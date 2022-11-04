ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

'Heartbeat of This Team': Unflappable Geno Smith Sets Tone as Surging Seahawks Discard Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Amidst an unexpected career year under center for the Seahawks, Geno Smith hadn't faced much adversity prior to Sunday's road matchup with the Cardinals. Already tying a career-high for touchdown passes after just eight games, he had thrown only three interceptions and ranked first in the NFL in completion percentage for one of the league's most surprising teams.
SEATTLE, WA
Penguins Losing Streak Borders on Historic

By dropping their seventh straight game, the Pittsburgh Penguins have entered a new realm of history with their current losing streak. This drought has become the longest losing streak of the Mike Sullivan era, surpassing a six-game losing streak in February 2020. To find the last time the Penguins lost...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Chicago Blackhawks Goalie Crisis Deepens with Soderbolm’s Injury

The Blackhawks are deep in crisis as yet another goalie gets injured just a few weeks into the season. For the umpteenth time this season, the Chicago Blackhawks found themselves in an emergency goaltender situation, Saturday, after Arvid Soderblom was ruled out after the second period in the team 4-0 loss to the Winnipeg Jets.
CHICAGO, IL
Phoenix Suns Player Suffers Torn Meniscus

Cam Johnson has been one of the most important role players for the Phoenix Suns over the last few seasons. The former UNC star started out this season averaging 13.0 points per contest on 43.1% shooting from the three-point range. Unfortunately, he has suffered a torn meniscus and will be...
PHOENIX, AZ
No. 12 UCLA scores 50, enough to put away Arizona State

Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more on Saturday night as No. 12 UCLA stayed alive for a Pac-12 Conference regular season title by outscoring Arizona State 50-36 in Tempe, Ariz. Thompson-Robinson completed 13 of 20 passes for 169 yards and an interception on the game's...
TEMPE, AZ

