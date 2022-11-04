Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC fines LSU following field storming after Alabama victory
SEC fines have become regular happenings this season, and LSU received the latest on Sunday following the memorable win over Alabama in overtime on Saturday. Nick Saban and other Alabama staff needed police escorts as fans flooded the field in celebration following Jayden Daniels’ 2-point conversion pass to Mason Taylor.
tdalabamamag.com
Potential missed block in the back call on LSU game-winning touchdown goes viral
The head referee for the Alabama vs. LSU game appeared to miss a block in the back call on LSU’s game-winning touchdown run by Jayden Daniels. A screenshot of the Tigers’ tight end, Mason Taylor, blocking the Crimson Tide’s linebacker, Jaylen Moody, in the back has gone viral on Twitter in the aftermath of LSU’s win. The screenshot shows the head referee having a clear view of the action.
Joseph Goodman: Excruciating theater on a Saturday in the South
It was incredible theater. College football: excruciating, beautiful, soul-crushing college football on a Saturday in the Deep South. And for a few minutes it was all happening at the same time for Alabama and Auburn. Alabama was playing for everything on Saturday night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Auburn was battling...
andthevalleyshook.com
Instant Reactions: LSU 32, Alabama 31
For my entire life as an LSU fan, starting when I was just 12 in 2011, and before that, when Saban took their job, Alabama has been the measuring stick. That first Saturday in November has always told us something about where LSU stands relative to where we want it to be.
Alabama Football: Offensive report card vs LSU
Alabama football fell out of the College Football Playoff hunt with a 32-31 overtime loss at LSU. The Alabama offense stumbled out of the starting gates, not scoring until late in the second quarter and not reaching the end zone until the fourth. The unit looked sloppy, uncertain, and out...
247Sports
Nick Saban shares message to Alabama after LSU loss torches playoff hopes
Nick Saban shared a message with his Alabama players following Saturday night's 32-31 loss to LSU. The loss likely decided the SEC West, and took the defending league champions out of the College Football Playoff picture. It was a disheartening setback for an Alabama team that already loss at Tennessee.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly goes on expletive-filled tirade against officials during Alabama-LSU game
Brian Kelly is fed up with the officials in Death Valley. The 1st-year LSU coach went on an expletive-filled tirade against the officials working the game after the Tigers kicked a field goal to take a late lead over Alabama. Use your imagination here. LSU is in a back-and-forth battle...
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU lands commitment from 2024 OL after upsetting Alabama
LSU didn’t wait long after its big win over Alabama on Saturday night to start benefiting on the recruiting trails. In the aftermath of the thrilling 32-31 overtime win over the Crimson Tide, the Tigers landed a commitment from 2024 OL Khayree Lee Jr. As you can see below,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit reacts to incredible LSU upset over Alabama
Kirk Herbstreit was on the call for ESPN alongside Chris Fowler on Saturday night in Death Valley for LSU’s incredible 32-31 overtime upset win over Alabama. It was one of the best games in the lengthy and dynamic SEC West rivalry history, and the scene in Baton Rouge was one for the ages.
Nick Saban Getting Crushed For Extremely Questionable Decision
Why did Nick Saban go for two toward the end of regulation on Saturday night?. Alabama fell to LSU on Saturday night, with the Crimson Tide losing to the Tigers in overtime. The Crimson Tide scored a touchdown late to go up by three points, but instead of kicking the extra point to go up four, Saban opted to go for two. The two-point conversion was no good.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum reacts to Alabama's loss at LSU, says it feels like window on Tide dynasty is closing
Paul Finebaum has been around the SEC long enough, and around Nick Saban’s Alabama tenure specifically, enough to know that seemingly every time the Crimson Tide lose, people wonder if the dynasty is over. But, after a 32-31 overtime loss at LSU on Saturday night, those questions are once...
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU trolls College GameDay, SEC Network analysts
LSU shocked many around the country on Saturday night in Death Valley, pulling off an impressive 32-31 victory over Alabama in overtime. That win put the Tigers in firm control of the SEC West with only a handful of games remaining in the regular season. After the victory, the LSU...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban takes rough fall to ground during sideline collision
Nick Saban took a rough fall early in the game at LSU on Saturday night following an incomplete pass as cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry spilled over into the sideline. Alabama had an early interception, but the Crimson Tide defense got a pair of sacks early to slow down the LSU offense.
LSU defeats Alabama in instant classic, 32-31
BATON ROUGE, La. (WIAT) — University of Alabama football traveled to Death Valley to take on the LSU Tigers Saturday, the Crimson Tide lost in overtime, 32-31. Alabama falls to 7-2 while LSU improves to 7-2. Bryce Young finished 25-of-51 with 328 yards and a touchdown. Jahmyr Gibbs led the way in the rushing attack […]
LSU Hit with Hefty Fine for Storming the Field After Overtime Victory Against Bama
LSU has received a monstrous fine after storming the field following their overtime upset of Alabama.
Three Alabama mayors say vote YES on Amendment 6
Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
Could Alabama's Amendment One affect due process? Some opponents say yes.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Legislature unanimously approved putting “Aniah’s Law” on the ballot this election and officials on both sides of the aisle have urged its passing. But there is also a bipartisan opposition that has arisen to the amendment, which would allow judges to deny...
alabamanews.net
Three Major Alabama Newspapers to Stop Producing Print Editions
Alabama Media Group is moving to all-digital delivery, ending publication of its three major state newspapers next year. The Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mobile Press-Register, as well as the Mississippi Press, will be published through Feb. 26, 2023. Alabama Media Group said it will shift focus to its digital...
Deer Swims Across Alabama's Lewis Smith Lake
If you would have told us deer can swim, we would have called you crazy at the very least. Even if we believed you and bought into the whole deer can swim thing, we would have never guessed they can get up to about 15mph in the water. Mind blown. Smith Lake, the largest and deepest lake ...
jsuchanticleer.com
JSU student Leah Tarvin dies at UAB Hospital Friday afternoon
JSU student and victim of Wednesday’s accident, Leah Tarvin, died at UAB Hospital in Birmingham on Friday afternoon. Tarvin will be donating her organs so that others can live, according to a statement from Rick Karle at WVTM 13. UAB Hospital held an Honor Walk as Tarvin was taken...
Comments / 1