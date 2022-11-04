ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Sideline Blowup Video Is Going Viral

It's been another rough day at the office for Aaron Rodgers & co. The Green Bay Packers are currently struggling against the Detroit Lions as they try to snap their four-game losing streak. The Packers had multiple chances to take the lead during the first quarter before Rodgers threw two red-zone interceptions.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

The Packers Appear To Be Sending A Message To Aaron Rodgers

That appears to be the message the Green Bay Packers are sending to their star quarterback following a disappointing trade deadline earlier this week. Despite Rodgers voicing his want for help on offense, the Packers swung and missed on some deadline deals. Pro Football Talk believes the Packers are purposely...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Made Offer For Notable Wide Receiver

To the disappointment of fans, pundits, and relatives, the Dallas Cowboys didn't acquire a wide receiver before Tuesday's trade deadline. Well, at least they tried. Along with discussing a deal for Houston Texans veteran Brandin Cook, the Cowboys inquired about another AFC wideout. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero (h/t Cowboys Country's Mike Fisher), Dallas made an offer to the Denver Broncos for Jerry Jeudy.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To The Odell Beckham Jr. Report

The Dallas Cowboys didn't land a wide receiver at the NFL trade deadline this week, but that doesn't mean they won't be adding a big name for the home stretch of the season. According to the NFL Network, the Cowboys are in play for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Reacts To His Performance Against The Lions

Aaron Rodgers had an uncharacteristically sloppy game in Sunday's 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. The Green Bay Packers quarterback threw all three interceptions -- his most in a game since 2017 -- inside the red zone. That includes two in the end zone, one intended for offensive lineman David Bakhtiari.
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

The World Has ‘Grades’ for Vikings Big Trade

Mere hours before the NFL’s trade deadline, the Minnesota Vikings bartered with the Detroit Lions for tight end T.J. Hockenson. The Vikings added Hockenson, a 2023 4th-Round pick, and a conditional 2024 4th-Round pick from Detroit for a 2nd-Round pick from 2023 and a 2024 3rd-Round pick. Adofo-Mensah traded down two rounds next year and one round in 2024 to land Hockenson.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Watch: Referee interferes with Vikings defender and causes insane TD play (Video)

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke threw a huge touchdown pass to Curtis Samuel, with an assist from an official who ran into a Minnesota Vikings defender. The Washington Commanders have been on a roll as of late, winning their past three games to bring them back to .500 and two games behind the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants for second-place in the NFC East. They had the chance to make it four in a row with a victory over the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings in Week 9.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking the Steelers top 2023 NFL draft needs

Once the 2023 season ends, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have some big decisions to make in terms of the continued rebuilding of this roster. The Steelers pulled off a big trade at the deadline to land an extra high second-round pick which gets us thinking about the team’s draft needs. Here is our ranking of the team’s top NFL draft needs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Fans Will Be Put in an Awkward Spot This Month

The Minnesota Vikings extended their lead in the NFC North on Sunday to a staggering 4.5 games. It’s the largest division lead any team has had this early in the season since the 49ers led the NFC West by five games after Week 9 in 2011. Because of this lead, and their placement in the NFC standings, Vikings fans will be put in an awkward spot multiple times over the course of November.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
