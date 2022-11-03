RIVERSIDE, Calif.: The Pacific women's basketball team (1-0) controlled the game from the start on its way to an 83-61 win over UC Riverside (0-1). Anaya James picked up right where she left off last season, scoring 21 points, only missing one shot, and taking no free throws. Junior Liz Smith added 12 points. Junior Cecilia Holmberg led the team with eight rebounds and scored nine points. Coming off the bench, junior Madelene Ennis led the team in minutes played (29), blocks (2), free throws made (5) and scored nine points. Nine different Tigers scored in the win.

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO