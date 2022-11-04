Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3.1 is live for compatible Pixel devices
Google has started rolling out Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3.1 for compatible Pixel devices. QPR, as most of you know, stands for Quarterly Platform Release, and this is a beta build, of course. The stable build is expected to arrive on December 5. Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3.1 is now...
Android Headlines
Samsung sets new record for long-range mmWave 5G speeds
Samsung has achieved record-setting long-range mmWave 5G speeds in Australia. The company Monday announced that it reached a peak download speed of 2.7Gbps at a distance of more than 10km from the network source. It reported an industry-high average download speed of 1.75Gbps and an upload speed of 61.5Mbps at such an extended range. The Korean behemoth hit the milestone in a recent field trial conducted with NBN Co., a publicly owned corporation of the Australian government.
Android Headlines
Galaxy S20 series also gets the Android 13 update
Shortly after rolling out the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update to the Galaxy S21 series, Samsung released the big Android update for the Galaxy S20 series as well. The older Galaxy flagships are also initially picking up the new version in Europe, though the rollout isn’t as wider yet. SamMobile can confirm that the update is available to Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra users in Germany and Switzerland. A wider rollout across the region as well as other markets, including the US, should be right around the corner.
Android Headlines
Samsung to supply rugged Galaxy devices to French security forces
Samsung has just sold 400,000 rugged Galaxy smartphones and tablets in one go. The company will supply the Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro smartphones and the Galaxy Tab Active 3 tablets to emergency and homeland security forces in France. A consortium led by the French government and co-sponsored by aerospace company Airbus and IT (information technology) company Capgemini selected Samsung France as a partner for this initiative, strengthening its position as a key player in mobile security.
Android Headlines
Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 get November update in the US
Samsung has begun rolling out the November 2022 Android security patch to its devices. The company today released the latest security update for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. Other eligible models will follow in the coming days. The newest Samsung foldables are first receiving the...
Android Headlines
Samsung Back Tap gesture finally becoming available on Galaxy devices
Finally, a new feature is coming to Galaxy smartphones after years of delay, this said feature is the Samsung Back Tap. This shortcut gesture feature made its debut on Google Pixel devices some years ago. The next major brand to pick it up was the iPhone, but now, another Android manufacturer gets to flex this feature.
Lowe's just dropped early Black Friday discounts—shop 40+ deals on DeWalt, Samsung and GE
Lowe's has tons of Black Friday deals available right now. Save big on Samsung and GE home appliances and score discounts on DeWalt and Kobalt tools.
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: Google Pixel 7 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro
Google launched its new flagship last month, and in this article, we’ll compare it with the best of OnePlus. OnePlus launched two high-end devices this year, the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 10T. The OnePlus 10 Pro is still, technically a flagship, despite the fact the OnePlus 10T has a more powerful SoC, and faster charging. That being said, in this article, we’ll compare the Google Pixel 7 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro.
Digital Trends
Walmart’s $99 laptop deal is still available — but probably not for long
It’s pretty rare that laptop deals include the opportunity to grab a laptop for under $100, but Walmart currently has the Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook discounted down to just $99. That’s a savings of $130, as the laptop would typically cost you $229. This is an impressive deal, and one that isn’t likely to last. Walmart’s website reflects more than 500 have been sold in the last 24 hours, so we recommend grabbing this now to keep from missing out when inventory inevitably runs out.
Android Headlines
HONOR will announce new flagship smartphone on November 23
HONOR has officially announced that a new flagship smartphone is coming on November 23. The company announced that the device will become official in China, but it will make its way to global markets as well. HONOR will announce its new flagship smartphone on November 23. The global launch of...
Android Headlines
New leak may point to the Galaxy S23 using a 200mp camera
The Samsung Galaxy S23 phones are expected to launch early next year, and we’ve been getting a steady stream of leaks regarding those phones. A lot of the leaks have to do with the camera technology for these devices. Now, thanks to a new leak (via Phone Arena), it appears that the Galaxy S23 phones will, indeed, be using a 200MP camera sensor.
Android Headlines
Images reveal Xiaomi 13 will look much different than its 'Pro' sibling
The Xiaomi 13 Pro design surfaced in CAD-based renders earlier today. Well, the Xiaomi 13 design has just been shared as well, in a series of images. The thing is, the Xiaomi 13 will look much different than its ‘Pro’ sibling. The Xiaomi 13 images show that it...
Android Headlines
AH Awards: Best Battery Life Smartphone of 2022: OnePlus 10T
The OnePlus 10T shocked us with outstanding battery life. The OnePlus 10T is the company’s second high-end smartphone of the year. The first one, the OnePlus 10 Pro, launched in January. The OnePlus 10T, on the other hand, arrived in August. The OnePlus 10T has two main advantages over the OnePlus 10 Pro, and they are the battery life, and processor. The phone’s battery life managed to shock us when we reviewed it, as it really pushed the line. That’s why we’ve decided to make it our choice for the best battery life smartphone of 2022.
daystech.org
Black Friday Unlocked iPhone Deals (2022): Top Early iPhone 12, 13, 14, SE & More Apple iPhone Sales Highlighted by Retail Fuse
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday researchers have rated one of the best early unlocked Apple iPhone offers for Black Friday, together with all the highest offers on iPhone 11 (Pro & Pro Max, iPhone 12 (Pro, Pro Max & mini), iPhone SE, iPhone XR and extra. View the total collection of offers listed under.
Android Headlines
Samsung believes Apple will release its first foldable device in 2024
It seems like Samsung believes Apple will release its first foldable device sooner than expected, in 2024. A well-known analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, earlier said that Apple is aiming to release a 9-inch foldable no earlier than 2025. Well, according to new info, it may arrive sooner than that. Apple may...
Android Headlines
AH Awards: Best Camera Smartphone – Google Pixel 7 Pro
Google continues to show off in the camera department with the Pixel 7 Pro. Google is typically the last to debut new smartphones in the calendar year, typically coming out in early October. And it almost always wins our Best Camera Smartphone award. That’s fairly impressive, considering the shear amount of competition.
TechRadar
Before you buy a Black Friday smartphone, go fold one in half
Why is nobody buying folding phones? The latest innovation in smartphones only makes up 1% of the market, according to Korean electronics industry site The Elec, reporting on Samsung. Compared to flagship phones like the Galaxy S22, or best-selling bargain phones like the Galaxy A13, folding phones are a blip on the market’s radar. That makes no sense, considering how cool they are.
Android Headlines
Android 13 Now Rolling Out To Samsung's Galaxy S21 Series
Samsung has released the stable Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update for the Galaxy S21 series. As of this writing, the update is rolling out in multiple countries in Europe, including the UK and Germany. A wider rollout, including in the US, should follow in the coming days. The European...
Android Headlines
Samsung under investigation in the US for defective refrigerators
Samsung is under investigation in the US for defective refrigerators. The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission recently launched the investigation after hundreds of complaints from users across the country. The Commission is looking to determine if Samsung refrigerators have any manufacturing defect that poses a safety risk. According to...
Android Headlines
The latest Galaxy Watch 4 update might brick your device
Updates are great… well, when they don’t render your device useless. There’s a new update coming out for the Samsung Galaxy watch 4, and it appears to be bricking the devices of some poor individuals, according to 9To5Google. Things like this happen; a company releases the newest...
