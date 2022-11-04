The OnePlus 10T shocked us with outstanding battery life. The OnePlus 10T is the company’s second high-end smartphone of the year. The first one, the OnePlus 10 Pro, launched in January. The OnePlus 10T, on the other hand, arrived in August. The OnePlus 10T has two main advantages over the OnePlus 10 Pro, and they are the battery life, and processor. The phone’s battery life managed to shock us when we reviewed it, as it really pushed the line. That’s why we’ve decided to make it our choice for the best battery life smartphone of 2022.

