Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Professional Boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly in Coma After KO LossAMY KAPLANMinneapolis, MN
Lost in the Line of Duty (June 17, 1882) : Saint Paul Police Officer Daniel O'ConnellMatt ReicherSaint Paul, MN
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Look: Aaron Rodgers Sideline Blowup Video Is Going Viral
It's been another rough day at the office for Aaron Rodgers & co. The Green Bay Packers are currently struggling against the Detroit Lions as they try to snap their four-game losing streak. The Packers had multiple chances to take the lead during the first quarter before Rodgers threw two red-zone interceptions.
The Packers Appear To Be Sending A Message To Aaron Rodgers
That appears to be the message the Green Bay Packers are sending to their star quarterback following a disappointing trade deadline earlier this week. Despite Rodgers voicing his want for help on offense, the Packers swung and missed on some deadline deals. Pro Football Talk believes the Packers are purposely...
Packers' Aaron Rodgers takes subtle jab at Lions after loss
Aaron Rodgers had three interceptions in the Green Bay Packers' 15-6 loss to the Detroit Lions and still had shade for his NFC North rival.
The Vikings Created More Cap Space. Another Move on the Way?
Even after an eventful NFL trade deadline, it appears that Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the Minnesota Vikings are not done making moves. Per ESPN‘s Field Yates, the Vikings created more cap space on Saturday by converting a portion of Brian O’Neill’s base salary into a signing bonus. The...
Terry Bradshaw’s Eyebrow-Raising Remark During NFL Pregame Show Goes Viral
NFL fans were stunned again by a comment made by Terry Bradshaw during the pregame show on Sunday. Even his cohorts were raising their eyebrows and immediately calling him out on what he said. Really, you just gotta hear it for yourself. The crew was talking bout the Seahawks and...
Cowboys Reportedly Made Offer For Notable Wide Receiver
To the disappointment of fans, pundits, and relatives, the Dallas Cowboys didn't acquire a wide receiver before Tuesday's trade deadline. Well, at least they tried. Along with discussing a deal for Houston Texans veteran Brandin Cook, the Cowboys inquired about another AFC wideout. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero (h/t Cowboys Country's Mike Fisher), Dallas made an offer to the Denver Broncos for Jerry Jeudy.
'Odell Beckham Jr. Wants To Sign with Cowboys,' Be Dallas' 'Savior' - Michael Irvin
"Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cowboys can tilt the balance to the Cowboys. Odell wants to come in and be savior. He can be that savior to the Cowboys.'' - Michael Irvin.
NBC Sports
The Packers want everyone (specifically Aaron Rodgers) to know they tried to make a trade
After the Packers failed to step up and trade for receiver Chase Claypool, a year after the Packers failed to step up and sign receiver Odell Beckham Jr., it was suggested (it sounds better with the passive voice, since I suggested it) that the Packers don’t really want to make those deals.
Cowboys Fans React To The Odell Beckham Jr. Report
The Dallas Cowboys didn't land a wide receiver at the NFL trade deadline this week, but that doesn't mean they won't be adding a big name for the home stretch of the season. According to the NFL Network, the Cowboys are in play for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Aaron Rodgers Reacts To His Performance Against The Lions
Aaron Rodgers had an uncharacteristically sloppy game in Sunday's 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. The Green Bay Packers quarterback threw all three interceptions -- his most in a game since 2017 -- inside the red zone. That includes two in the end zone, one intended for offensive lineman David Bakhtiari.
The World Has ‘Grades’ for Vikings Big Trade
Mere hours before the NFL’s trade deadline, the Minnesota Vikings bartered with the Detroit Lions for tight end T.J. Hockenson. The Vikings added Hockenson, a 2023 4th-Round pick, and a conditional 2024 4th-Round pick from Detroit for a 2nd-Round pick from 2023 and a 2024 3rd-Round pick. Adofo-Mensah traded down two rounds next year and one round in 2024 to land Hockenson.
Watch: Referee interferes with Vikings defender and causes insane TD play (Video)
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke threw a huge touchdown pass to Curtis Samuel, with an assist from an official who ran into a Minnesota Vikings defender. The Washington Commanders have been on a roll as of late, winning their past three games to bring them back to .500 and two games behind the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants for second-place in the NFC East. They had the chance to make it four in a row with a victory over the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings in Week 9.
Ranking the Steelers top 2023 NFL draft needs
Once the 2023 season ends, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have some big decisions to make in terms of the continued rebuilding of this roster. The Steelers pulled off a big trade at the deadline to land an extra high second-round pick which gets us thinking about the team’s draft needs. Here is our ranking of the team’s top NFL draft needs.
NFL Coach Slept At Hospital Friday Night Before Flying To Game
A prototypical "football guy" move is trending on social media ahead of Week 9 in the 2022 NFL regular season. The Minnesota Vikings head coach slept at the hospital on Friday night, where his wife was giving birth to their child. He was then back in the team's facility and...
The Vikings Have a Simple Motto for the 2022 Season
The Minnesota Vikings improved to 7-1 this season, and they continue to find ways to pull wins from the jaws of defeat. They’ve now won six games in 2022 by one possession, and they are well on their way towards directly contrasting the eight games that they lost by one possession in 2021.
Kirk Cousins had the time of his life following win in D.C. over former team
Kirk Cousins celebrated like a champ following his winning return to Washington.
Nobody Could’ve Predicted Kirk Cousins Would Become This Icy
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has undergone a makeover from a total “dad persona” to a total dad persona with icy chains all around his neck. What began as an innocent social media moment on the way home from a win over the New Orleans Saints in London has turned into an ice-dripping spectacle.
The Vikings ‘Magic Number’ Is Insanely Low
Another week, another Minnesota Vikings win and loss by the Green Bay Packers. That’s become the norm for the last month and a half. Accordingly, the Vikings 2022 ‘magic number’ has hit a historic threshold, as Minnesota’s new target is five. What is a magic number?...
Vikings Fans Will Be Put in an Awkward Spot This Month
The Minnesota Vikings extended their lead in the NFC North on Sunday to a staggering 4.5 games. It’s the largest division lead any team has had this early in the season since the 49ers led the NFC West by five games after Week 9 in 2011. Because of this lead, and their placement in the NFC standings, Vikings fans will be put in an awkward spot multiple times over the course of November.
Saturday’s Packers Transactions: What They Mean vs. Lions
The Green Bay Packers activated linebacker Krys Barnes off injured reserve. Here's what that move (and the moves not made) means for Sunday at the Detroit Lions.
MIX 94.9
St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2