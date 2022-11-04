Read full article on original website
Camila Cabello Shares Christmas Song Cover
Camila Cabello is back with a festive song cover to ring in the holiday season. The singer gave Bing Cosby's classic "I'll Be Home for Christmas" an update with backing from a big band and acoustic guitar. The track was originally performed and released in 1943 to honor soldiers serving...
"Monster" Renewed For Season 2 & 3 As Anthology Series
"Monster" is being renewed for seasons two and three as an anthology series. The first season of "Monster" focused on serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer and told the story of his life and crimes. The two new installments will be centered on other monstrous figures who have impacted society. The first...
A Diver Almost Becomes A Shark's Dinner
Ocean Ramsey, a marine conservationist, says she's been swimming with sharks for a long time, but this one shark seemed like it wanted a piece of her!. Watch as Queen Nikki, a 16-foot tiger shark, jumps out of the water and bit at Ramsey's fins, and the shark scientist laughed and greeted her by saying, "Hi Nikki! Aww..."
'House Of The Dragon' Star Emma D'Arcy Makes GQ Men Of The Year List
House of the Dragon star Emma D'Arcy (Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen) may not seem like a "GQ Man of the Year", but the magazine has actually removed gender as a qualification for the honorific. While Rhaenyra is a decidedly female character on the show, D'Arcy identifies as non-binary, but that's not what prompted inclusion on what is traditionally a list of male actors, athletes, musicians, politicians, etc. The list includes a number of women this time.
