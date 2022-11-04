ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Tribune

Pedro Grifol believes in the Chicago White Sox — but the new manager needs his players to buy in

Pedro Grifol drew some comparisons between the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals in the run-up to their back-to-back World Series appearances. “This team reminds me of where we were at in ‘13,” said Grifol — the new Sox manager who was the Royals special assignment/hitting coach at the time — on Thursday. “It was a team that was extremely talented, but this team’s a little more ...
Yardbarker

Chicago White Sox to Activate Club Option on SS Tim Anderson

The Chicago White Sox intend to pick up shortstop Tim Anderson’s $12.5M club option for the 2023 season. The White Sox have plans to pick up shortstop Tim Anderson’s $12.5MM club option for the 2023 season, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Anderson, 29, will earn...
