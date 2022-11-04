Read full article on original website
The Texas A&M football team will head to Auburn this coming weekend to face Tigers in a must-win contest. The Aggies need victories in three of their final games to be bowl eligible while Auburn also needs to win out to achieve the same thing. While all eyes are understandably on that game, A&M fans now know when they will play the weekend after.
Five-star Denton Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill has decommitted from Texas A&M, he announced on Monday afternoon. The nation’s No. 17 prospect and No. 1 linebacker in the 2023 class, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite committed to the Aggies in late July but other schools including Texas have continued to push for him.
In honor of Florida's "Saluting Those Who Serve" theme, the University of Florida has designated four representatives from UF's ROTC program to serve as the honorary 'Mr. Two Bits' for Florida's final home game of the season, Saturday's 4 p.m. kickoff against South Carolina (6-3, 3-3) at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
