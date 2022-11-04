ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Migrants ‘deserve to be treated with compassion and respect’ – Downing Street

By Pa Reporters
 4 days ago

Migrants “deserve to be treated with compassion and respect”, Downing Street stressed, after a Home Office minister criticised the “cheek” of complaints from people arriving in the country “illegally” about processing centre conditions.

No 10 appeared to distance itself from comments made by Chris Philp amid overcrowding chaos at the Manston holding centre in Kent , where at one point as many as 4,000 people were being detained for weeks in a site intended to hold 1,600 for a matter of days.

Mr Philp had told Times Radio: “If people choose to enter a country illegally, and unnecessarily, it is a bit, you know, it’s a bit of a cheek to then start complaining about the conditions when you’ve illegally entered a country without necessity.”

But when asked if Mr Philp was speaking for the Government, Rishi Sunak’s official spokesman said: “I haven’t spoken to the Prime Minister about that specifically.

“Certainly it is true that Home Office border force officials and many others are working hard to provide safe, secure accommodation for those individuals that come via these routes.

“As we’ve been clear, those individuals deserve to be treated with compassion and respect.

“Obviously the current approach is not working and it is placing huge pressures – both in terms of on the Government and on the local area – and that is presenting significant challenges, which is why we continue to work both with French colleagues and more broadly to try and resolve this issue.”

Liberal Democrat home affairs spokesman Alistair Carmichael said Mr Philp’s comments “reveal a shocking and callous complacency over the disaster unfolding at Manston.”

North Thanet MP Sir Roger Gale told the PA news agency he could see where Mr Philp was “coming from” in respect to people “perfectly capable of fending for themselves” crossing the Channel to the UK.

But he said in his opinion it is not a “cheek” to say children and women should be “treated humanely”.

On Thursday, Government minister Graham Stuart conceded Manston was not operating legally and “none of us are comfortable with it”, but sought to blame an “unacceptable surge” in small boat crossings for the problem, adding that the “system is struggling to cope”.

This followed on from similar suggestions from immigration minister Robert Jenrick earlier in the week.

But on Friday, policing minister Mr Philp insisted the opposite, telling Sky News: “I don’t accept the premise that it is not legally compliant today, a lot of change has been made even in the last few days since you spoke to Robert,” adding that “significant improvements” have been made.

Downing Street said the number of people at Manston has fallen to 2,600, with 1,200 taken off the site within the last four days.

Sir Roger said the aim is to reduce the number to 1,500 by the end of the day, which would bring it under its maximum capacity of 1,600.

The Home Secretary toured immigration centres on Thursday as she battled to grip the migrant crisis and in the face of threats of legal action over Manston, sexual assault allegations at a hotel housing asylum seekers and international criticism of her use of language.

Suella Braverman, who was reinstated to her ministerial post just over a week ago, met Border Force teams in Dover to discuss Channel crossings operations before visiting the scandal-hit Manston processing centre to hear updates from staff but dodged questions from the press.

Sir Roger said Ms Braverman was “very thorough” during her visit to Manston, looking at “everything there was to be looked at” and asking “a lot of questions”.

He added: “I hope she’s got now a proper idea of what it was all about.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The Home Secretary has taken urgent decisions to alleviate issues at Manston using all the legal powers available and sourcing alternative accommodation.

“The welfare of those in our care is of the utmost importance and asylum seekers are only released from Manston when they have assured us that they have accommodation to go to – to suggest otherwise is wrong and misleading.”

Comments / 8

Apache girl
4d ago

This country can not afford to keep up every one from other countries. None are here to work. All are here for free everything like Biden promised them.

Reply
5
rider
2d ago

if a robber breaks into your home ,do you make them part of the family ,give them what ever they want ,let them inherit the house and wealth? of course not ,that's ridiculous... illegally aliens need to be shipped back to their own country...

Reply
2
