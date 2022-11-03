Read full article on original website
Tigers Show Strong Team Efforts in Loss to CSU Bakersfield
STOCKTON, Calif. – The Pacific men's and women's swim teams competed against strong CSU Bakersfield opponents on Saturday afternoon. Despite competitive showings throughout the meet, the Tigers came up short against the Roadrunners, scoring 119-126 on the women's side and 127-167 on the men's side. "I'm bummed that we...
Tigers Take on the Cardinal
STOCKTON, Calif. – The Pacific men's soccer team (3-10-2, 2-3-1) will take on Stanford (9-2-5, 3-2-4) in a late-season non-conference match. Senior Ryan Her leads the team in goals with five. Senior Derick Roque leads the team in assists with four. Fifth-year senior Cooper Riley and Roque are second on the team with two goals. The Tigers have four players with over 1200 minutes played this season. Senior Eric Cotton leads the Tigers in goal with 42 saves.
Pacific Starts Season at UC Riverside
STOCKTON, Calif. – The Pacific women's basketball team starts the 2022-23 regular season on Monday, Nov. 7, against UC Riverside. Head Coach Bradley Davis enters his eighth season with the program. Davis ranks sixth all-time in program history with 91 wins, bringing back 95% of his scoring from last season. The 2021-22 season story was close finishes, playing in six games, decided by five points or fewer.
Tigers Fall 14-13 to UC Santa Barbara in Overtime, Vukazic With Impressive Game
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The #5 Pacific men's water polo team (18-6, 3-1) suffered a tough 14-13 overtime loss to #9 UC Santa Barbara on Saturday. Mihailo Vukazic led the Tigers with five goals. He was followed by senior Bogdan Djerkovic, who had three for the Tigers, and senior co-captain Jeremie Cote who also found the back of the net three times for Pacific. Senior Matthew Hosmer scored twice for the Tigers.
Men's Basketball Begins 2022-23 Season at Stanford
STANFORD, Calif. – The Pacific men's basketball team opens the 2022-23 season on the road, traveling to take on Stanford on Monday, Nov. 7, at Maples Pavilion. Facing off against a Pac-12 opponent for the second-straight season, the Tigers competed at California and USC a season ago and led during parts of both contests.
Comeback Falls Shorts as Men's Basketball Drops Season Opener at Stanford
STANFORD, Calif. – The Pacific men's basketball team dropped its opening game of the 2022-23 season Monday afternoon, falling to Stanford, 88-78, at Maples Pavilion. "We're proud of this team and what they were able to accomplish today," Assistant Head Coach Josh Newman stated after the game. "If we played as we did in the second half, there might have been a different outcome."
Tigers Cruise Over Highlanders
RIVERSIDE, Calif.: The Pacific women's basketball team (1-0) controlled the game from the start on its way to an 83-61 win over UC Riverside (0-1). Anaya James picked up right where she left off last season, scoring 21 points, only missing one shot, and taking no free throws. Junior Liz Smith added 12 points. Junior Cecilia Holmberg led the team with eight rebounds and scored nine points. Coming off the bench, junior Madelene Ennis led the team in minutes played (29), blocks (2), free throws made (5) and scored nine points. Nine different Tigers scored in the win.
