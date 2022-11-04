Read full article on original website
Watch Cat Power recreate Bob Dylan’s classic 1966 “Royal Albert Hall” concert
Cat Power performed a show at the Royal Albert Hall where she covered Bob Dylan‘s legendary 1966 gig in its entirety – watch below. The gig took place on Saturday night (November 5), with Chan Marshall playing Dylan’s exact set from the gig. The first half of Marshall’s show was acoustic before she was joined by an electric band for the remainder.
Listen to Creeper’s energised new single ‘Ghost Brigade’
Creeper have returned with a biting new single titled ‘Ghost Brigade’, marking their first release to arrive on Spinefarm Records. Produced by Tom Dalgety (whose resumé also boasts work with the likes of Ghost, Royal Blood, The Damned and Pixies), it sees the band channel ‘The Black Parade’-era My Chemical Romance with boisterous and crunchy guitars, soaring vocal melodies and a theatrical, xylophone-accented bridge that leads into an energetic salvo.
Etta Marcus: London storyteller’s dark, brooding pop feels entirely otherworldly
Life’s biggest turning points are often uninvited: breakups, job losses, moving away. Feeling untethered and adrift can force new perspectives. When Etta Marcus was in her first year at London’s Trinity Conservatoire studying jazz, the head of department called to tell her she didn’t belong there. As the daughter of two teachers, university had always been part of the south London singer-songwriter’s plan – but now that was gone, she didn’t know where to go next.
Sigrid shares new song ‘Everybody Says They’re Fine’ from ‘How To Let Go’ extended edition
Sigrid has shared an extended edition of her recent album ‘How To Let Go’ – listen to brand new track ‘Everybody Says They’re Fine’ below. The Norwegian singer’s second studio album came out in May, and she’s just begun a rescheduled UK and Ireland headline tour behind the record, which will take her to London’s Wembley Arena among other dates.
Jamie T releases deluxe version of ‘The Theory Of Whatever’
Jamie T has shared a deluxe edition of his 2022 album ‘The Theory Of Whatever’. The deluxe extended version features four bonus songs called ‘Bonnie & Clyde’, ‘Kill Kill Kill’, ‘The Luddite’ and ‘Run Of The Mill’. ‘The Theory Of...
Watch Eurythmics reunite for rare live performance at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony
Eurythmics have reunited for a live performance at this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, coinciding with the duo’s induction. The group — composed of frontwoman Annie Lennox and instrumentalist Dave Stewart — were among the 2022 inductees of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, where they joined a class that also included Eminem, Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie. The pair celebrated their induction with a performance at the Los Angeles ceremony on Saturday (November 5th), where they were introduced by U2 guitarist The Edge.
‘Stranger Things VR’ lets you “enact revenge on Eleven” as Vecna
Netflix has announced Stranger Things VR where you play as season four villain Vecna. The streaming platform revealed the title as part of Stranger Things Day 2022 (November 6), which comes from Virtual Virtual Reality developer Tender Claws. According to a description, your goal in the psychological horror action game...
Drake and 21 Savage – ‘Her Loss’ review: exciting prospect marred by lazy songwriting
For many fans, the highlight of Drake’s recent house-infused album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ was its final track ‘Jimmy Cooks’, which departed from this sound completely. A feature with Atlanta rap superstar 21 Savage, the track swapped warm, tropical beach vibes for deep south rap grit, and it was a hit. For that reason, a joint album between the pair was always an exciting prospect.
Dave Grohl performs ‘Easy’ with Lionel Richie at Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony
Lionel Richie was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame this weekend (November 5) – watch him perform ‘Easy’ with Foo Fighters‘ Dave Grohl below. As part of Saturday’s ceremony in Los Angeles, the class of 2022 were inducted to the prestigious club, which saw alongside Eminem, Duran Duran, Dolly Parton and more also honoured.
Dolly Parton performs Jolene with Judas Priest’s Rob Halford at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony
Dolly Parton performed ‘Jolene’ with Judas Priest‘s Rob Halford at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony last night (November 5) – see footage below. The singer was inducted into the prodigious class alongside Eminem, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie and more at the Saturday night ceremony in Los Angeles.
