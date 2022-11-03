Astros One Game Away From Another Championship

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies tonight 3-2 in Game 5 of the World Series in Philadelphia to take a 3-2 series lead. Only one game stands in the way of Houston’s second championship.

Jose Altuve kickstarted the Astros’ offense in the top of the 1st inning when he doubled to deep right-center on the second pitch of the game. Jeremy Pena came up to bat next and singled to center, scoring Altuve in the process. The Phillies struck back in the bottom of the first when Kyle Schwarber homered off Justin Verlander to tie the game 1-1.

The Astros scored again when Jeremy Pena hit a go-ahead home run in the top of the 4th inning to retake the lead 2-1. The Astros never relinquished that lead again. Yordan Alvarez hit an RBI ground out in the top of the 8th, scoring Altuve to push the lead to 3-1.

The play of the game belonged to 1B Trey Mancini, who snagged a line drive down the first base line to stop the Phillies from rallying in the bottom of the 8th inning. Nick Castellanos singled to right field, which scored Jean Segura. Down only 3-2, the Phillies had runners at the corners, and a hard-hit ball that rolled into the outfield in that situation would tie the game. But, instead, Mancini made the play, and the Astros got out of the inning.

Chas McCormick also made a leaping grab in the 9th off the center field wall that stopped the would-be hit with extra bases from ever happening. Ryan Pressley got Nick Castellanos to ground out for the final out, and the Astros secured the victory 3-2.

Houston’s Justin Verlander picked up the win, pitching five innings with one earned run, six strikeouts, and four walks. Phillies’ Noah Syndergaard took the loss with only three innings pitched, and two earned runs, four strikeouts, and no walks. Houston’s Ryan Pressley secured the save with 1.2 innings pitched, zero earned runs, two strikeouts, and no walks.

The Houston Astros return home to Houston for Game 6 with a 3-2 series lead on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Minute Maid Park, at 7:03 p.m.

Framber Valdez will take the mound for the Astros in Game 6, while Zack Wheeler will pitch for the Phillies.

