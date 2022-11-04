Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke threw a huge touchdown pass to Curtis Samuel, with an assist from an official who ran into a Minnesota Vikings defender. The Washington Commanders have been on a roll as of late, winning their past three games to bring them back to .500 and two games behind the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants for second-place in the NFC East. They had the chance to make it four in a row with a victory over the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings in Week 9.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO