Midterm elections 2022: Americans head to polls with control of Congress at stake – live
Florida state department tells DoJ that federal election monitors won’t be permitted – follow all the latest news
A guide to the election deniers in midterm races
Election deniers are running for important offices around the country in the November 8 midterms. And some of them will win. Dozens of Republicans trying to be elected in 2022 as governor, state secretary of state or US senator have joined former President Donald Trump in baselessly rejecting or questioning the legitimacy of President Joe Biden's victory in 2020. Some of these candidates have even attempted to overturn the 2020 results.
Democrats are ‘drowning in denial’ over key midterm issues, says Washington Post columnist
A Washington Post columnist said Democrats are "drowning in denial" as they appear to "be heading toward painful losses" on Election Day after downplaying key issues.
Election scrutiny high, but no big hitches as voting begins
Final voting began without major hitches Tuesday in midterm elections under intense scrutiny after two years of false claims and conspiracy theories about how ballots are cast and counted. With polls open across most of the country, no big problems were reported early in the day, though there were hiccups...
Florida warns US Justice Department that federal election monitors are not allowed inside polling places
Florida officials warned the US Justice Department that federal election monitors are not allowed inside polling places under state law, pushing back against federal plans for monitors in the state.
Why New Hampshire may deliver a Senate surprise
Political buffs have been saying for weeks that the race for Senate control will come down to three or four states: Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania, with Arizona sometimes thrown in. But is that list too limited?. Political history -- and a spat of late spending in the race -- suggests...
Officials on edge but no major issues reported as Election Day voting opens across the US
Americans head to the polls on Tuesday for an election that has state and local officials across the country on edge as they brace for potential problems at voting places, contentious legal fights over ballots and disinformation about the vote itself. 41 million pre-election ballots were cast in 47 states,...
Top US cyber official says state officials are 'pleased' with government support to secure the election, some election administrators say otherwise
One of the nation's top cybersecurity officials said state election workers in Wisconsin and Michigan have told her they're "pleased" with the federal government's support leading up the 2022 midterm elections, while some state officials say they're not getting enough. Jen Easterly, the director of the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure...
Idaho Republican Sen. Crapo goes for 5th term
Idaho Republican Senator Mike Crapo is seeking a fifth term in the deeply conservative state that hasn’t elected a Democratic senator since 1974. The post Idaho Republican Sen. Crapo goes for 5th term appeared first on Local News 8.
John Thune Fast Facts
Here's a look at the life of John Thune, Republican senator and Senate minority whip from South Dakota. Marriage: Kimberley (Weems) Thune (1984-present) Education: Biola University, B.S. in Business Administration, 1983; University of South Dakota, M.B.A., 1984. Religion: Protestant. Timeline. 1985-1987 - Legislative assistant for US Senator James Abdnor (R-South...
'I never thought it would be Paul': Nancy Pelosi reveals how she first heard her husband had been attacked
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed how she got the news that her husband, Paul, had been attacked, telling CNN's Anderson Cooper that she was "very scared" when there was a knock on the door from Capitol Police. Pelosi said in her first sit-down interview since the attack that she had...
Alex Murdaugh may be called to testify in federal trial for South Carolina banker Russell Laffitte: report
Alex Murdaugh might be called to testify during South Carolina banking scion Russell Laffitte's federal trial over alleged bank fraud that allowed the ex-attorney to steal from clients.
Russia-Ukraine war live: no need to evacuate Kyiv, says Ukraine’s PM, as country rules out peace talks with Moscow
Denys Shmyhal says no reason to evacuate any city not near frontlines; Kyiv refuses to negotiate until Russian troops have left its territory
