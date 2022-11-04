Read full article on original website
Midterm elections 2022: Americans head to polls with control of Congress at stake – live
Florida state department tells DoJ that federal election monitors won’t be permitted – follow all the latest news
Election scrutiny high, but no big hitches as voting begins
Final voting began without major hitches Tuesday in midterm elections under intense scrutiny after two years of false claims and conspiracy theories about how ballots are cast and counted. With polls open across most of the country, no big problems were reported early in the day, though there were hiccups...
Florida warns US Justice Department that federal election monitors are not allowed inside polling places
Florida officials warned the US Justice Department that federal election monitors are not allowed inside polling places under state law, pushing back against federal plans for monitors in the state.
Michigan judge rejects GOP Secretary of State nominee’s push to toss absentee ballots
A Michigan judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit from Republican Secretary of State nominee Kristina Karamo to change Detroit’s absentee voting practices just days before the election. Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Kenny accused Karamo and her fellow plaintiffs of raising a “false flag of election law violations...
Marie Claire
Celebrity Endorsements in the Midterms: Your 2022 Guide
Election Day is nearly upon us, but voting in the 2022 midterm elections is already well underway. People are voting not just for their U.S. representatives and senators, but also for state governors, state secretaries, city councilmembers, and more. Environmental issues, gun policy, LGBTQ+ rights, and abortion rights (just to name a few) are all on the table, so your vote in the midterm election matters. A lot. With so many important issues at stake, you're hopefully registered to vote and fired up about the election, just like your favorite A-listers. From Oprah Winfrey to Harry Styles to Cher, many celebrities have already gone public with their endorsements.
Idaho Republican Sen. Crapo goes for 5th term
Idaho Republican Senator Mike Crapo is seeking a fifth term in the deeply conservative state that hasn’t elected a Democratic senator since 1974. The post Idaho Republican Sen. Crapo goes for 5th term appeared first on Local News 8.
