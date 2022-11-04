Sam Bankman-Fried’s (SBF) crypto empire was rattled yesterday when Binance began selling off its 23 million FTT tokens, worth more than $500 million. In a statement made shortly after the transaction, Binance chief Changpeng Zhao (CZ) said that the exchange intends to sell all of its FTT tokens in the coming months. This is in response to revelations of the illiquid status of the token, which incidentally also makes up as much as half of the assets held by Alameda Research.

