Allegany County, MD

What to know about Ohio Issue 1 on November 2022 ballot

Ohioans will vote this fall on a constitutional amendment that would make it easier to keep people behind bars before trial. The proposal says that when setting bail amounts, courts must consider public safety, a person's criminal record, the likelihood they'll show up for court and the seriousness of the crime.
OHIO STATE
Briefs: Local shelter awarded family violence prevention grant

COLUMBUS — Sixty-seven local victim service providers have been awarded a total of nearly $3.6 million to safely support victims of crime. Among them is The Domestic Violence Shelter in Richland County, which was awarded $43,699.29. Projects in 51 Ohio counties will be funded by grants through the 2022 Family Violence Prevention and Services Act (FVPSA) program.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH

