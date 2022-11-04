Read full article on original website
Man City 2-1 Fulham, Leeds 4-3 Bournemouth: Premier League and FA Cup clockwatch –as it happened
Clockwatch: Manchester City leave it late, Sheffield United batter Burnley, and the lowest ranked side left in the FA Cup, beat League One opposition
BBC
Everton 0-2 Leicester: James Maddison 'built for World Cup' - but are Dominic Calvert-Lewin's hopes over?
With just days to go until Gareth Southgate announces his final England squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, James Maddison could hardly have picked a better time to remind the Three Lions boss of his outstanding capabilities. The 25-year-old continued his fine recent form with an influential display...
BBC
England: Head coach Eddie Jones does not see 'really strong problems' despite Twickenham defeat
The element of surprise, the sleight of hand, the decoy and deception, arrived eventually. It was just too late to avert a 30-29 defeat by Argentina. After an England display soaked in perspiration, but light in inspiration, coach Eddie Jones put on a performance of his own. You might have...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Awarding Qatar the tournament was a mistake, says former Fifa president Sepp Blatter
Former Fifa president Sepp Blatter says the decision to award the 2022 World Cup to Qatar was a "mistake". Blatter, 86, was president of world football's governing body when Qatar was awarded the tournament in 2010. The Gulf state has been criticised for its stance on same-sex relationships, human rights...
The Fiver | Why FSG’s final act as Liverpool owners could define their legacy
In today’s Fiver: A shockwave and a moral conundrum
England’s clash with New Zealand can send women’s rugby into stratosphere | Robert Kitson
World Cup final will draw a record attendance, leaving players hopeful of a watershed moment for the women’s game
BBC
Scotland squad: Chloe Arthur and Christie Murray called up
Christie Murray of Birmingham City and Crystal Palace's Chloe Arthur have been called into the Scotland squad for the friendlies with Panama and Venezuela. Arthur, 27, replaces Everton midfielder Lucy Graham while 32-year-old forward Murray comes in for AC Milan's Christy Grimshaw for the matches in Spain. Rangers forward Brogan...
BBC
Sam Stone: Forward joins Salford Red Devils on two-year deal from Leigh
Salford Red Devils have brought in forward Sam Stone from Leigh Leopards on a two-year deal. The Australian-born second rower, 25, spent last season in the Championship, playing 28 times as Leigh were promoted to Super League. But he has made the short move to the AJ Bell Stadium from...
BBC
FA Cup: Kevin Horlock hopes run makes Needham Market 'hungry for more'
Needham Market boss Kevin Horlock hopes his side's run to the first round of the FA Cup will make them "hungry for more" success in future. The Marketmen, from Southern League Premier Division Central, won four qualifying ties to reach the main draw. But their hopes of further progress were...
WORLD CUP WATCH: Club season ready to pause, injuries mount
That’s the time coaches of World Cup teams need to wait before they finally get their hands on their players ahead of a truncated build-up to the tournament in Qatar. Some players might have checked out from club play already. Like Argentina forward Lionel Messi, who missed Paris Saint-Germain’s...
Report: Manchester City In Talks With Chelsea Attacking Prospect
With more and more Manchester City youngsters being given a chance under Pep Guardiola, the club's academy is becoming ever more enticing for the future generation of footballers.
NME
Poppy cancels several European headline shows due to “current climate”
Poppy has announced that a majority of her upcoming European headline shows have been cancelled due to the “current climate of the world”. Originally scheduled to take place in 2020 in support of her third album ‘I Disagree’, Poppy’s UK and European headline run has been postponed several times due to COVID.
Women’s Super League: talking points from the weekend’s action
Frida Maanum is on a mission, Brighton have found renewed hope and Manchester United suddenly looked toothless
Manchester United 1-3 Chelsea: Women’s Super League – as it happened
Goals from Chelsea’s Sam Kerr, Lauren James and Erin Cuthbert ended Manchester United’s perfect start to the WSL season
Ivan Toney confirms he is ‘assisting the FA’ amid reports of betting investigation
The Brentford forward Ivan Toney has said he is “assisting the Football Association with their enquiries” after it was reported in national newspapers that he is being investigated over allegations of historical match betting. The FA has declined to comment on the reports, but Toney tweeted a statement...
NBC Sports
Clinical Newcastle top finish-challenged Southampton with another multi-goal win
High-flying Newcastle United won its fourth-straight match to extend its Premier League unbeaten run to nine with a 4-1 defeat of Southampton at St. Mary’s on Sunday. The Magpies were clinical in finishing but the match was in the balance when Che Adams missed a golden chance to tie at 1 early in the second half.
NME
Peter Kay announces stand-up return with first tour in 12 years
Peter Kay has announced his return to stand-up comedy, confirming a huge UK tour across late 2022 and the first half of next year – see dates below and buy tickets here. The comedian made his TV comeback in 2020 after two years away. He was supposed to tour the country in 2017 but cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances”.
BBC
'It will probably mainly be American investors looking at Liverpool'
Football finance expert Kieran Maguire on BBC Radio 5 Live. Fenway Sports Group have seen the amazing price Chelsea were sold for (£4.25bn) and also that they have got an additional rival in Newcastle United. Six into four in the Champions League doesn't go, while seven into four goes worse.
BBC
Gang turns Glasgow care home minibus into bonfire
A care home in Glasgow has condemned a gang of youths who stole its minibus and turned it into a bonfire. The vehicle belonging to Balmanno House in Cleveden Road in the west end of the city was taken on 5 November. Videos shared on social media showed the bus...
BBC
Sunday's gossip: Leao, Bellingham, Endrick, Tielemans, Vlahovic
Chelsea and Manchester City will compete for the signing of AC Milan's Portugal striker Rafael Leao, 23, with bids expected to be in the region of £105m. (Tuttomercato, via Mail on Sunday) But AC Milan are eager to reopen contract talks with Leao, whose current deal runs until the...
