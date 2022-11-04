Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Rugby dentist records phone message about NHS capacity crisis
Staff at a dental practice have recorded a phone message telling patients it is at capacity and they should contact their MP to talk about the "crisis in NHS dentistry". Atwal and Barot, in Rugby, Warks, says it cannot take more patients as the situation "will only get worse". A...
BBC
The dads spreading love to stop fights in school
Dads on Duty are a team of fathers who patrol Southwood High School in Shreveport, Louisiana. They got together after more than 20 students had been arrested for fighting. With a friendly face and a few dad jokes they've helped to reduce the level of violence. For more positive stories...
BBC
Ware: Bereaved mum devastated by new baby son's cancer
A mother whose baby son died last year said she could not understand how life could be so cruel after her new baby was diagnosed with leukaemia. Sophie Kitcher's son Huxley died last July when he was just three days old. The 34-year-old, from Ware in Hertfordshire, was told this...
BBC
Three charged after boy attacked in Warwick
Three youths have been charged over an attack that left a teenager with life-changing injuries to his face. Police said he was attacked in a field at the back of St Michael's Hospital in Warwick on 15 October. Two boys, aged 15 and 16, will appear before Warwick Crown Court...
BBC
Gang turns Glasgow care home minibus into bonfire
A care home in Glasgow has condemned a gang of youths who stole its minibus and turned it into a bonfire. The vehicle belonging to Balmanno House in the Maryhill area of the city was taken on 5 November. Videos shared on social media showed the bus set on fire...
BBC
Sandhurst tree warnings ignored by council, say residents
Warnings about a tree that toppled into gardens during Storm Claudio were ignored by a council, residents have claimed. The tree crashed into fences in Sandhurst, Berkshire, having previously damaged houses when a branch came off in September. Resident Debbie Smith said Bracknell Forest Council had made an "error of...
BBC
Gwynedd farmer kicked dog and put others in rusty cages
A farmer who breached an eight-year ban from keeping dogs has been jailed. David William Lloyd Thomas, 56, of Cwm Bowydd Farm, Blaenau Ffestiniog, admitted unnecessary suffering to a hound by kicking it and failing to look after 29 dogs and two ferrets properly. His defence argued that Thomas did...
BBC
Laura Nuttall: Cancer patient's family moves Christmas forward
The family of a young woman who has lived with terminal cancer for four years are "bringing Christmas forward" because her tumour has spread. Laura Nuttall, 22, recently underwent her fourth major surgery but her mother said the tumour returned days later. "We are going to celebrate [on Sunday] and...
BBC
Dover migrant centre attack: Firebomber died of asphyxiation, inquest told
A man who threw firebombs at an immigration processing centre in Dover died of asphyxiation, an inquest has been told. Andrew Leak, 66, from High Wycombe, threw up to three incendiary devices at the site on 30 October. He was found dead at a nearby petrol station in the driver's...
BBC
Eastbourne: Police issue appeal after woman raped on beach
Police investigating the rape of a woman on a beach in East Sussex have issued an image of a man they would like to trace. The woman was attacked near the Eastbourne bandstand in Grand Parade in the early hours of 23 October. She is being supported by specially-trained officers...
BBC
Migrants housed in closed Newquay hotel, says councillor
A hotel used to accommodate migrants in Newquay would not have an impact on the availability of beds for tourists as it is normally closed at this time of year, a councillor has said. Louis Gardner said he had spoken to hotel staff, and an MP said "a limited number...
BBC
Glenn Quinn: Family vows to stay in Carrickfergus despite threat
The brother of a man murdered in Carrickfergus says his family will not be silenced despite receiving more threats they would be shot. Glenn Quinn was beaten to death at his home in the town in January 2020. His family believe individuals linked to the South East Antrim UDA were...
BBC
Repairs to Rutland bridge hit by lorry to take three weeks
A railway bridge that was struck by a lorry will take about three weeks to repair, Network Rail has said. The lorry carrying a heavy load hit Fosters Bridge, on the A6121 in North Luffenham, Rutland, on Saturday. Network Rail said two structural beams needed replacing along with the railway...
BBC
Eastbourne couple jailed for neglecting children in squalid house
A couple who neglected children in a house filled with litter, rotting food and animal faeces have been jailed. Police were called in June last year to a domestic dispute at a property in Eastbourne, East Sussex, where 35 dogs were found and taken into care. Sussex Police said officers...
BBC
Concerns raised over Warrington hotel housing asylum seekers
A council leader said he was "extremely concerned" by the government's decision to ignore objections to a hotel being used to house asylum seekers. Councillor Russ Bowden said Warrington had been subjected to a "drop-and-dump dictat" as asylum seekers started to arrive over the weekend. He said: "No thought had...
BBC
Woman marches through London in body paint to save birds
A woman has marched through London almost naked and painted as a bird to protest the decline of the swift population. On Saturday, Hannah Bourne-Taylor, 36, from Oxfordshire, arrived at Hyde Park wearing blue, black and white body paint applied by artist Guido Daniele. She presented a petition supported by...
BBC
BBC presenter got sepsis after doing awareness interview
A BBC Scotland journalist has spoken about how she failed to spot her own sepsis despite interviewing a woman who nearly died from it just weeks before. Presenter Sarah McMullan started feeling "really cold" during a morning shift but waited more than 36 hours to phone NHS 24. She went...
Peter Kay announces first live tour in 12 years
Comedian will kick off with shows in Manchester later this year as tickets go on sale on 12 November
BBC
Racism: Bethesda family suffer microaggressions and jokes
A mixed race family has described suffering casual, racist comments towards them, saying a small minority "still live in the '50s". These have been in the form of jokes and being socially excluded. Medwen Edwards, 43, lives in Bethesda, Gwynedd, with partner Lamin Touray, 39, who is originally from The...
BBC
Domestic abuse: No-fault eviction leaves woman 'devastated'
After escaping an abusive relationship, Liz found a home to rent that she believed would give her a fresh start. That dream was shattered when her landlord decided to sell the home, issuing her with a no-fault eviction. It means Liz and her teenage daughter will have to find a...
Comments / 0