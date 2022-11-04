Read full article on original website
Samsung sets new record for long-range mmWave 5G speeds
Samsung has achieved record-setting long-range mmWave 5G speeds in Australia. The company Monday announced that it reached a peak download speed of 2.7Gbps at a distance of more than 10km from the network source. It reported an industry-high average download speed of 1.75Gbps and an upload speed of 61.5Mbps at such an extended range. The Korean behemoth hit the milestone in a recent field trial conducted with NBN Co., a publicly owned corporation of the Australian government.
Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3.1 is live for compatible Pixel devices
Google has started rolling out Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3.1 for compatible Pixel devices. QPR, as most of you know, stands for Quarterly Platform Release, and this is a beta build, of course. The stable build is expected to arrive on December 5. Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3.1 is now...
Galaxy S10 series gets new update with camera improvements
Samsung is rolling out a new software update to the Galaxy S10 series. The update brings minor stability and functional improvements as well as some bug fixes. The official changelog mentions improved camera stability and Bluetooth connectivity. It may also contain some system optimizations. The latest update for the Galaxy...
AH Awards: Best Battery Life Smartphone of 2022: OnePlus 10T
The OnePlus 10T shocked us with outstanding battery life. The OnePlus 10T is the company’s second high-end smartphone of the year. The first one, the OnePlus 10 Pro, launched in January. The OnePlus 10T, on the other hand, arrived in August. The OnePlus 10T has two main advantages over the OnePlus 10 Pro, and they are the battery life, and processor. The phone’s battery life managed to shock us when we reviewed it, as it really pushed the line. That’s why we’ve decided to make it our choice for the best battery life smartphone of 2022.
Samsung to supply rugged Galaxy devices to French security forces
Samsung has just sold 400,000 rugged Galaxy smartphones and tablets in one go. The company will supply the Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro smartphones and the Galaxy Tab Active 3 tablets to emergency and homeland security forces in France. A consortium led by the French government and co-sponsored by aerospace company Airbus and IT (information technology) company Capgemini selected Samsung France as a partner for this initiative, strengthening its position as a key player in mobile security.
Fitbit users are getting inaccurate sleep tracking after the time change
It’s the time of the year when we all set our clocks back one hour, and modern-day devices are built to cope with that. However, it seems that modern Fitbit devices are not fit to cope with the time change. Several users are reporting inaccurate sleep tracking on their devices since we set out clocks back on Saturday, according to 9To5Google.
Galaxy S20 series also gets the Android 13 update
Shortly after rolling out the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update to the Galaxy S21 series, Samsung released the big Android update for the Galaxy S20 series as well. The older Galaxy flagships are also initially picking up the new version in Europe, though the rollout isn’t as wider yet. SamMobile can confirm that the update is available to Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra users in Germany and Switzerland. A wider rollout across the region as well as other markets, including the US, should be right around the corner.
Phone Comparisons: Google Pixel 7 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro
Google launched its new flagship last month, and in this article, we’ll compare it with the best of OnePlus. OnePlus launched two high-end devices this year, the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 10T. The OnePlus 10 Pro is still, technically a flagship, despite the fact the OnePlus 10T has a more powerful SoC, and faster charging. That being said, in this article, we’ll compare the Google Pixel 7 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro.
Samsung Back Tap gesture finally becoming available on Galaxy devices
Finally, a new feature is coming to Galaxy smartphones after years of delay, this said feature is the Samsung Back Tap. This shortcut gesture feature made its debut on Google Pixel devices some years ago. The next major brand to pick it up was the iPhone, but now, another Android manufacturer gets to flex this feature.
MediaTek unveils Dimensity 9200 flagship SoC to rival Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
The MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC is now official. This is MediaTek’s brand new flagship processor, and it is meant to compete directly with the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Dimensity 9000 got announced a year ago, and it has actually proven to be an immensely powerful chip....
Images reveal Xiaomi 13 will look much different than its 'Pro' sibling
The Xiaomi 13 Pro design surfaced in CAD-based renders earlier today. Well, the Xiaomi 13 design has just been shared as well, in a series of images. The thing is, the Xiaomi 13 will look much different than its ‘Pro’ sibling. The Xiaomi 13 images show that it...
Sony plans to launch 6 smartphones in 2023, here's a list
It seems like Sony plans to launch 6 Xperia smartphones in 2023, as a list surfaced. Do note that this list comes from a random Reddit source, so take it with a grain of salt. Sony is allegedly planning to launch 6 smartphones in 2023, here’s a list. Based...
New leak may point to the Galaxy S23 using a 200mp camera
The Samsung Galaxy S23 phones are expected to launch early next year, and we’ve been getting a steady stream of leaks regarding those phones. A lot of the leaks have to do with the camera technology for these devices. Now, thanks to a new leak (via Phone Arena), it appears that the Galaxy S23 phones will, indeed, be using a 200MP camera sensor.
YouTube Music might get new playlist cards
YouTube Music’s interface has been getting several updates over the years, and now there’s a new one coming down the pipeline. As spotted by 9to5Google, YouTube Music may be working on playlist cards. These will be a bit more in-depth than the current playlist tiles that we see currently.
AH Awards Best Tablet of 2022: Galaxy Tab S8
Samsung continues to maintain its spot as the top Android tablet manufacturer. There are plenty of compelling tablet options available in the Android space, but Samsung typically delivers the best of the bunch. The company has its Galaxy Tab S8 line of tablets, and the most affordable $699 model is the one to beat.
November security patch fixes these vulnerabilities in Samsung devices
Samsung yesterday rolled out the November 2022 Android security patch to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Flip 3. The latest security update for the four foldables is available in Europe and the US. The company has now detailed the content of the new SMR (Security Bulletin Release).
Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 get November update in the US
Samsung has begun rolling out the November 2022 Android security patch to its devices. The company today released the latest security update for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. Other eligible models will follow in the coming days. The newest Samsung foldables are first receiving the...
Vivo X90 Pro+ poses for the camera for the first time
The Vivo X90 Pro+ design has just appeared for the very first time, and it includes the ZEISS branding, of course. If you check out the images provided in this article, you’ll see both a real-life image of the phone, and what seems to be a leaked promo image.
The latest Galaxy Watch 4 update might brick your device
Updates are great… well, when they don’t render your device useless. There’s a new update coming out for the Samsung Galaxy watch 4, and it appears to be bricking the devices of some poor individuals, according to 9To5Google. Things like this happen; a company releases the newest...
Samsung believes Apple will release its first foldable device in 2024
It seems like Samsung believes Apple will release its first foldable device sooner than expected, in 2024. A well-known analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, earlier said that Apple is aiming to release a 9-inch foldable no earlier than 2025. Well, according to new info, it may arrive sooner than that. Apple may...
