia listing, this is more than just a house,
Looking For A House In Kalamazoo? Spiderman Will Sell You One
Buying a house can be one of the most exciting times in someone's life, whether it's the first home you purchase away from your parents, the first home you buy with your spouse, or that time you go house hunting because you're family is getting bigger. Buying a new house...
Need a Curly Hair Stylist? The Kalamazoo Area Has a Few
If you're a person with curly hair, you already know how important it is to find a stylist who knows how to work with your hair. After all, there are a lot of ways cutting curly hair can go wrong. As someone with curly hair, I've, unfortunately, had my fair...
Battle Creek Man Injured From Violent Early Morning Assault
It was in the early morning hours of Sunday, November 6th, when the Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority received the call. A 66-year-old Battle Creek man had been violently assaulted and was now lying on the ground in the 200-block of East Michigan Avenue in the City of Battle Creek.
Authorities Caution Residents As Disturbing New Scam Hits Kalamazoo County
As a millennial I consider myself to be pretty tech-savvy, but with today's ever-changing technology it's getting harder and harder to distinguish what's legitimate and what's fake online. Authorities are warning of a new scam that's recently hit several residents in Kalamazoo County and this one is so off the...
