Louisville, KY

WHAS11

'It’s another day to dream': Multiple winning tickets sold in Kentucky as Powerball jackpot soars to $1.9B

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Even though no one took home Saturday night’s historic Powerball prize, now worth $1.9 billion, there were four big winners in Kentucky. Kentucky Lottery officials said two tickets sold in Benton and Midway matched all five white ball numbers but no Powerball. Those tickets won the game’s second prize of $1 million. However, they said the Benton ticket added the Power Play feature and doubled their prize to $2 million.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Decision 2022: Still in custody, Quintez Brown will appear on Metro District 5 ballot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro District 5 in the West End includes the Chickasaw, Shawnee, Portland, and Russell neighborhoods. Democratic Councilwoman Donna Purvis is coming to the end of her first term and seeking a second. After several attempts to reach Purvis – beginning more than a month before Election Day – she officially declined an election-relation interview with WAVE News on Oct. 11, saying she was “not available.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

The Brain Injury Alliance of Ky. holding 20th annual Brain Ball

Family members memorialize man shot, killed outside KFC on Breckenridge Lane. Family members said 33-year-old Quinton Jones went to Seneca High School and loved his kids.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Kentucky Lottery gives away free Powerball tickets in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The largest prize in lottery history, a hefty amount that continues to climb and some in Central Kentucky are excited to see what their chances are at hitting the jackpot. “Get out there, get that Powerball ticket, drawing is Saturday night at 10:59pm,” says Mary...
FRANKFORT, KY
Wave 3

Louisville Orchestra and children stories program

North American International Livestock Expo returns to Louisville. Updated: 2 hours ago. The North American International Livestock Expo is drawing in thousands of people...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Secretive whiskey company buys land in Shelbyville for $5.5 million

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A distilled spirts company that is being secretive about its product until it's ready has made a major land purchase in Kentucky. IJW Whiskey Co. has purchased land, potentially for its new development in Shelby County, according to Louisville Business First. IJW Whiskey Co...
SHELBYVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Lexington 8-year-old applies for Drake's dishwasher job to buy Xbox

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Lexington boy who wanted an Xbox decided to roll up his sleeves and pay for it the old-fashioned way. According to a report by LEX 18, 8-year-old Nash Johnson submitted an application for a dishwasher job at the new Drake's location on Leestown Road in Lexington.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Largest purebred livestock exposition in the world arrives in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The largest purebred livestock show in the world is back in Louisville. Livestock exhibitors from across the country will be in town from Nov. 3 to Nov. 17 to compete at the North American International Livestock Exposition, drawing in thousands of dollars and guests. Held annually...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Gym remodeled in honor of fallen LMPD detective

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nearly four years after a detective with Louisville Metro Police Department was killed in the line of duty, her plans to remodel the gym at LMPD’s second division have come to fruition. Before her death, Detective Deidre Mengedoht was drawing up new plans for the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

North American International Livestock Expo returns to Louisville

Importance of voting in African American communities. UofL doctor weighs in on Daylight Saving Time and its future. UofL doctor weighs in on Daylight Saving Time and its future. Decision 2022: Still in custody, Quintez Brown will appear on Metro District 5 ballot. Updated: 4 hours ago. Democratic incumbent Donna...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Cards Win Fourth Straight, Become Bowl Eligible

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Big second half fuels the University of Louisville to a 34-10 victory over James Madison. The Cards were coming off the biggest win of the Scott Satterfield era last week over Wake Forest as they looked to extend their win streak to four straight as they hosted James Madison. The Cards rocking the gray uniforms on Saturday night. First quarter, UofL trailing 3-0 when Malik Cunningham hits Trinity grad, Isaac Martin who makes the juggling catch for the score. This game was tied at 10 at the half.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Kids wanted for robbing metro code inspector

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville code inspector is back to work after being robbed last week by two kids. The kids knocked the inspector down and stole her personal handgun. Code inspectors typically work alone documenting complaints about property violations. At least for this week, the inspectors will be...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Witness in Kevon Lawless trial sentenced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the witnesses in the Kevon Lawless trial has been sentenced after allegedly violating his terms of probation. A judge revoked Evan K. Ross’ probation on Monday after he violated it’s terms. Ross admitted to being the driver of Kevon Lawless who was...
LOUISVILLE, KY

