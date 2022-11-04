Read full article on original website
BBC
Migrants housed in closed Newquay hotel, says councillor
A hotel used to accommodate migrants in Newquay would not have an impact on the availability of beds for tourists as it is normally closed at this time of year, a councillor has said. Louis Gardner said he had spoken to hotel staff, and an MP said "a limited number...
BBC
Concerns raised over Warrington hotel housing asylum seekers
A council leader said he was "extremely concerned" by the government's decision to ignore objections to a hotel being used to house asylum seekers. Councillor Russ Bowden said Warrington had been subjected to a "drop-and-dump dictat" as asylum seekers started to arrive over the weekend. He said: "No thought had...
BBC
The Crown: Will the Netflix show change perceptions of the monarchy?
Younger audiences, with no first-hand memories of the 1990s, are likely to have their views on the monarchy "heavily influenced" by The Crown's TV dramatisation of the era, says a royal expert. "I think it's very likely that these Netflix films will be taken as a quasi-documentary," says Professor Pauline...
BBC
Rugby dentist records phone message about NHS capacity crisis
Staff at a dental practice have recorded a phone message telling patients it is at capacity and they should contact their MP to talk about the "crisis in NHS dentistry". Atwal and Barot, in Rugby, Warks, says it cannot take more patients as the situation "will only get worse". A...
BBC
Schools to cut staff in budget squeeze, union says
Many schools in England are considering cutting teachers or teaching hours to save money, says the head teachers' union, NAHT. Of the 11,000 respondents to NAHT's snapshot survey, 66% said they will have to make teaching assistants redundant or cut their hours. Half say they could do the same for teachers.
BBC
Divers ran out of air on HMS Scylla, inquest confirms
Two experienced divers died when they ran out of air during a dive on a sunken warship, an inquest confirmed. Plymouth Coroner's Court heard Mark Gallant, 49, and Andrew Harman, 40, died during the exploration of the HMS Scylla in September 2021. In August 2007, two other divers died on...
BBC
Repairs to Rutland bridge hit by lorry to take three weeks
A railway bridge that was struck by a lorry will take about three weeks to repair, Network Rail has said. The lorry carrying a heavy load hit Fosters Bridge, on the A6121 in North Luffenham, Rutland, on Saturday. Network Rail said two structural beams needed replacing along with the railway...
BBC
Hotel in Shrewsbury shuts to guests to take in asylum seekers
A hotel in Shrewsbury has closed its doors to the public and is getting ready to welcome asylum seekers instead. It said it wanted to help people who "desperately need a roof over their head", often from war-torn countries. The venue also said the temporary arrangement would provide "much-needed investment"...
BBC
Iran International: TV channel says Iran threatened UK-based journalists
Two British-Iranian journalists for the UK-based Persian-language TV channel Iran International have been warned of a possible risk to their lives, a UK law enforcement source has confirmed. Parent company Volant Media said the Metropolitan Police had notified the pair of a recent increase in "credible" threats from Iranian security...
BBC
Abortion: Legal challenge begins over NI abortion law
A challenge to the government's legal authority to establish abortion services in Northern Ireland is under way in the Court of Appeal. The Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (Spuc) argues it should be for Stormont politicians to decide on the issue. In February, the High Court rejected its...
BBC
Hushpuppi: Notorious Nigerian fraudster jailed for 11 years in US
A notorious Instagram influencer from Nigeria has been jailed for more than 11 years in the US for his role in an international fraud syndicate. Hushpuppi, whose real name is Ramon Abbas, was also ordered to pay $1,732,841 (£1,516,182) in restitution to two victims. The influencer rose to fame...
BBC
Harry Dunn's mum supports Qatar crash death family
Harry Dunn's mother has been supporting the family of a 21-year-old woman who was killed in a car crash in Qatar, their spokesman said. Rafaelle Tsakanika, from Cambridge, died in a crash near Doha in 2019. Radd Seiger, adviser and spokesman for Ms Tsakanika and Mr Dunn's families, said there...
BBC
Woman marches through London in body paint to save birds
A woman has marched through London almost naked and painted as a bird to protest the decline of the swift population. On Saturday, Hannah Bourne-Taylor, 36, from Oxfordshire, arrived at Hyde Park wearing blue, black and white body paint applied by artist Guido Daniele. She presented a petition supported by...
BBC
Newcastle: Asylum hotel is worse than prison, says man
An asylum seeker says he has considered taking his own life because of the "miserable" conditions at the Newcastle hotel where he is housed. The man, who entered the UK legally from the Middle East, said he would rather be in prison because he would be better treated. It follows...
