ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 24

Jalen Scott
4d ago

your only getting a 2 bedroom with a balcony in New York with that .... not to mention still walking the streets lol! good investment!

Reply(1)
12
Joanne Kalish
3d ago

Must be nice to afford almost 9 million on land alone!

Reply(1)
20
Barbara Singleton Outlaw
3d ago

Congratulations On Your Family New Life Journey, Peace and Blessings 💞🙏🏾

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Travel Maven

This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Georgia is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as good as the infamous Cobb Antique Mall in Marietta. Keep reading to learn more.
MARIETTA, GA
buckhead.com

14-Acre Loudermilk Estate in Buckhead Hitting The Market Soon

It is an iconic home at the corner of Davis Drive and Northside Drive. From this vantage point passing motorists catch a glimpse of “Round Hill”, home of the late Charlie Loudermilk. A front lawn longer than an NFL field is lined by an avenue of trees on either side, framing a stately limestone facade and a life-size statue of a Buck. Like the man for whom this sprawling estate was built, it is larger than life.
ATLANTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

Daddy’s Chicken Shack Eyes Newnan and Peachtree City for Expansion

A ten unit development deal was recently inked for Daddy’s Chicken Shack with Newnan and Peachtree City as two of their target expansion cities in Georgia, specifically. The fast casual restaurant started with a small stand at a Los Angeles, California weekly food festival. Soon thereafter Daddy’s Chicken Shack opened their first location in Pasadena, California.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
scoopotp.com

Public Lands Now Open in Kennesaw

America is defined by 640 million acres of public lands and this store concept wants to help you explore them. It will carry a premium assortment of outdoor and lifestyle apparel, footwear, and equipment brands, and support the local outdoor community through conservation and access & equity-based initiatives. We know...
KENNESAW, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 Douglasville men scammed insurance company for $50K, official says

ATLANTA - Two young men are wanted in Douglas County for supposed fraud and forgery, according to Atlanta's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner. Commissioner John F. King released a statement Nov. 7 listing Douglasville's 23-year-old Jamal Bradley and 23-year-old Xavier McGhee as the suspects. King claimed that the two forged...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Resident discovers possible method for check thefts at Dunwoody Post Office

A Dunwoody woman may have stumbled on the reason for a rash of check thefts in the area – and all it took was a feeling. The Dunwoody Police Department has been investigating a rash of mail theft and check “washing” that has been occurring in the area for the past few months. There have […] The post Resident discovers possible method for check thefts at Dunwoody Post Office appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Kerosene sold in metro Atlanta could cause home ‘explosion,’ officials warn

GRIFFIN, Ga. — State officials are issuing a warning to metro Atlanta that kerosene sold at one store could be fatal if used. Georgia Department of Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black says kerosene sold at the Griffin Patriot Store on W. Taylor St. in Griffin could be contaminated with gasoline. The affected products would have been sold at the store on or after Nov. 2.
GRIFFIN, GA
eastcobbnews.com

East Cobb Food Scores: Marietta Fish Market; El Rodeo; more

The following food scores for the week of Oct. 31 have been compiled by the Cobb & Douglas Department of Public Health. Click the link under each listing for inspection details:. Beer Barrel. 1294 Roswell Road. Captain D’s. 2811 Canton Road. East Cobb Fit Nutrition Club. 2145 Roswell Road,...
MARIETTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy