blockworks.co
Why Ethereum Is More Decentralized After the Merge
The debate on Ethereum decentralization surged after the blockchain’s transition to proof-of-stake in September. Decentralization isn’t a spectrum. It is one side of a sliding scale. And in crypto, finding an objective middle that distinguishes between centralized and decentralized projects is close to impossible. It is a subjective...
blockworks.co
Google Signals Major Crypto Push With Ethereum, Solana Support
Google Cloud has recently moved to support Web3 infrastructure, debuting fresh integrations with competing blockchains Ethereum and Solana. Google Cloud has trumpeted a series of collaborations with popular blockchain networks Ethereum and Solana in recent weeks, accelerating the tech giant’s support of Web3. Late last month, Google Cloud announced...
blockworks.co
No ICO is No Excuse, LBRY Ruling Shows — Bad News For Ripple?
A federal judge has ruled there is enough evidence to make a decision about the SEC vs LBRY case without moving forward to trial, but an appeal is still possible. In a move that could have serious repercussions for Ripple and other cryptocurrency companies, a federal judge has ruled crypto startup LBRY completed an unregistered security offering when it sold LBC, the protocol’s native token.
blockworks.co
Is Crypto to Blame for Tech Companies’ Woes?
Third-quarter earnings are coming in below expectations, and tech companies are pointing the finger at crypto. As tech executives are forced to account for tumbling revenues to investors, a new scapegoat has emerged: crypto. Philipp Schindler, Google’s chief business officer, blamed the company’s growth slowdown in part on a drawdown...
blockworks.co
Funding Roundup: DeFi Developers Have the Attention of Venture Capitalists
Bear market DeFi-builders are still receiving a fairly steady stream of funding, mostly from crypto-native investors. DeFi protocols this week have largely kept the momentum going when it comes to taking in fresh venture capital dollars. Investment platform Exponential — which specializes in decentralized yield opportunities — closed a $14...
blockworks.co
Nomura Unit Preparing to Trade Crypto, Boost Staff by 45%
“It’s taken a while, a lot of work, and we’ve got to a point now where the firm is a strong believer,” CEO Jez Mohideen told Blockworks. The crypto unit of Nomura — one of Japan’s largest banks — aims to grow its team to 55 over the next three months by capitalizing on talent in the world’s top financial cities.
Stock Rise on Wall Street Ahead of Election, Inflation Data
"By Damian J. TroiseStocks rose in midday trading on Wall Street Tuesday as Americans head to the polls to vote in midterm elections that are being heavily influenced by inflation and the threat of a recession.The S&P 500 rose 1.2% as of 11:47 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 487 points, or 1.5% to 33,314 and the Nasdaq rose 1.4%.Bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 4.15% from 4.22% late Monday.The elections taking place in the U.S. could leave the government split between Democrats and Republicans, which could be positive for markets. A divided government would...
blockworks.co
What To Expect on Miners’ Q3 Earnings Calls As Industry Remains ‘Distressed’
More miner suffering is likely to be had before more bankruptcies, consolidation, analysts say. A range of bitcoin miners are set to report third quarter results in the coming days as several companies in the mining sector are struggling to cope with financial pressures. Marathon Digital, Stronghold Digital Mining and...
