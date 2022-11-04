The Steam app redesign made the app look more modern, and introduced much-needed features. The Steam app is immensely popular, which is not surprising at all considering the popularity of the platform. Steam is the go-to hub for many gamers, and we’ve been wondering when will Valve finally redesign its app. Well, it happened last month, in October, as the Steam app got a complete revamp. It now looks way more modern, while a number of new features got introduced as part of the package. So, even though the Steam app is not new, not at all, its entire design is, and it’s a major improvement, which is why we opted to award it the best Android app of 2022 title.

1 DAY AGO