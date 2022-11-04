Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First Monkeypox-Related Death of New Jersey ResidentMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Construction Crooks Rob Concrete from Bronx BizBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
10 Places to Spend Christmas Alone in the USBecca CNew York City, NY
Related
TODAY.com
Ashton Kutcher finishes NYC Marathon, exceeds fundraising goal
Ashton Kutcher was among the 50,000 runners at the New York City marathon, running in support of his non-profit Thorn. Kutcher exceeded his fundraising goal, bringing in more than $1 million for the organization.Nov. 7, 2022.
TODAY.com
‘Selling Sunset’ star Christine Quinn says she strives to look like Barbie: It’s a ‘flawless aesthetic’
Christine Quinn strives for nothing less than perfection. In an interview with Allure magazine published Nov. 2, Quinn, 34, talked about her love for the Barbie aesthetic and said that she "absolutely" still identifies with it. "It’s always some variation of a Barbie, you know, whether it’s golf Barbie, or...
TODAY.com
Jessica Simpson hits back at haters: ‘Nobody will rob me of my joy’
Jessica Simpson wrote that she is "angry" and "defensive" as well as "stable and strong" in a lengthy message days after fans expressed concern over her appearance in a Pottery Barn video. The singer posted a long Instagram message on Nov. 6 alongside a video of her emotionally singing along...
TODAY.com
Why a ‘Frozen’ star is singing her heart out to homeless dogs
Shelter dogs can make people feel thrills, chills, amazement, excitement and some of the greatest joys on Earth. Just ask the animal lovers who have orchestrated a massive dog rescue event on Nov. 8 at the Big Apple Circus at Lincoln Center in New York City. At the event, more than 40 adoptable dogs will be introduced and celebrated under the circus big top. They’ll even be serenaded by a Disney princess — actor Patti Murin, who starred as Anna in the Broadway production of “Frozen.”
TODAY.com
Mariska Hargitay credits ‘mama’ Jayne Mansfield for her supermodel walk
Mariska Hargitay may have inherited her acting chops from both of her screen star parents. However, when it comes to her supermodel strut, the credit goes strictly to mom Jayne Mansfield. Fans of the “Law & Order: SVU” star might not have even known that Hargitay has a catwalk-worthy walk...
TODAY.com
'Normal People' star Paul Mescal and singer Phoebe Bridgers are reportedly engaged
Congrats to Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers, who are reportedly engaged!. News about the actor, 26, and the musician, 28, was reported in a profile on Mescal published Nov. 6 in The Guardian. In the article, Mescal, who stars in the new film "Aftersun," spoke about dealing with the immediate...
TODAY.com
After losing 78 pounds, this woman just completed her first marathon
Welcome to the Start TODAY Walking Challenge sponsored by Easy Spirit. Sign up for our free Start TODAY newsletter to join the challenge with Al Roker and receive daily inspiration sent to your inbox. Then, join us on the Start TODAY Facebook group for tips and motivation, to connect with others following the plan — and to get real-time advice from trainer Stephanie Mansour!
Comments / 0