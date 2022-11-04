ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sacramento

VW recalls vehicles for tire pressure monitoring malfunction

By CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KWuPa_0iygBWSG00

VW recalls vehicles for tire pressure monitoring malfunction 00:29

DETROIT (AP) - Volkswagen is recalling nearly 225,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the tire pressure monitoring systems may not detect air losses in all four tires at the same time.

The recall covers certain 2019 Tiguan, Golf Sportswagen, Golf Alltrack, Golf R, and Audi Q3 and A3 vehicles. Also covered are some 2019 and 2020 Jetta, Golf, Atlas and Audi A3 models and some 2020-2021 Atlas Cross Sport and Atlas vehicles.

Documents posted Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say a sudden pressure loss in all four tires increases the risk of a crash.

Dealers will update the tire pressure monitoring software at no charge to owners. Notification letters will be sent Dec. 30.

Volkswagen petitioned to avoid a recall, saying the problem was inconsequential to motor vehicle safety. But the request was denied by the agency.

The automaker says it's not aware of any "incidents or injuries," warranty claims or field reports about the problem.

Comments / 0

Related
ConsumerAffairs

Recalls to fix headlight issues go back at least a decade

When you think about it, the headlights are pretty important equipment on a car or truck. But in recent years, consumers have complained about illumination problems and automakers have had to issue numerous recalls to address various problems. As we reported in September, Subaru recalled 188,397 model year 2017-2019 Imprezas....
msn.com

Toyota reportedly considers hitting the reset button on its EV transition

Toyota may have finally announced an electric vehicle strategy last year, but new reporting suggests that the automaker could be headed back to the drawing board. According to Reuters sources, an internal group at Toyota is tasked with working out plans to improve its current e-TNGA flexible EV platform or for developing a new EV architecture.
Autoblog

Hyundai and Kia recall 122,000 vehicles over potential gearbox fault

No automaker is having a good time dealing with semiconductor chips and circuit boards, but Hyundai and Kia are having an especially hard time. The two brands have recently had to recall four models over two problems with circuit boards in their official tow hitch accessory. Now a potential issue with the circuit board controlling the oil pump in the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission used by Hyundai and Kia is forcing recalls of eight models. A potentially inadequate soldering job could allow a board component to detach, thereby causing a pump malfunction.
fordauthority.com

Ford ‘Vehicles On Wheels’ Expected To Arrive At Dealers By 2023

With various supply chain issues plaguing automakers for the past two-plus years, each is struggling to secure the materials it needs to produce enough vehicles to meet demand. This has prompted a number of companies to build vehicles missing certain features and then store/park those vehicles until the required parts are available. Ford calls these models “vehicles on wheels,” and it has been doing precisely that for quite some time now, though it had more than 40,000 of those vehicles on wheels parked as of last September. However, those vehicles are now expected to arrive at dealers by next year, the automaker has revealed.
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

Electric vehicle owner learns replacing a tail light costs over $4,000

The owner of a Hummer electric truck was shocked to learn replacing his tail lights is a rather expensive venture. “Had a shocker today,” the owner wrote in a Hummer EV Facebook group. “A new passenger side rear light for the Hummer EV; $4,040 just to buy it.”
Autoblog

Dozens of commuters get flat tires on California highway

Getting a flat tire is a real downer anytime, but a flat tire on your morning commute is a terrible way to start the day. Many drivers found that out the hard way on a California highway this week, causing a scene as dozens of cars pulled over to change their tires.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Firefighters douse burning Tesla with water after battery catches fire

A Tesla was engulfed in flames after its battery caught fire in Florida, as a top official warned of increased electric car blazes in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.Flames can be seen raging underneath the vehicle in a short clip taken in Naples, Florida, last week after the state was hit by one of the deadliest storms in its recent history.“There’s a ton of EVs (electric vehicles) disabled from Ian. As those batteries corrode, fires start,” marshal Jimmy Patronis warned.“That’s a new challenge our firefighters haven’t faced before. At least on this kind of scale.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Two fathers shoot each other’s daughters in Florida road-rage gunfightElon Musk 'voices concern' to Kanye West over antisemitic commentsWatch MPs ask 17 times why Liz Truss didn’t turn up to urgent questions in Commons
NAPLES, FL
24/7 Wall St.

The 10 Most Affordable Cars in the U.S.

Supply chain issues in the auto market have hurt dealers and car buyers this year, with prices. Dealers often have few vehicles, and the small number they get often go to customers within days. Manufacturers have shuttered assembly lines, and their bottom lines have been affected. In addition to car shortage, another new wrinkle for […]
Consumer Reports.org

Can Using Gas With 15 Percent Ethanol Damage Your Car?

You might have noticed that some gas stations occasionally offer specials on unleaded 88 octane gas—also known as E15—which contains 15 percent ethanol. Ethanol is an alcohol that’s derived from corn. The advantages are it’s sustainable and burns cleaner than fuels that are purely petroleum-based. The disadvantages are you might get lower fuel economy and a recent study has shown that the land-use aspects of growing corn are carbon-intensive. Should you use this gas instead of regular 87 octane or does the potential to cause damage to your car’s system outweigh the savings at the pump?
CAR AND DRIVER

These Vehicles Are Dead for 2023

The checkered flag is waving for a number of vehicles after the 2022 model year. It’s time to bid farewell to fuel-sipping economy cars such as the Chevrolet Spark and Hyundai Accent, and supercars including the Acura NSX, Ford GT, and Lamborghini Aventador. Not even functional little work vans...
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
114K+
Followers
20K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy