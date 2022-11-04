Early voting and mail-in voting numbers are higher in two of three counties in the area. In Montgomery County, there were 812 early ballots and 666 of the 948 mail-in ballots sent out have been returned. In Wilson County, there were 528 early ballots and 210 of the 355 mail-in ballots have been returned. Both those numbers are higher in both of those counties compared to the 2020 election.

19 HOURS AGO