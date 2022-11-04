Read full article on original website
LINCOLN NATIONAL LIFE INSURANCE CO /IN/ – 10-Q – Management's Narrative Analysis of the Results of Operations
Index to Management's Narrative Analysis of the Results of Operations. Forward-Looking Statements - Cautionary Language 55. Results of Consolidated Operations 59 Results of Annuities 60 Results of Retirement Plan Services 61 Results of Life Insurance 62 Results of Group Protection 64 Results of Other Operations 65 Realized Gain (Loss) 66 Liquidity and Capital Resources 68 ? 54.
AXA XL adds cyber insurance option to its Lawyer's E&O offering
NEW YORK , Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To help lawyer firms minimize the high financial cost and reputational risks associated with potential cyber incidents, AXA XL has added Cyber Suite, a cyber and security insurance coverage as an option to its Lawyers' Errors & Omissions (E&O) insurance program. According...
Best’s Special Report: Private Placements, Structured Securities Now a Bigger Part of Fixed Income Portfolios for Health Insurers
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The share of private placements bonds and structured securities has risen markedly in the fixed-income portfolios of. health insurers in recent years as carriers have retooled investment strategies at the margin to bolster overall returns. In its Best’s Special Report, “Private Placements, Structured Securities Now a Bigger Part...
Acova Insurance Agency Inc. Offers Comprehensive Renters Insurance in Taylor and Southgate, Michigan: One can invest in affordable renters insurance plans with impressive coverage through Acova Insurance Agency Inc.
Lincoln Park, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/07/2022 -- Acova Insurance Agency Inc. is a well-established insurance agency that offers risk management plans to several families and businesses across the state of. Michigan. . Through them, people can invest in budget-friendly life, health, car, business, and. homeowners insurance in. Taylor. and.
U.S. Consumers Understand Importance of Maintaining Good Credit and Support Lower Auto Insurance Costs for Those with Good Credit, IRC Study Finds
NEW YORK , Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. consumers understand the importance of maintaining good credit and support lower auto insurance costs for those with good credit, according to a new study from the. Insurance Research Council. (IRC) , a division of The Institutes. The study, based on the...
New Insurance Data Have Been Reported by Investigators at Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH) (Ceo Political Orientation, Risk Taking, and Firm Performance: Evidence From the Us Property-liability Insurance Industry): Insurance
-- Data detailed on Insurance have been presented. According to news reporting originating in Pohang,. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “We examine how CEOs’ political orientation can affect risk-taking behavior and firm performance in. U.S. property-liability insurance companies. Using information on political donations made by CEOs to...
“Systems And Methods For Generating An Inventory Of Personal Possessions Of A User For Insurance Purposes” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220335366): Patent Application
-- A patent application by the inventor Sanchez, Kenneth Jason ( San Francisco, CA. , by NewsRx correspondents. This patent application has not been assigned to a company or institution. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Some insurance policies...
Risk Theory Launches New Habitational Property Program "Jupiter Risk Services"
Is excited to announce the launch of a new specialty underwriting unit,. , focusing on Multifamily Habitational Risks. This exclusive program offers essential property products for garden-style apartments and condominiums throughout the US. Jupiter Risk Services. multifamily habitational insurance offering is essential for today's multifamily complex owners and managers. Jupiter...
Study Data from Ted Rogers School of Management Update Knowledge of Risk Management (Exploring Industry-Level Fairness of Auto Insurance Premiums by Statistical Modeling of Automobile Rate and Classification Data): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Data detailed on risk management have been presented. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The study of actuarial fairness in auto insurance has been an important issue in the decision making of rate regulation. Risk classification and estimating risk relativities through statistical modeling become essential to help achieve fairness in premium rates.”
Think you're immune to cybercrime because you're young and tech savvy? Think again
Daily Tribune News, The (Carterville, GA) While generalizations are rarely true, there is one that holds up pretty well: People tend to believe (and take comfort in the idea) that different kinds of crime could never happen to them—notably cybercrime. They're too smart, too careful, and too tech savvy.
Ambac Acquires Specialty Insurance MGU All Trans Risk Solutions, LLC and Wholesale Broker Capacity Marine Corporation
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) (“Ambac”), a financial services holding company, today announced that it has acquired majority stakes in both. and Capacity Marine to our growing specialty P&C platform,” said. Claude LeBlanc. , CEO of. Ambac. . “These acquisitions add approximately. $60...
Findings from Hangzhou Dianzi University Update Knowledge of Insurance (A Novel Insurance Claim Blockchain Scheme Based On Zero-knowledge Proof Technology): Insurance
-- Researchers detail new data in Insurance. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “It is crucial to ensure the privacy and authenticity of patients’ medical data in the medical insurance claim process, but in the current medical insurance claim process, there are some problems such as low efficiency, complex service, unreliable data and data leakage. Therefore, considering the privacy and sensitivity of patients’ medical data, we can improve the current issues by employing blockchain, smart contracts and zero -knowledge proof technology.”
Employers investing more in individual health reimbursement arrangements, report shows
The average monthly allowance employers provided from July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022 was $980.75, which marked an 11% increase from the previous year, per the PeopleKeep report. Meanwhile, the average premium for the lowest-cost, self-only gold Obamacare plan was $462 in 2022, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. While fewer than 2,500 employers offer…
Berkley Accident and Health Releases 2022 Health Care Pressures Facing U.S. Employees
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- U.S. employees are feeling the pressure of health care costs, with 8 in 10 concerned about the cost of care and more than half reporting that they have skipped medical tests, office visits, or prescriptions. These findings come from the. 2022 Health Care Pressures Facing. U.S. Employees. report,...
Five ways to improve your relationship with money
The question for Americans is no longer whether they’ re stressed about money, but just how stressed they are. The American Psychological Association’ s latest Stress in America survey, released last month, found that 66 percent of respondents listed money as either a very or somewhat significant source of stress in their lives. “Money is critical to our sense of…
Here's why private Medicare plans are set to pass traditional Medicare
More than 28 million older adults enrolled in Medicare plans administered by private insurance companies rather than the federal government. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an INNsider Pro and access all locked articles.
Survey: Americans fear recession, seek personalized financial advice
More than a quarter of Americans say their personal financial situation has improved in the past year but a wide majority fear the country may slide into recession in the year ahead, according to new study by MDRT (Million Dollar Roundtable). Moreover, the survey indicates people would prefer personalized financial...
Life insurance gap persists for Black Americans
While the more than half (56%) of Black Americans own life insurance, this number still represents a 19-point gap from the 75% of Black Americans who believe they need life insurance, according to the Insurance Barometer Study conducted by LIMRA and Life Happens. In a recent interview, MDRT member Brenton...
