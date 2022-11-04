Read full article on original website
Employers kept hiking workers’ wages last quarter, but they did not keep up with inflation
New York CNN Business — Employers continued hiking wages to attract workers and hold on to existing staff during the third quarter. But the raises did not keep up with inflation — and the continued increase is unwelcome news for the Federal Reserve, since higher wages can contribute to overall inflationary pressures, which the central bank is trying to bring down.
Bank of America forecasts exactly how many jobs will be lost as the US economy takes a downturn — and how quickly
Whether it's more likely to be "mild" or severe is up for debate, but. and more experts are predicting that the US economy will enter into a recession of some form in 2023. If this does come to pass, the US economy could have thousands of fewer jobs, Bank of America told clients in a report last Friday.
The US jobs market is still going strong despite ongoing recession fears
The US added 261,000 payrolls in October, surpassing the median estimate of 200,000. The unemployment rate rose that month to 3.7%. October's report suggests the labor market remains robust despite ongoing recession fears. This article is part of Talent Insider, a series containing expert advice to help small business owners...
Layoffs mount as U.S. economy downshifts
Companies from ride-sharing platforms to mighty Amazon are either shedding jobs or putting their hiring plans on hold as the U.S. economy slows. Lyft said Thursday in a regulatory filing it is cutting 13% of its workforce, or almost 700 employees, as it moves to pare costs. The money-losing ride-hailing service has seen its sales shrink over the past year, while its shares have tumbled 67% in 2022.
US Economy Exceeds Expectations With 261,000 Jobs Added Last Month
The United States economy far exceeded expectations of job growth last month set by the Dow Jones, despite Federal Reserve interest rate increases, NBC News reports. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 261,000 in October, however, the unemployment rate also increased to 3.7%, the Labor Department announced on Friday (November 4). The...
Companies are ‘hanging on to workers for dear life’ as employees continue to wield their power over bosses
Workers may not need to worry about layoffs as much as they think. Some employers are acting like John Cusack outside your door with a boombox, as they try to hold on to the good thing that they have. “Companies are still confronting this enormous churn and losing people, and...
The Coming 2023 Recession
Famous economist Nouriel Roubini recently said the upcoming drop in the economy would be worse than in the inflation-plagued 1970s. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who runs America’s second-largest company, said it was time to “batten down the hatches.” If a new recession has not started in the United States, it soon will.
Despite Jobs Increase, 'Super-Qualified' Candidates Still Can't Find Work
A recent employment experiment revealed that a huge portion of job applications go unanswered altogether.
EXPLAINER: How will we know if the U.S. is in recession?
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew faster than expected in the July-September quarter, the government reported Thursday, underscoring that the United States is not in a recession despite distressingly high inflation and interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. But the economy is hardly in the clear, and the solid growth reported for the third quarter did little to alter the growing conviction among economists that a recession is very likely next year. Higher borrowing rates and chronic inflation will almost certainly continue to weaken consumer and business spending. And likely recessions in the United Kingdom and Europe and slower growth in China will erode the revenue and profits of American corporations. Such trends are expected to cause a U.S. recession sometime in 2023. Still, there are reasons to hope that a recession, if it comes, will prove a relatively mild one. Many employers, having struggled to find workers to hire after huge layoffs during the pandemic, may decide to maintain most of their existing workforces even in a shrinking economy.
US housing activity is in the early stages of a large correction, and prices will drop by mid-single digits, analyst says
US housing activity is headed for a large correction, and prices will post single digit declines next year, according to Comerica. Chief economist Bill Adams said price declines will be steeper in "the most unaffordable cities on the West Coast." He also estimated real estimate investment will fall 18% from...
October jobs report solid, making Fed's inflation fight harder
October's job report signals the Federal Reserve is facing more challenges in its quest to cool the economy and tame inflation that remains near a 40-year high.
Housing market seeing ‘serious correction’: These 6 cities see year-over-year price drops
The housing market is facing a ‘serious correction” as pending home sales fall 35%, the biggest drop in at least seven years, according to Redfin. That correction is hitting prices in at least six cities that are now seeing year-over-year price declines. Several are in California.
Dollar tumbles as U.S. nonfarm payrolls show mixed picture
NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The dollar slumped on Friday after the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for October showed the world's largest economy created more new jobs than expected, but also flashed signs of slowdown with the higher unemployment rate and lower wage inflation.
Wall Street rallies, in fits and starts, after jobs report
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks rallied Friday, but only after yo-yoing several times, as Wall Street struggled with what to make of the latest reading on the U.S. jobs market and what it means for interest rates and the odds of a recession. The S&P 500 climbed...
U.S. hiring remains strong as economy adds 261,000 jobs in October
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 261,000 in October, higher than estimates. CNBC's Rick Santelli joins 'Squawk Box' to break down the latest jobs report.
Economy, rising prices top concerns as voters head to the polls
The economy and rising prices remain top concerns among voters, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey. The survey, published Oct. 20, found that 79% of voters described the economy as being "very important" in making their decision about how to cast their ballot in the midterm elections. That figure is up 2% from August and 1% from March.
Wall Street wavers after jobs data, hopes for China rebound
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks wavered Friday as Wall Street weighs how to read the latest data on the U.S. jobs market and hopes that the world's second-largest economy may be set for a boost. The S&P 500 was 0.1% higher in afternoon trading after settling down...
The housing market lost a record $1.3 trillion in equity in the 3rd quarter as prices continue to fall, new data shows
The housing market lost a record $1.3 trillion in equity in the third quarter, according to Black Knight. That's the largest quarterly dollar-value decline on record, the mortgage software and analytics company said. Median home prices also fell 0.52% in September, continuing a three-month streak of declines. The housing market...
Retail Has a No-Growth Labor Problem: Week Ahead
Retail isn’t creating any new jobs. Job growth in October saw total nonfarm payroll employment increase by 261,000—2,000 less than September added but outpacing economists’ 200,000 consensus estimates—but the retail trade was noticeably absent for the second month in a row. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Friday that employment changed little over the month in the retail trade, the same thing it said last month when it reported on nonfarm payrolls for September. The last time retail grew was when August added 44,000. There’s also a concern that a strong labor market is making it tougher for the...
What the October Jobs Report Means for Crypto
The October Jobs Report reveals U.S. nonfarm payrolls beat estimates and grew by 261,000, while the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%. This comes as the U.S. Federal Reserve is aiming to bring down inflation significantly. Medley Global Advisors Managing Director Ben Emons discusses the data and the implications for the crypto industry.
