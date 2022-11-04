ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Scotland squad: Chloe Arthur and Christie Murray called up

Christie Murray of Birmingham City and Crystal Palace's Chloe Arthur have been called into the Scotland squad for the friendlies with Panama and Venezuela. Arthur, 27, replaces Everton midfielder Lucy Graham while 32-year-old forward Murray comes in for AC Milan's Christy Grimshaw for the matches in Spain. Rangers forward Brogan...
BBC

Sam Stone: Forward joins Salford Red Devils on two-year deal from Leigh

Salford Red Devils have brought in forward Sam Stone from Leigh Leopards on a two-year deal. The Australian-born second rower, 25, spent last season in the Championship, playing 28 times as Leigh were promoted to Super League. But he has made the short move to the AJ Bell Stadium from...
BBC

FA Cup: Kevin Horlock hopes run makes Needham Market 'hungry for more'

Needham Market boss Kevin Horlock hopes his side's run to the first round of the FA Cup will make them "hungry for more" success in future. The Marketmen, from Southern League Premier Division Central, won four qualifying ties to reach the main draw. But their hopes of further progress were...
The Associated Press

WORLD CUP WATCH: Club season ready to pause, injuries mount

That’s the time coaches of World Cup teams need to wait before they finally get their hands on their players ahead of a truncated build-up to the tournament in Qatar. Some players might have checked out from club play already. Like Argentina forward Lionel Messi, who missed Paris Saint-Germain’s...
NME

Poppy cancels several European headline shows due to “current climate”

Poppy has announced that a majority of her upcoming European headline shows have been cancelled due to the “current climate of the world”. Originally scheduled to take place in 2020 in support of her third album ‘I Disagree’, Poppy’s UK and European headline run has been postponed several times due to COVID.
NBC Sports

Clinical Newcastle top finish-challenged Southampton with another multi-goal win

High-flying Newcastle United won its fourth-straight match to extend its Premier League unbeaten run to nine with a 4-1 defeat of Southampton at St. Mary’s on Sunday. The Magpies were clinical in finishing but the match was in the balance when Che Adams missed a golden chance to tie at 1 early in the second half.
NME

Peter Kay announces stand-up return with first tour in 12 years

Peter Kay has announced his return to stand-up comedy, confirming a huge UK tour across late 2022 and the first half of next year – see dates below and buy tickets here. The comedian made his TV comeback in 2020 after two years away. He was supposed to tour the country in 2017 but cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances”.
BBC

'﻿It will probably mainly be American investors looking at Liverpool'

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire on BBC Radio 5 Live. Fenway Sports Group have seen the amazing price Chelsea were sold for (£4.25bn) and also that they have got an additional rival in Newcastle United. Six into four in the Champions League doesn't go, while seven into four goes worse.
BBC

Gang turns Glasgow care home minibus into bonfire

A care home in Glasgow has condemned a gang of youths who stole its minibus and turned it into a bonfire. The vehicle belonging to Balmanno House in Cleveden Road in the west end of the city was taken on 5 November. Videos shared on social media showed the bus...
BBC

Sunday's gossip: Leao, Bellingham, Endrick, Tielemans, Vlahovic

Chelsea and Manchester City will compete for the signing of AC Milan's Portugal striker Rafael Leao, 23, with bids expected to be in the region of £105m. (Tuttomercato, via Mail on Sunday) But AC Milan are eager to reopen contract talks with Leao, whose current deal runs until the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy