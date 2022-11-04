Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eighteen Years Ago, A Hoax Caller Tricked a McDonald's Manager into Doing Unspeakable ActsSavannah AylinMount Washington, KY
Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart OwenMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Related
wdrb.com
Multiple winning lottery tickets sold in Kentucky, jackpot prize now up to $1.9 billion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No one has won the major Powerball jackpot but four people in Kentucky still claimed big prizes. A ticket sold in Benton, Kentucky and another in Midway for Saturday night's Powerball drawing matched all five white ball numbers but not the Powerball. This means they won...
'It’s another day to dream': Multiple winning tickets sold in Kentucky as Powerball jackpot soars to $1.9B
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Even though no one took home Saturday night’s historic Powerball prize, now worth $1.9 billion, there were four big winners in Kentucky. Kentucky Lottery officials said two tickets sold in Benton and Midway matched all five white ball numbers but no Powerball. Those tickets won the game’s second prize of $1 million. However, they said the Benton ticket added the Power Play feature and doubled their prize to $2 million.
Wave 3
Decision 2022: Still in custody, Quintez Brown will appear on Metro District 5 ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro District 5 in the West End includes the Chickasaw, Shawnee, Portland, and Russell neighborhoods. Democratic Councilwoman Donna Purvis is coming to the end of her first term and seeking a second. After several attempts to reach Purvis – beginning more than a month before Election Day – she officially declined an election-relation interview with WAVE News on Oct. 11, saying she was “not available.”
WKYT 27
Kentucky Lottery gives out free chance to win largest lottery jackpot in history
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - You have another chance to win what is now the largest lottery jackpot in history on Saturday. Kentucky Lottery officials say they want everyone to have a chance to win that money. So, they were handing out vouchers for free lottery tickets in Frankfort Friday morning at Kroger.
Wave 3
The Brain Injury Alliance of Ky. holding 20th annual Brain Ball
Family members memorialize man shot, killed outside KFC on Breckenridge Lane. Family members said 33-year-old Quinton Jones went to Seneca High School and loved his kids. North American International Livestock Expo returns to Louisville. Updated: 2 hours ago. The North American International Livestock Expo is drawing in thousands of people...
WTVQ
Kentucky Lottery gives away free Powerball tickets in Frankfort
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The largest prize in lottery history, a hefty amount that continues to climb and some in Central Kentucky are excited to see what their chances are at hitting the jackpot. “Get out there, get that Powerball ticket, drawing is Saturday night at 10:59pm,” says Mary...
Wave 3
Louisville Orchestra and children stories program
Family members memorialize man shot, killed outside KFC on Breckenridge Lane. Family members said 33-year-old Quinton Jones went to Seneca High School and loved his kids. North American International Livestock Expo returns to Louisville. Updated: 2 hours ago. The North American International Livestock Expo is drawing in thousands of people...
WLKY.com
Secretive whiskey company buys land in Shelbyville for $5.5 million
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A distilled spirts company that is being secretive about its product until it's ready has made a major land purchase in Kentucky. IJW Whiskey Co. has purchased land, potentially for its new development in Shelby County, according to Louisville Business First. IJW Whiskey Co...
Wave 3
Hundreds line up for free $1.2 billion Kentucky Lottery ticket giveaway
Caught on camera: JCPS bus driver caught yelling at kids on bus. JCPS is experiencing a bus driver shortage, and the parent who shared the video is concerned the district is hiring anyone just to fill those vacancies. Updated: 6 hours ago. The candidates for the open seat told us...
wdrb.com
Lexington 8-year-old applies for Drake's dishwasher job to buy Xbox
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Lexington boy who wanted an Xbox decided to roll up his sleeves and pay for it the old-fashioned way. According to a report by LEX 18, 8-year-old Nash Johnson submitted an application for a dishwasher job at the new Drake's location on Leestown Road in Lexington.
Wave 3
Largest purebred livestock exposition in the world arrives in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The largest purebred livestock show in the world is back in Louisville. Livestock exhibitors from across the country will be in town from Nov. 3 to Nov. 17 to compete at the North American International Livestock Exposition, drawing in thousands of dollars and guests. Held annually...
Wave 3
Gym remodeled in honor of fallen LMPD detective
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nearly four years after a detective with Louisville Metro Police Department was killed in the line of duty, her plans to remodel the gym at LMPD’s second division have come to fruition. Before her death, Detective Deidre Mengedoht was drawing up new plans for the...
Wave 3
North American International Livestock Expo returns to Louisville
Importance of voting in African American communities. UofL doctor weighs in on Daylight Saving Time and its future. UofL doctor weighs in on Daylight Saving Time and its future. Decision 2022: Still in custody, Quintez Brown will appear on Metro District 5 ballot. Updated: 4 hours ago. Democratic incumbent Donna...
Wave 3
Over 200 sign up for basketball camp held for JCPS elementary school girls
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public School Athletics held basketball camps for elementary school girls on Monday to get more girls involved in sports and activities at a younger age. The camps were held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Waggner, Central, Valley and Marion C. Moore High...
Wave 3
Cards Win Fourth Straight, Become Bowl Eligible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Big second half fuels the University of Louisville to a 34-10 victory over James Madison. The Cards were coming off the biggest win of the Scott Satterfield era last week over Wake Forest as they looked to extend their win streak to four straight as they hosted James Madison. The Cards rocking the gray uniforms on Saturday night. First quarter, UofL trailing 3-0 when Malik Cunningham hits Trinity grad, Isaac Martin who makes the juggling catch for the score. This game was tied at 10 at the half.
Wave 3
Kids wanted for robbing metro code inspector
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville code inspector is back to work after being robbed last week by two kids. The kids knocked the inspector down and stole her personal handgun. Code inspectors typically work alone documenting complaints about property violations. At least for this week, the inspectors will be...
Wave 3
Louisville man sentenced for double murder of a 3-year-old, Brandon Waddles
UofL students excited for men’s basketball team’s future following IARP ruling. Students on UofL's campus talk about their optimism now that the five year wait for a punishment by the IARP is now over. ‘Move into a brighter future’: UofL admins react to IARP ruling. Updated: 5...
WLKY.com
Applications open for new program teaching Louisville middle school girls crypto
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new program aims to empower young girls of color in Louisville to break into the tech industry. 300for300 is a nonprofit created to uplift, mentor and bring positivity to Louisville girls after the death of Breonna Taylor. The organization has teamed up with Nashville-based, women-led...
WLKY.com
Utility bill assistance now available for Jefferson County residents; how to apply
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Families in Jefferson County can begin receiving assistance to pay their utility bills as of Monday. The Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Service started accepting applications for the services on Friday, Nov. 4. To apply, a person's income has to meet specific guidelines. If...
Wave 3
Witness in Kevon Lawless trial sentenced
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the witnesses in the Kevon Lawless trial has been sentenced after allegedly violating his terms of probation. A judge revoked Evan K. Ross’ probation on Monday after he violated it’s terms. Ross admitted to being the driver of Kevon Lawless who was...
Comments / 1