Related
Georgia man pleads guilty to stealing over $3 billion in Bitcoin
Okay, so the raid didn't exactly look like this. Deposit Photos. revealed information on what was then the largest cryptocurrency seizure in US history (the second-largest financial seizure ever at the time). The seizure occurred during a previously undisclosed raid on a. Georgia. residence in connection with a 2012 wire...
Former MoviePass executives face fraud charges
Jackson Progress-Argus (GA) MoviePass's former CEO and the leader of its former parent company have been indicted on securities fraud charges for deceiving investors on the sustainability and profitability of the company's movie-a-day subscription model, according to a. Department of Justice. release on Friday. J. Mitchell Lowe. , previous CEO...
Colorado man who scammed family of nearly $400,000 in gold fraud sent to prison
GREAT FALLS - An investment scheme in which a Colorado man admitted to defrauding a Montana family of $391,280 by purporting to invest the money in gold in Africa was sentenced today to 27 months in prison and fined $5,000, to be followed by three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
Jury finds Cay Clubs executive guilty in second bank fraud, conspiracy trial
SOUTH FLORIDA - One of the principals in a now infamous Florida Keys real estate criminal fraud case has been found guilty of two counts of bank fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. A federal jury in. Miami. deliberated for less than a day on. Oct....
Former insurance agent sentenced for role in murder-for-hire conspiracy
KTVI-TV (St. Louis, MO) ST. LOUIS - A former insurance agent will spend the next three years in federal prison for his role in a murder-for-hire conspiracy involving a former St. Louis restaurateur and reality television star. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said...
Tugbeh Doe, Ex Deputy Finance Minister Burial Today – Court Releases Body to Family
The late Tugbeh Doe, former Deputy Minister of Finance for Administration will be interred today, after the Civil law court issued a ruling order that the funeral should go ahead, dealing a major blow to a former spouse looking to put halt to the proceedings. The body was removed from...
Alex Murdaugh may be called to testify in federal trial for South Carolina banker Russell Laffitte: report
Alex Murdaugh might be called to testify during South Carolina banking scion Russell Laffitte's federal trial over alleged bank fraud that allowed the ex-attorney to steal from clients.
Best’s Special Report: Private Placements, Structured Securities Now a Bigger Part of Fixed Income Portfolios for Health Insurers
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The share of private placements bonds and structured securities has risen markedly in the fixed-income portfolios of. health insurers in recent years as carriers have retooled investment strategies at the margin to bolster overall returns. In its Best’s Special Report, “Private Placements, Structured Securities Now a Bigger Part...
Trump appeals appointment of independent expert to review his company's activities
The company of former U.S. President Donald Trump, the Trump Organization, has appealed Monday the appointment of an independent expert to review its business activities after being accused of alleged fraudulent activities. The decision comes a week after New York Attorney General Leticia James made such a request, which was granted by the magistrate in…
Hawaii doctor prevails in high court decision regarding reimbursements
After seven years of ongoing litigation involving Hilo-based physician Frederick Nitta, the Hawaii Supreme Court ruled 5-0 in his favor on Friday in a decision that could impact other Big Island doctors hoping to secure Medicaid reimbursement payments. "It felt good that at least the state Supreme Court justices were...
ERISA Industry Committee Continues Effort to Defeat Nuisance Lawsuits Against Employers Sponsoring 401 Plans
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The ERISA Industry Committee (ERIC) today continued its effort to defeat recent boilerplate lawsuits targeting 401(k) plan sponsors that offered a particular suite of target-date mutual funds (TDFs), filing an amicus brief in another of these cases. ERIC, which represents large employers that sponsor health...
Berkley Accident and Health Releases 2022 Health Care Pressures Facing U.S. Employees
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- U.S. employees are feeling the pressure of health care costs, with 8 in 10 concerned about the cost of care and more than half reporting that they have skipped medical tests, office visits, or prescriptions. These findings come from the. 2022 Health Care Pressures Facing. U.S. Employees. report,...
Tarpon Springs’ former attorney asks court to name ‘defamatory’ Facebook user
TARPON SPRINGS — For the past two years, an anonymous Facebook account has been taking city officials to task for their handling of a controversial apartment complex planned for green space along the Anclote River. “CORRUPTION?!?! LOOK!!!! BLATANT CORRUPTION!!!,” a user called Alex Androu wrote on Sep. 18, 2021,...
Florida warns US Justice Department that federal election monitors are not allowed inside polling places
Florida officials warned the US Justice Department that federal election monitors are not allowed inside polling places under state law, pushing back against federal plans for monitors in the state.
Patent Issued for Computer resource-based API transaction method and system (USPTO 11477134): United Services Automobile Association
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Khmelev, Yevgeniy Viatcheslavovich (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11477134 is. United Services Automobile Association. (. San Antonio, Texas. ,. United States. ). News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied...
Interest payments on U.S. debt set to exceed national defense spending
Gross interest payments on the U.S. federal public debt are soaring at an unprecedented pace during Joe Biden's administration. Federal interest payments totaled $736 billion in the third quarter of the year, marking a 13.6% increase over the previous quarter. An explosive cocktail of rising Federal Reserve interest rates, rising US Treasury bond yields and…
US: Federal aid to Florida for Hurricane Ian tops $2B
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal aid to Florida for recovery from Hurricane Ian has topped the $2 billion mark, Biden administration officials announced Monday, one day before the midterm elections. Most of the money was provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. About $710 million went directly to households, and...
National Association of Insurance Commissioners: New Madrid Seismic Zone Report Highlights Earthquake Insurance Gap
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) (NAIC) Center for Insurance Policy and Research (CIPR), and the. announced the release of a new report addressing the. earthquake protection gap and providing insights into homeowners and renters insurance uptake. The New Madrid Seismic Zone. (NMSZ), located in the central. United States. , is...
Kingstone Insurance Company Goes Live with Insurity’s Sure AI Assistant to Continue Modernization Initiatives Delivering an Enhanced Customer Experience to the Claims Process
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , the leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced. , has gone live with its artificial intelligence (AI) powered Sure AI Assistant. Based in. New York. ,. Kingstone Insurance Company. , a carrier specializing in providing personal lines insurance in the Northeast,...
Workers' compensation costs and benefits declined sharply in the first year of the pandemic, with significant variation across states
Washington , Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Academy of Social Insurance. issued its 25th annual report on Workers’ Compensation Benefits, Costs, and Coverage – 2020 Data which contains updated data for 2016 – 2020. The report contains nineteen tables, seven figures, and five appendices covering national and state-level data relevant to workers’ compensation outcomes. These data range from benefits, costs, and coverage to.
