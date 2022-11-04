ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana congressional delegation has run out of patience on flood insurance changes [The Advocate, Baton Rouge, La.]

By Advocate, The (Baton Rouge, LA)
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

US: Federal aid to Florida for Hurricane Ian tops $2B

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal aid to Florida for recovery from Hurricane Ian has topped the $2 billion mark, Biden administration officials announced Monday, one day before the midterm elections. Most of the money was provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. About $710 million went directly to households, and...
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Biden-Harris Administration Delivers Over $2 Billion in Federal Support for Floridians to Jumpstart Their Recoveries from Hurricane Ian

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Biden-Harris Administration announced today it has delivered over $2 billion for Hurricane Ian recovery in. in federal grants, disaster loans and flood insurance payments. FEMA. has provided. $710 million. to households and. $322 million. to the state for emergency response, while the. U.S. Small...
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

National Association of Insurance Commissioners: New Madrid Seismic Zone Report Highlights Earthquake Insurance Gap

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) (NAIC) Center for Insurance Policy and Research (CIPR), and the. announced the release of a new report addressing the. earthquake protection gap and providing insights into homeowners and renters insurance uptake. The New Madrid Seismic Zone. (NMSZ), located in the central. United States. , is...
MISSOURI STATE
AFP

'Make my voice heard' -- voters line up across US

At polling stations across the United States on Tuesday -- in schools, town halls and libraries -- lines formed quietly from before dawn. - Political change - With growing political fissures in the United States, some voters said they are fed up of the hostility.
GEORGIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Workers' compensation costs and benefits declined sharply in the first year of the pandemic, with significant variation across states

Washington , Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Academy of Social Insurance. issued its 25th annual report on Workers’ Compensation Benefits, Costs, and Coverage – 2020 Data which contains updated data for 2016 – 2020. The report contains nineteen tables, seven figures, and five appendices covering national and state-level data relevant to workers’ compensation outcomes. These data range from benefits, costs, and coverage to.
ALABAMA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Help with Hurricane Ian recovery

BRANDON — Come to work for FEMA and help your community recover from Hurricane Ian. is conducting local hiring for more than 300 jobs in. . The agency is seeking people with experience in customer service, logistics, environmental protection, engineering, emergency management and other job categories. These positions are...
FORT MYERS, FL
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
31K+
Post
218K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy