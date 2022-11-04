Louisiana congressional delegation has run out of patience on flood insurance changes [The Advocate, Baton Rouge, La.]

Read full article on original website
Related
US: Federal aid to Florida for Hurricane Ian tops $2B
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal aid to Florida for recovery from Hurricane Ian has topped the $2 billion mark, Biden administration officials announced Monday, one day before the midterm elections. Most of the money was provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. About $710 million went directly to households, and...
Biden-Harris Administration Delivers Over $2 Billion in Federal Support for Floridians to Jumpstart Their Recoveries from Hurricane Ian
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Biden-Harris Administration announced today it has delivered over $2 billion for Hurricane Ian recovery in. in federal grants, disaster loans and flood insurance payments. FEMA. has provided. $710 million. to households and. $322 million. to the state for emergency response, while the. U.S. Small...
Louisiana judge lashes out at Texas firm over hurricane lawsuits
New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) In the weeks before the deadline to file insurance lawsuits related to Hurricane Laura, a. federal courthouse. Now, those cases are under review and the law firm may face hefty fines if it is found to be preying on hurricane victims, as one judge says he suspects.
Midterm elections 2022: Americans head to polls with control of Congress at stake – live
Florida state department tells DoJ that federal election monitors won’t be permitted – follow all the latest news
National Association of Insurance Commissioners: New Madrid Seismic Zone Report Highlights Earthquake Insurance Gap
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) (NAIC) Center for Insurance Policy and Research (CIPR), and the. announced the release of a new report addressing the. earthquake protection gap and providing insights into homeowners and renters insurance uptake. The New Madrid Seismic Zone. (NMSZ), located in the central. United States. , is...
Congressional Research Service: 'Health Insurance Premium Tax Credit & Cost-Sharing Reductions'
WASHINGTON , Nov. 8 (TNSrep) -- The Congressional Research Service issued the following report (No. R44425) on. , entitled "Health Insurance Premium Tax Credit and Cost-Sharing Reductions" by health care financing specialist. Bernadette Fernandez. . Here are excerpts:. * * *. Summary. Certain individuals without access to subsidized health insurance...
‘Life-threatening’ storm surge possible in South Florida from Hurricane Nicole
South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) The unwelcome surprise of a November hurricane appeared likely to hit Florida. Wednesday, as Subtropical Storm Nicole continued on a course that could strike the state anywhere from. South Florida. to. Jacksonville. . Nicole. is expected to become a tropical storm Tuesday and then continue...
Judge endorses $12.5 million settlement for Bob Dean's evacuated nursing home patients
New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) A Jefferson Parish judge approved a class-action settlement Monday for the 843 patients of seven south. evacuated for Hurricane Ida last year with fatal results. 24th Judicial District. Judge. Michael Mentz. approved the all-or-nothing settlement after a two-day court hearing last week over the opposition...
'Make my voice heard' -- voters line up across US
At polling stations across the United States on Tuesday -- in schools, town halls and libraries -- lines formed quietly from before dawn. - Political change - With growing political fissures in the United States, some voters said they are fed up of the hostility.
Workers' compensation costs and benefits declined sharply in the first year of the pandemic, with significant variation across states
Washington , Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Academy of Social Insurance. issued its 25th annual report on Workers’ Compensation Benefits, Costs, and Coverage – 2020 Data which contains updated data for 2016 – 2020. The report contains nineteen tables, seven figures, and five appendices covering national and state-level data relevant to workers’ compensation outcomes. These data range from benefits, costs, and coverage to.
Hawaii doctor prevails in high court decision regarding reimbursements
After seven years of ongoing litigation involving Hilo-based physician Frederick Nitta, the Hawaii Supreme Court ruled 5-0 in his favor on Friday in a decision that could impact other Big Island doctors hoping to secure Medicaid reimbursement payments. "It felt good that at least the state Supreme Court justices were...
More people will be eligible for health insurance through Covered California
Lake County Record Bee (Lakeport, CA) Hundreds of thousands of Californians previously shut out of Covered California — the state program that offers discounted health insurance — soon can participate because the eligibility requirements are changing. Prior to the new rules, individuals who had access to an employer-based...
Help with Hurricane Ian recovery
BRANDON — Come to work for FEMA and help your community recover from Hurricane Ian. is conducting local hiring for more than 300 jobs in. . The agency is seeking people with experience in customer service, logistics, environmental protection, engineering, emergency management and other job categories. These positions are...
