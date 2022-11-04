Read full article on original website
Google Messages is testing a new photo picker
One important aspect of messaging apps is the ability to easily import photos and videos into your messages. This is something that Google is working on, as Google Messages is testing out a new photo picker. This will make the interface much more friendly for people importing images. This change...
Fitbit users are getting inaccurate sleep tracking after the time change
It’s the time of the year when we all set our clocks back one hour, and modern-day devices are built to cope with that. However, it seems that modern Fitbit devices are not fit to cope with the time change. Several users are reporting inaccurate sleep tracking on their devices since we set out clocks back on Saturday, according to 9To5Google.
Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3.1 is live for compatible Pixel devices
Google has started rolling out Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3.1 for compatible Pixel devices. QPR, as most of you know, stands for Quarterly Platform Release, and this is a beta build, of course. The stable build is expected to arrive on December 5. Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3.1 is now...
YouTube Music might get new playlist cards
YouTube Music’s interface has been getting several updates over the years, and now there’s a new one coming down the pipeline. As spotted by 9to5Google, YouTube Music may be working on playlist cards. These will be a bit more in-depth than the current playlist tiles that we see currently.
AH Awards: Best Camera Smartphone – Google Pixel 7 Pro
Google continues to show off in the camera department with the Pixel 7 Pro. Google is typically the last to debut new smartphones in the calendar year, typically coming out in early October. And it almost always wins our Best Camera Smartphone award. That’s fairly impressive, considering the shear amount of competition.
Phone Comparisons: Google Pixel 7 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro
Google launched its new flagship last month, and in this article, we’ll compare it with the best of OnePlus. OnePlus launched two high-end devices this year, the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 10T. The OnePlus 10 Pro is still, technically a flagship, despite the fact the OnePlus 10T has a more powerful SoC, and faster charging. That being said, in this article, we’ll compare the Google Pixel 7 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro.
Vivo X90 Pro+ poses for the camera for the first time
The Vivo X90 Pro+ design has just appeared for the very first time, and it includes the ZEISS branding, of course. If you check out the images provided in this article, you’ll see both a real-life image of the phone, and what seems to be a leaked promo image.
November security patch fixes these vulnerabilities in Samsung devices
Samsung yesterday rolled out the November 2022 Android security patch to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Flip 3. The latest security update for the four foldables is available in Europe and the US. The company has now detailed the content of the new SMR (Security Bulletin Release).
AH Awards: Best Battery Life Smartphone of 2022: OnePlus 10T
The OnePlus 10T shocked us with outstanding battery life. The OnePlus 10T is the company’s second high-end smartphone of the year. The first one, the OnePlus 10 Pro, launched in January. The OnePlus 10T, on the other hand, arrived in August. The OnePlus 10T has two main advantages over the OnePlus 10 Pro, and they are the battery life, and processor. The phone’s battery life managed to shock us when we reviewed it, as it really pushed the line. That’s why we’ve decided to make it our choice for the best battery life smartphone of 2022.
Galaxy S10 series gets new update with camera improvements
Samsung is rolling out a new software update to the Galaxy S10 series. The update brings minor stability and functional improvements as well as some bug fixes. The official changelog mentions improved camera stability and Bluetooth connectivity. It may also contain some system optimizations. The latest update for the Galaxy...
Galaxy S20 series also gets the Android 13 update
Shortly after rolling out the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update to the Galaxy S21 series, Samsung released the big Android update for the Galaxy S20 series as well. The older Galaxy flagships are also initially picking up the new version in Europe, though the rollout isn’t as wider yet. SamMobile can confirm that the update is available to Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra users in Germany and Switzerland. A wider rollout across the region as well as other markets, including the US, should be right around the corner.
T-Mobile will start charging a $35 activation fee on almost all transactions
T-Mobile is one of the few major carriers in the US letting users register online without an “Assisted Support Charge” fee. But, it seems like T-Mobile will soon join rivals AT&T and Verizon by introducing a $35 activation fee for all new postpaid activations and upgrades. According to...
New leak may point to the Galaxy S23 using a 200mp camera
The Samsung Galaxy S23 phones are expected to launch early next year, and we’ve been getting a steady stream of leaks regarding those phones. A lot of the leaks have to do with the camera technology for these devices. Now, thanks to a new leak (via Phone Arena), it appears that the Galaxy S23 phones will, indeed, be using a 200MP camera sensor.
Samsung sets new record for long-range mmWave 5G speeds
Samsung has achieved record-setting long-range mmWave 5G speeds in Australia. The company Monday announced that it reached a peak download speed of 2.7Gbps at a distance of more than 10km from the network source. It reported an industry-high average download speed of 1.75Gbps and an upload speed of 61.5Mbps at such an extended range. The Korean behemoth hit the milestone in a recent field trial conducted with NBN Co., a publicly owned corporation of the Australian government.
Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 get November update in the US
Samsung has begun rolling out the November 2022 Android security patch to its devices. The company today released the latest security update for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. Other eligible models will follow in the coming days. The newest Samsung foldables are first receiving the...
Here' your first look at final Xiaomi 13 Pro design
If you’ve been wondering what the Xiaomi 13 Pro will look like, well, its final design has just appeared. These images come from @OnLeaks, as he partnered up with Zouton to publish them this time around. This is the final Xiaomi 13 Pro design, shown via CAD-based renders. As...
Samsung launches two luxurious metal straps for Galaxy Watch 5
Samsung launched two new luxurious straps for the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Called the Link Bracelet and the Milanese, both are metallic bands for the company’s latest smartwatches. The former is made of titanium while the latter is a stainless steel strap. The Galaxy Watch...
Samsung believes Apple will release its first foldable device in 2024
It seems like Samsung believes Apple will release its first foldable device sooner than expected, in 2024. A well-known analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, earlier said that Apple is aiming to release a 9-inch foldable no earlier than 2025. Well, according to new info, it may arrive sooner than that. Apple may...
Netflix and Tender Claws to launch a Stranger Things VR game in late 2023
Netflix and Tender Claws have confirmed they will release a Stranger Things VR game in Winter 2023. The game will launch on major VR platforms. When it comes to developing VR games, Tender Claws appears at the top of the list, with games like the virtual pet game app TendAR, The Under Presents, Tempest, and the Virtual Virtual Reality series. The company is now forming a partnership with Netflix to launch a Stranger Things VR game. Netflix has also released some VR games, including Stranger Things: The VR Experience and Stranger Things 3: The Game.
AH Awards: Best Android App of 2022: Steam
The Steam app redesign made the app look more modern, and introduced much-needed features. The Steam app is immensely popular, which is not surprising at all considering the popularity of the platform. Steam is the go-to hub for many gamers, and we’ve been wondering when will Valve finally redesign its app. Well, it happened last month, in October, as the Steam app got a complete revamp. It now looks way more modern, while a number of new features got introduced as part of the package. So, even though the Steam app is not new, not at all, its entire design is, and it’s a major improvement, which is why we opted to award it the best Android app of 2022 title.
