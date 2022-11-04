Read full article on original website
963xke.com
Fort Wayne awards $45 million in New Markets tax credits
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Mayor Tom Henry has announced the City of Fort Wayne New Markets Revitalization Fund, LLC (FWNMRF) will receive $45 million in New Markets Tax Credits allocation authority. Over 230 Community Development Entities (CDE) applied for New Markets funding from the U.S. Treasury Department, while...
963xke.com
Some big winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – Hoosier Lottery Powerball® tickets purchased for Saturday night’s drawing should be checked carefully as nine tickets are worth $50,000 and one is worth $150,000. One $150,000 winning ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen located at 18423 US 20 in Goshen. Nine...
963xke.com
WalletHub: Fort Wayne in top 20 for Thanksgiving
To help Americans decide where to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast without breaking the bank, WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across 20 key metrics. They range from the cost of Thanksgiving dinner and share of delayed flights to volunteer opportunities per capita and forecasted precipitation. Thanksgiving in Fort Wayne...
963xke.com
The Rescue Mission announces leadership transition
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne Rescue Mission has announced that President and CEO, Pastor Donovan A. Coley Sr. will be stepping down in March 2023, starting a leadership transition process over the next six months. Donovan’s decision brings to a close a chapter for the organization spanning 15 years of service.
963xke.com
Coldwater man seriously injured in Mercer County crash
MERCER CO., Ohio (ADAMS) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department says that it is investigating a crash Sunday morning that left one Coldwater man with serious injuries. According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, dispatch received a call at 8:18 a.m. for the crash at SR 219 and Burkettsville- St. Henry Road.
