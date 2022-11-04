Read full article on original website
Judge rules LBRY’s token is a security — what about XRP?
On Monday, crypto firm LBRY Inc. lost its case against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). LBRY was initially charged by the SEC in March 2021 for selling securities and failing to register with the commission. The judge’s ruling found that investors in LBRY’s native token, LBC, were reasonably likely...
Binance to acquire FTX to cover liquidity crunch
Nov 8 (Reuters) - Binance Chief Executive Changpeng Zhao said on Tuesday the company had signed a non-binding agreement to buy rival FTX's unit, FTX.com, to help cover a "liquidity crunch" at the cryptocurrency exchange.
UK asks public if minimal NFT regulation will suffice
UK Parliament has asked the public to weigh in on non-fungible token (NFT) regulation amid tanking sales and depreciating value. An inquiry was launched on Thursday by the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee (DCMS) into NFTs and the wider blockchain. Members of Parliament from several parties have been asked to consider the risks to NFT investors, but also the benefits that NFTs could offer the UK economy.
How the battle between Binance and FTX went from bad to worse
Sam Bankman-Fried’s (SBF) crypto empire was rattled yesterday when Binance began selling off its 23 million FTT tokens, worth more than $500 million. In a statement made shortly after the transaction, Binance chief Changpeng Zhao (CZ) said that the exchange intends to sell all of its FTT tokens in the coming months. This is in response to revelations of the illiquid status of the token, which incidentally also makes up as much as half of the assets held by Alameda Research.
Odd movements out of Solana’s Wormhole bridge may benefit FTX
Market chatter from on-chain researchers involved with Solana and Ethereum blockchains suggests that FTX might be benefiting from funds that have moved out of the Wormhole protocol within the last few days. Wormhole is a popular Ethereum-Solana bridge championed by Jump Crypto and Sam FTX’s Bankman-Fried. The current rumors...
Explained: Is Polygon truly decentralized?
Polygon, an Ethereum scaling platform that claims to be decentralized, is landing partnerships with major names. Already a partner with Coinbase NFTs, it just became the primary provider of Instagram’s upcoming NFT marketplace. Of course, when crypto starts landing large deals, some people start asking big questions — like...
The Weekend Shift: Alameda Research, Binance, the MUCH WOW •
What’s the deal? Over the weekend, we’ll update this post with some of the most interesting articles, podcasts, charts, and opinion pieces we’re too busy to write about. OK, only crypto? Not necessarily. We do that Monday to Friday, so we try to explore new subjects on weekends.
