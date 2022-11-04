Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones is the spitting image of her grandmother, Princess Margaret, at Tatler’s Little Black Book party

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Roll up, roll up, for a peek inside the exclusive Tatler x Micheal Kors Collection Little Black Book party. A glittering coterie of bright young things descended on the storied hotspot in London’s Soho for a night of glamour, burlesque and dancing. 10 of Britain’s most eligible, donned head-to-toe in Michael Kors Collection, as they led revellers mingling on the dance floor. Names including Emilia Boateng, Lord Vere of Hanworth, Fadhi Mohamed, the Hon. Delphi Primrose, Samuel Aitken, Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones, the Hon. Nina Darzi, Lady Camilla de la Poer Beresford, Eve Wright and Zita D’Hauteville shone in sequins, bold colours and faux fur. Burlesque dancers dazzled in glitter and feathers, as singers and aerial performers graced the rafters of the club. MOTH's spicy margaritas, espresso martinis, Casamigos tequila and Laurent Perrier champagne flowed freely as guests enjoyed the vocal talents of the venue’s celebrated acts. Want a taste of the fun? Watch the dazzling video above.

4 DAYS AGO