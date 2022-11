More than ever, we’re pretty skeptical when seasoned bands announce farewell tours these days (Motley Crue, who reneged on their promise to cease touring via an actual blood contract, will forever be first of mind as big fat liars in this regard). But the B-52’s “Final Tour Ever Of Planet Earth,” which came to the YouTube theater on Friday, feels different. The core members are all in their 70s and the music they make is some of the most energetic and vocally demanding of the new wave era. It makes sense to go out on top while they still have the vigor to re-create the kooky party on stage, and the ability to deliver the weird high-register wails and chants that made them so unique.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO