Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman finds dirty sock in anniversary cake: "He did it on purpose"Amy ChristieLos Angeles, CA
Where to Get Chicken Sandwich Deals on National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day in L.A.Caroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Here are 22 Things to do in November in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Clippers’ Paul George is giving away 3 million dollars in free therapyB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Seven Best Pumpkin Pies For Thanksgiving in LA (And Two Cheesecakes)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
LeBron James, Russell Westbrook & Darvin Ham Speak On How Lakers Can Get Anthony Davis The Ball More
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis’ new nickname is on the verge of becoming “The Magician” as he has done a disappearing act in the second half of the last two games. In those two losses to the Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers, Davis has combined to...
LeBron James And Anthony Davis Ailments Affecting Lakers’ Rotations
Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are already starting to experience health setbacks. James, who has been battling an illness this week, was unsure about playing Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Davis, who has been up and down with his back injury, is doing his best...
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Only Offered Russell Westbrook & Second Round Picks To Spurs For Josh Richardson & Doug McDermott
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook has seen his name in trade rumors nonstop for months and that has not changed since the season started. Due to the Lakers’ lack of mid-tier salaries and trade assets, any roster upgrade would have to come by trading Westbrook and the organization’s 2027 and 2029 first-round picks.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Says Back Is Getting Better Every Day; Plans To Play In Upcoming Back-To-Back
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has been dealing with a back injury to start the season, missing one game and looking hobbled in several others. The 29-year-old has been showing his toughness though, playing through it and averaging 23 points, 11 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 2.3 blocks in 35.6 minutes per game for the Lakers. Davis has shown he can still be a two-way force, and perhaps has another level he can get too if he sheds this back issue.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Puts Onus On Himself To Demand Ball More Offensively
The Los Angeles Lakers saw their modest two-game winning streak snapped on Friday night, losing to the Utah Jazz in a high-scoring 130-116 affair. The 130 points allowed was a season-high for the Lakers as they had one of the best defenses in the league coming into the game. Their...
Darvin Ham Doesn’t Mind Lakers Celebrating & Having Fun As Long As They’re Playing Hard
First-year head coach for the Los Angeles Lakers Darvin Ham has hung his hat on the defensive end with the new-look Purple and Gold. Not only have the Lakers transformed defensively but Ham has also increased the level of overall buy-in from stars like Anthony Davis. With the Lakers going...
Lakers Rumors: Bills Simmons Reports Trading Anthony Davis Is ‘Plan B’ If Season Doesn’t Turn Around
The Los Angeles Lakers’ season seems to be reaching a breaking point as their latest loss dropped them to 2-7, continuing to dig a hole to will soon be nearly impossible to dig out of. Rob Pelinka is reportedly planning to wait 20-25 games before deciding if a trade...
Darvin Ham Not Pleased With Lakers’ Defense In Loss To Jazz
After a rough 0-5 start, the Los Angeles Lakers seemed to be turning a corner with back-to-back wins. While the team’s outside shooting has struggled, their defense has been one of the best in the league which has allowed them to stay in games. Friday night was a role...
Lakers Video: Magic Johnson Celebrates LAFC Winning MLS Cup
Magic Johnson is known to be one of the greatest winners in modern sports history as he led the Los Angeles Lakers to nine NBA Finals and five championships in 13 seasons. Johnson’s post-playing career has been just as successful as he was on the court as the Lakers legend has gotten involved in a number of business ventures including ownership groups of local sports teams.
Recap: Lakers Can’t Keep Up With Cavaliers In Second Half Of Afternoon Contest
The Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers in a Sunday afternoon game hoping to bounce back from their loss to the Utah Jazz. Ultimately though, the same script was followed as the Lakers stuck with the Cavaliers but then were blown out in the second half to fall 114-100. The loss drops the Lakers to 2-7 and they now have a quick turnaround before taking on the Jazz again on Monday night.
Lakers Nation
Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
506K+
Views
ABOUT
LakersNation.com is your home for Los Angeles Lakers coverage, news, analysis, rumors, and score updates. Working out of our offices in Southern California, we cover the team you love 24/7 in ways no mainstream media outlet can — from practices to game day and everything in between.https://lakersnation.com
Comments / 0