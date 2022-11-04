Read full article on original website
osubeavers.com
Oregon State vs. UCLA Canceled
CORVALLIS – The Oregon State men's soccer game vs. UCLA, originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon, has been canceled after field conditions were deemed unplayable following sustained heavy rain in the Corvallis area. The contest will not be rescheduled. The Beavers will now wrap up the 2022 regular season on...
Huskies Rejoin AP Rankings Following 3-Week Absence
The UW re-enters the poll at No. 24 after beating Oregon State.
Ducks move up in AP Poll, continue winning streak through chaotic CFB week
Oregon moves up in the latest AP Poll after its 49-10 victory over Colorado, moving to No. 6 overall. College football saw multiple top-10 teams lose, as Clemson, Alabama, and Tennessee all lost, which helps Oregon's poll positions. The Pac-12's highest-ranking teams all won, with each moving inside the top 10. USC checks in as the second-highest-rated Pac-12 team at No. 8, with UCLA and Utah coming in behind at No. 9 and No. 13.
Jonathan Smith Ever So Composed Afterward, Gracious in Defeat to UW
The Beavers head coach had suffered some tough losses in Husky Stadium.
Can You Name the Two Famous Candies Created in Washington State?
Can You Name Two Famous Candies From Washington State?. There are two famous candies created in Washington State close to 100 years ago and they still are being manufactured in Tacoma whilst you didn't realize they are Washington originals. Have You heard Of Mountain Bars?. The first candy that's famous...
Seattle's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Seattle, Washington, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Official seal of Seattle, Washington, USA.By David Strong - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Hundreds attend Tiffany Smiley’s New Mom in Town bus tour in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, November 6, 2022—Veterans advocate and U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley (R-WA) was greeted by hundreds of residents in three Snohomish County cities—Everett, Marysville, and Monroe—as part of her statewide New Mom in Town bus tour. Hundreds also attended her La Conner, Oak Harbor, and Wenatchee events in the area.
4 Great Burger Places in Washington
If you live in Washington and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Washington that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients only, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and pay them a visit.
beachconnection.net
Lincoln City's Coho Oceanfront Lodge Continues Pushing Boundaries on Oregon Coast
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – From soaring ocean views and a secret park, to some innovative and almost eyebrow-raising special guest packages, one hotel on the central Oregon coast has a lot more going on than what is seen from the outside. (Above: courtesy photo) Lincoln City's The Coho Oceanfront...
As temperatures drop, many brace for the coldest weather yet
As temperatures drop to freezing at times this week across Western Washington, many are bracing for the coldest weather we’ve seen this fall. “It gets trying sometimes,” Timothy Bruwster, who has been houseless for three years in Tacoma, said. He’s relying on his tent and a small propane heater to get him through the cold winter months ahead.
yachatsnews.com
Boater who drew two COCF&R responses Saturday will be getting big bill
WALDPORT – Central Oregon Coast Fire & Rescue will be sending an Albany boater a pretty big bill for causing such a ruckus on the river Saturday. COCF&R firefighters twice had to respond to calls from Michael C. Herring of Albany for help pulling him off a sandbar in the Alsea River 1¼ miles up river from McKinley’s RV Park and Marina, where he was staying.
iheart.com
This Is Washington's Best Indian Restaurant
There's no shortage of Indian restaurants in the United States. At these eateries, the sheer variety of dishes can satisfy just about any palette, from garlic naan to spicy curries. Several restaurants even have fun takes on classics or fuses the cuisine with other cultural flavors. If you're looking for...
KUOW
Seattle faces deteriorating economic outlook
There's some bad news for the Seattle economy as widespread inflation continues to cause concern. Office of Economic and Revenue Forecasts Director Ben Noble says the city's overall economic outlook has worsened since August. "Economic conditions have continued to deteriorate and expectations about future conditions have also deteriorated," Noble said.
q13fox.com
Traffic slows on northbound I-5 in Seattle amid freeway flooding
SEATTLE - Traffic has slowed to a crawl on northbound I-5 near Mercer Street after water flooded onto the freeway. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says an incident response team is on scene, and traffic moving slowly. Drivers are urged to use caution or find alternate routes. Officials say...
KING-5
Pierce County 2022 election results
TACOMA, Wash. — Track Nov. 8, 2022 general election results for Pierce County. The key races include county positions such as the Pierce County prosecutor, attorney and council districts 1, 5 and 7, as well as federal and state legislative races, including U.S. senator, Congressional Districts 6, 8, and 10, and secretary of state.
More than 150,000 without power, roads closed due to downed trees, gusty winds in western Washington
SEATTLE — A series of weather events are expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and mountain snow to western Washington this weekend, according to KING 5's First Alert Weather Team. KING 5 has activated First Alert for this weather event, which could affect lives, property or travel in...
The Stranger
The Seattle Times Picked the Wrong Prosecutor
As long-standing activists within Seattle's African American community, we strongly disagree with the Seattle Times Editorial Board's endorsement of Jim Ferrell as the next King County Prosecuting Attorney. We support Leesa Manion for King County’s next Prosecuting Attorney. First, Manion is more qualified than her opponent. She has spent...
q13fox.com
King County crime spree suspect arrested in Renton
Police are investigating a series of crimes between Kent, Bellevue and Seattle linked to a single suspect, who was arrested in Renton. Authorities say the suspect carjacked a victim in Kent, then drove the car to Bellevue.
kezi.com
Oregon State Police trooper and K-9 seize over 83 pounds of cocaine
ALBANY, Ore. -- Over 83 pounds of cocaine were reportedly seized by an Oregon State Police officer and his dog in a traffic stop on Interstate 5, OSP said. OSP said the stop happened at about 1:01 p.m. on November 3. Troopers said an OSP senior trooper operating out of Salem stopped a vehicle on Interstate 5 south of Albany for several minor traffic violations. OSP said that during the stop, the trooper noticed signs of criminal activity and asked permission to search the vehicle, which the occupants denied. Troopers say the trooper deployed his drug detection K-9, who smelled drugs and alerted the trooper.
KHQ Right Now
Pass conditions worsen as winter storm blows through
A Winter Storm Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for north central Washington, including Sherman and Loup Loup pass, cautioning residents of heavy snowfall beginning Saturday afternoon and lasting through Monday. However, the conditions on most Cascade passes are getting pretty dicey! Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is tracking conditions.
