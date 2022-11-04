Shelter dogs can make people feel thrills, chills, amazement, excitement and some of the greatest joys on Earth. Just ask the animal lovers who have orchestrated a massive dog rescue event on Nov. 8 at the Big Apple Circus at Lincoln Center in New York City. At the event, more than 40 adoptable dogs will be introduced and celebrated under the circus big top. They’ll even be serenaded by a Disney princess — actor Patti Murin, who starred as Anna in the Broadway production of “Frozen.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO