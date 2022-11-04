Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has been dealing with a back injury to start the season, missing one game and looking hobbled in several others. The 29-year-old has been showing his toughness though, playing through it and averaging 23 points, 11 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 2.3 blocks in 35.6 minutes per game for the Lakers. Davis has shown he can still be a two-way force, and perhaps has another level he can get too if he sheds this back issue.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO