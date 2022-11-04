ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNN

Employers kept hiking workers’ wages last quarter, but they did not keep up with inflation

New York CNN Business — Employers continued hiking wages to attract workers and hold on to existing staff during the third quarter. But the raises did not keep up with inflation — and the continued increase is unwelcome news for the Federal Reserve, since higher wages can contribute to overall inflationary pressures, which the central bank is trying to bring down.
Markets Insider

The US jobs market is still going strong despite ongoing recession fears

The US added 261,000 payrolls in October, surpassing the median estimate of 200,000. The unemployment rate rose that month to 3.7%. October's report suggests the labor market remains robust despite ongoing recession fears. This article is part of Talent Insider, a series containing expert advice to help small business owners...
CBS Sacramento

Layoffs mount as U.S. economy downshifts

Companies from ride-sharing platforms to mighty Amazon are either shedding jobs or putting their hiring plans on hold as the U.S. economy slows. Lyft said Thursday in a regulatory filing it is cutting 13% of its workforce, or almost 700 employees, as it moves to pare costs. The money-losing ride-hailing service has seen its sales shrink over the past year, while its shares have tumbled 67% in 2022.
KAJA KJ 97

US Economy Exceeds Expectations With 261,000 Jobs Added Last Month

The United States economy far exceeded expectations of job growth last month set by the Dow Jones, despite Federal Reserve interest rate increases, NBC News reports. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 261,000 in October, however, the unemployment rate also increased to 3.7%, the Labor Department announced on Friday (November 4). The...
msn.com

The Coming 2023 Recession

Famous economist Nouriel Roubini recently said the upcoming drop in the economy would be worse than in the inflation-plagued 1970s. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who runs America’s second-largest company, said it was time to “batten down the hatches.” If a new recession has not started in the United States, it soon will.
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: How will we know if the U.S. is in recession?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew faster than expected in the July-September quarter, the government reported Thursday, underscoring that the United States is not in a recession despite distressingly high inflation and interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. But the economy is hardly in the clear, and the solid growth reported for the third quarter did little to alter the growing conviction among economists that a recession is very likely next year. Higher borrowing rates and chronic inflation will almost certainly continue to weaken consumer and business spending. And likely recessions in the United Kingdom and Europe and slower growth in China will erode the revenue and profits of American corporations. Such trends are expected to cause a U.S. recession sometime in 2023. Still, there are reasons to hope that a recession, if it comes, will prove a relatively mild one. Many employers, having struggled to find workers to hire after huge layoffs during the pandemic, may decide to maintain most of their existing workforces even in a shrinking economy.
Reuters

Dollar tumbles as U.S. nonfarm payrolls show mixed picture

NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The dollar slumped on Friday after the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for October showed the world's largest economy created more new jobs than expected, but also flashed signs of slowdown with the higher unemployment rate and lower wage inflation.
Fox Business

Economy, rising prices top concerns as voters head to the polls

The economy and rising prices remain top concerns among voters, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey. The survey, published Oct. 20, found that 79% of voters described the economy as being "very important" in making their decision about how to cast their ballot in the midterm elections. That figure is up 2% from August and 1% from March.
Sourcing Journal

Retail Has a No-Growth Labor Problem: Week Ahead

Retail isn’t creating any new jobs. Job growth in October saw total nonfarm payroll employment increase by 261,000—2,000 less than September added but outpacing economists’ 200,000 consensus estimates—but the retail trade was noticeably absent for the second month in a row. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Friday that employment changed little over the month in the retail trade, the same thing it said last month when it reported on nonfarm payrolls for September. The last time retail grew was when August added 44,000. There’s also a concern that a strong labor market is making it tougher for the...
CoinDesk

What the October Jobs Report Means for Crypto

The October Jobs Report reveals U.S. nonfarm payrolls beat estimates and grew by 261,000, while the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%. This comes as the U.S. Federal Reserve is aiming to bring down inflation significantly. Medley Global Advisors Managing Director Ben Emons discusses the data and the implications for the crypto industry.

