Alanis Morissette has opened up about why she dropped out of her scheduled performance at this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The singer was set to appear onstage during the ceremony, which took place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday night (November 5). It was originally planned that she would duet Carly Simon‘s ‘You’re So Vain’ alongside Olivia Rodrigo, in honour of the inductee, who was unable to attend the ceremony. However, Morissette withdrew from the event, and Rodrigo performed the song without her.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO