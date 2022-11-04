ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Only Offered Russell Westbrook & Second Round Picks To Spurs For Josh Richardson & Doug McDermott

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook has seen his name in trade rumors nonstop for months and that has not changed since the season started. Due to the Lakers’ lack of mid-tier salaries and trade assets, any roster upgrade would have to come by trading Westbrook and the organization’s 2027 and 2029 first-round picks.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Says Back Is Getting Better Every Day; Plans To Play In Upcoming Back-To-Back

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has been dealing with a back injury to start the season, missing one game and looking hobbled in several others. The 29-year-old has been showing his toughness though, playing through it and averaging 23 points, 11 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 2.3 blocks in 35.6 minutes per game for the Lakers. Davis has shown he can still be a two-way force, and perhaps has another level he can get too if he sheds this back issue.
Lakers Video: Magic Johnson Celebrates LAFC Winning MLS Cup

Magic Johnson is known to be one of the greatest winners in modern sports history as he led the Los Angeles Lakers to nine NBA Finals and five championships in 13 seasons. Johnson’s post-playing career has been just as successful as he was on the court as the Lakers legend has gotten involved in a number of business ventures including ownership groups of local sports teams.
Recap: Lakers Can’t Keep Up With Cavaliers In Second Half Of Afternoon Contest

The Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers in a Sunday afternoon game hoping to bounce back from their loss to the Utah Jazz. Ultimately though, the same script was followed as the Lakers stuck with the Cavaliers but then were blown out in the second half to fall 114-100. The loss drops the Lakers to 2-7 and they now have a quick turnaround before taking on the Jazz again on Monday night.