Watch Robert Plant cover Low in tribute to Mimi Parker
Robert Plant and Suzi Dian covered Low’s ‘Monkey’ and ’Everybody’s Song’ at a recent concert, in tribute to the band’s drummer and vocalist Mimi Parker who passed away earlier this week. Plant and Dian are currently touring Scotland as Saving Grace and during...
Metallica, Bring Me The Horizon and Slipknot to headline Download Festival 2023
Metallica, Bring Me The Horizon and Slipknot have been announced as the headliners of next year’s Download Festival. In celebration of the rock and metal festival’s 20th year, event organisers have extended it to four days (June 8-11) with four headline slots. Metallica will perform two unique headline...
BandLab and NME present: Get Featured – find out all the details here
Social music creation platform BandLab has partnered with NME to launch BandLab and NME present: Get Featured, a huge new music initiative for rising artists across the globe – check out details of the opportunity below. This exclusive opportunity will give emerging and independent singer-songwriters, rappers, producers and bands...
Pavement on ‘Harness Your Hopes’ going viral: “It breathed new life into the band”
“We’re back like we never left!” jokes Pavement frontman Stephen Malkmus halfway through the band’s first night playing live music in London in over a decade. He’s not wrong. This show comes midway through an anticipated reunion tour after 10 years (plus an extra two of Covid-enforced delays) away; but despite the lengthy absence, Pavement’s return to the capital saw “jubilant scenes”. Given the five-star treatment here at NME, the gig saw “the wide-eyed crowd lap it up as Pavement tear through what amounts to a greatest hits set”.
Alanis Morissette makes statement on Rock Hall 2022 absence and “anti-woman sentiment” in music industry
Alanis Morissette has opened up about why she dropped out of her scheduled performance at this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The singer was set to appear onstage during the ceremony, which took place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday night (November 5). It was originally planned that she would duet Carly Simon‘s ‘You’re So Vain’ alongside Olivia Rodrigo, in honour of the inductee, who was unable to attend the ceremony. However, Morissette withdrew from the event, and Rodrigo performed the song without her.
Kid Cudi promises one more album of “all new music”
Kid Cudi has promised one final album of “all new music” before he goes through with his plan to quit music. Last month, the rapper made headlines when he said that he is “nearing the end” of his music career, adding that he is thinking about becoming a kindergarten teacher instead.
Ryan Reynolds recalls traumatic experience on Korea’s ‘Masked Singer’: “I was in hell”
Ryan Reynolds has opened up about his “traumatic” experience on the Korean version of The Masked Singer. Appearing on US morning show Today, the actor recalled the time, while promoting Deadpool 2 in 2018, he dressed as a unicorn and sang a rendition of ‘Tomorrow’ from the musical Annie.
Fans complain after Kaiser Chiefs’ Ricky Wilson was “slurring” and “forgetting lyrics” at London show
Fans have shared their disappointment and concern at Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson “slurring”, “stumbling” and “forgetting lyrics” at the band’s London show this weekend. Kaiser Chiefs performed at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday night (November 5), with a number of fans taking...
Watch Metallica play concert honouring couple who gave them first record deal
Metallica have played a tribute concert for Jon “Jonny Z” Zazula and Marsha Zazul, the founders of Megaforce Records, which released the metal legends’ first two albums. Husband and wife duo Jonny and Marsha died just over a year apart, in February 2022 and January 2021, respectively. Megaforce’s roster has included Anthrax, Testament, Overkill, Raven and more acts alongside Metallica.
Fyre Festival’s Billy McFarland launches new Bahamas treasure hunt venture
Billy McFarland, the disgraced co-founder of 2017’s Fyre Festival, has launched a new business venture set to take place in the Bahamas. Titled PYRT, the event will see McFarland lead a treasure hunt which begins with participants tracking down one of 99 bottles with a message contained inside. According to Deadline, the new venture – as well as the aftermath of McFarland’s botched festival – will be the subject of an upcoming documentary titled After the Fyre.
