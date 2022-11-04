ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former MoviePass executives face fraud charges

Jackson Progress-Argus (GA) MoviePass's former CEO and the leader of its former parent company have been indicted on securities fraud charges for deceiving investors on the sustainability and profitability of the company's movie-a-day subscription model, according to a. Department of Justice. release on Friday. J. Mitchell Lowe. , previous CEO...
Best’s Special Report: Private Placements, Structured Securities Now a Bigger Part of Fixed Income Portfolios for Health Insurers

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The share of private placements bonds and structured securities has risen markedly in the fixed-income portfolios of. health insurers in recent years as carriers have retooled investment strategies at the margin to bolster overall returns. In its Best’s Special Report, “Private Placements, Structured Securities Now a Bigger Part...
ERISA Industry Committee Continues Effort to Defeat Nuisance Lawsuits Against Employers Sponsoring 401 Plans

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The ERISA Industry Committee (ERIC) today continued its effort to defeat recent boilerplate lawsuits targeting 401(k) plan sponsors that offered a particular suite of target-date mutual funds (TDFs), filing an amicus brief in another of these cases. ERIC, which represents large employers that sponsor health...
Patent Issued for Computer resource-based API transaction method and system (USPTO 11477134): United Services Automobile Association

-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Khmelev, Yevgeniy Viatcheslavovich (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11477134 is. United Services Automobile Association. (. San Antonio, Texas. ,. United States. ). News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied...
Interest payments on U.S. debt set to exceed national defense spending

Gross interest payments on the U.S. federal public debt are soaring at an unprecedented pace during Joe Biden's administration. Federal interest payments totaled $736 billion in the third quarter of the year, marking a 13.6% increase over the previous quarter. An explosive cocktail of rising Federal Reserve interest rates, rising US Treasury bond yields and…
US: Federal aid to Florida for Hurricane Ian tops $2B

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal aid to Florida for recovery from Hurricane Ian has topped the $2 billion mark, Biden administration officials announced Monday, one day before the midterm elections. Most of the money was provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. About $710 million went directly to households, and...
FLORIDA STATE
National Association of Insurance Commissioners: New Madrid Seismic Zone Report Highlights Earthquake Insurance Gap

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) (NAIC) Center for Insurance Policy and Research (CIPR), and the. announced the release of a new report addressing the. earthquake protection gap and providing insights into homeowners and renters insurance uptake. The New Madrid Seismic Zone. (NMSZ), located in the central. United States. , is...
MISSOURI STATE
Kingstone Insurance Company Goes Live with Insurity’s Sure AI Assistant to Continue Modernization Initiatives Delivering an Enhanced Customer Experience to the Claims Process

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , the leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced. , has gone live with its artificial intelligence (AI) powered Sure AI Assistant. Based in. New York. ,. Kingstone Insurance Company. , a carrier specializing in providing personal lines insurance in the Northeast,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Workers' compensation costs and benefits declined sharply in the first year of the pandemic, with significant variation across states

Washington , Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Academy of Social Insurance. issued its 25th annual report on Workers’ Compensation Benefits, Costs, and Coverage – 2020 Data which contains updated data for 2016 – 2020. The report contains nineteen tables, seven figures, and five appendices covering national and state-level data relevant to workers’ compensation outcomes. These data range from benefits, costs, and coverage to.
ALABAMA STATE
