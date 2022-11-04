Read full article on original website
Related
kggfradio.com
Early Voting and Mail in Numbers
Early voting and mail-in voting numbers are higher in two of three counties in the area. In Montgomery County, there were 812 early ballots and 666 of the 948 mail-in ballots sent out have been returned. In Wilson County, there were 528 early ballots and 210 of the 355 mail-in ballots have been returned. Both those numbers are higher in both of those counties compared to the 2020 election.
kggfradio.com
Chautauqua County Commissioners Are Informed About Animal Shelter Progress
The Chautauqua County Board of Commissioners meets with Joe Reed about the progress of the new animal shelter. At the regularly scheduled session, today Commissioner Rodney Shaw asked Reed about the changes that will come with the new building. The Chautauqua County Animal shelter will host an open house this...
kggfradio.com
Primary Election Coverage on KGGF
Election day is tomorrow and KGGF will have election coverage for you all evening. Coverage will start at 7 p.m. with a look at national returns from FOX News. We'll be covering the local and state races for you with live reports from the Montgomery and Chautauqua County Courthouses plus the Ron Bryce watch party. State returns will also be provided in updates from the Kansas Information Network.
KTUL
Rogers County brings attention to needs of veterans through 'Operation Green Light'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Rogers County Courthouse will be shining with a bright green Nov. 7-13. The display, named "Operation Green Light", is part of an organized effort to support local veterans who face unique challenges. With Veterans Day being Friday, the Rogers County Board of County Commissioners...
kggfradio.com
ICC Partners With Labette Health To Host Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Independence Community College together with Labette Health will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Student Health Center will allow ICC students, faculty, and staff to seek medical attention for minor ailments on campus. The event will take place from 9 to 9:30 am in the Student Union this Friday, November 11th. It is open to the public.
kggfradio.com
Labette County Inmate is Found Dead
A Labette County inmate is found dead. Yesterday morning around 9:50am, 31-year-old Kenneth J. Jones, Jr. was discovered unresponsive by his cellmates in the Labette County Detention Center. Jones had suffered an apparent self-inflicted injury. CPR was initiated and EMS was contacted. EMS transported Jones to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy is scheduled.
kggfradio.com
New Scholarship Aids Neurodivergent Students At ICC
Independence Community College has announced that a new endowed scholarship aims to help neurodivergent students continue their education. Preference will be given to students with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder, Autism spectrum Disorder, or Sensory Processing Disorder. The Scholarship is made possible by the gift of Dr. Jonathan Sadhoo and India Bennett. Bennett...
kggfradio.com
Chanute Woman Arrested For Multiple Drug Charges
A Chanute woman is arrested for possession of multiple illegal drugs. Last week Officers with the Chanute Police Department investigated a call of suspicious activity in the 1700 block of S. Santa Fe Ave. During the course of their investigation, and after speaking with the persons involved, 23-year-old Olivia Seri...
kggfradio.com
Orlin Everitt Maritt
Orlin Everitt Maritt, a proud veteran of the Army-Air Force passed away Saturday November 5th, 2022 at the age of 97 surrounded by his family. The son of James Z. Sr. and Opal (Pool) Maritt, Orlin grew up in Coffeyville, Kansas. He was born June 28th, 1925 at his parents’ home in Coffeyville and attended Coffeyville Schools.
WIBW
KDWP K9 finds poacher’s rifle, busted for illegal hunting
LABETTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Game Warden and his K9 busted a suspect for illegally hunting after his rifle was found in the woods. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens say that on the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 1, Game Warden Sievert and K9 Apollo were notified of a suspicious vehicle. The Labette Co. Sheriff’s Office reported the truck had been parked in front of a field entrance and the driver had been believed to be hunting without permission.
KAKE TV
A 13-year-old ran away from a Kansas foster care facility and died driving a stolen car
TOPEKA, Kan. — A 13-year-old foster child died after running away, stealing a car and crashing. The boy was at a Halloween event in Independence, Kansas, accompanied by staff from qualified residential treatment program Successful Dreams, said the Kansas Department for Children and Families. The child then took the...
Comments / 0