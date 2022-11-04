Read full article on original website
Related
Louisiana judge lashes out at Texas firm over hurricane lawsuits
New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) In the weeks before the deadline to file insurance lawsuits related to Hurricane Laura, a. federal courthouse. Now, those cases are under review and the law firm may face hefty fines if it is found to be preying on hurricane victims, as one judge says he suspects.
K2 Selects Flume Health to Power Launch of New Health Plan
K2, a South-Carolina based employee benefits consultancy group, expands patient and employer options through a health insurance plan. will enable K2 to launch a personalized health plan effortlessly and in as little as six months. The Intentional Health Plans is a self-funded or level-funded plan serving employers and brokers in.
Colorado man who scammed family of nearly $400,000 in gold fraud sent to prison
GREAT FALLS - An investment scheme in which a Colorado man admitted to defrauding a Montana family of $391,280 by purporting to invest the money in gold in Africa was sentenced today to 27 months in prison and fined $5,000, to be followed by three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
Prime Insurance Company Hosts New Podcast 'I Hate Insurance!'
CHICAGO , Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rick J. Lindsey , President, CEO, and Chairman of Prime Insurance Company, leads the podcast to talk about product highlights, insurance claims stories, and more featuring guest appearances from employees, producers, and insureds. The podcast is hosted on Spotify as "I Hate Insurance!"
More people will be eligible for health insurance through Covered California
Lake County Record Bee (Lakeport, CA) Hundreds of thousands of Californians previously shut out of Covered California — the state program that offers discounted health insurance — soon can participate because the eligibility requirements are changing. Prior to the new rules, individuals who had access to an employer-based...
Missouri Department of Insurance: New Madrid Seismic Zone Report Highlights Earthquake Insurance Gap
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) On Monday, the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance (DCI), the National Association of Insurance Commissioners'. (NAIC) Center for Insurance Policy and Research (CIPR), and the. University of Missouri's. Disaster and. Community Crisis Center. announced the release of a new report addressing the. New Madrid...
‘Life-threatening’ storm surge possible in South Florida from Hurricane Nicole
South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) The unwelcome surprise of a November hurricane appeared likely to hit Florida. Wednesday, as Subtropical Storm Nicole continued on a course that could strike the state anywhere from. South Florida. to. Jacksonville. . Nicole. is expected to become a tropical storm Tuesday and then continue...
US: Federal aid to Florida for Hurricane Ian tops $2B
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal aid to Florida for recovery from Hurricane Ian has topped the $2 billion mark, Biden administration officials announced Monday, one day before the midterm elections. Most of the money was provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. About $710 million went directly to households, and...
Tropical storm watch issued for Tampa Bay as Subtropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida
The Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane warning for parts of the Bahamas, a tropical storm warning for much of the east coast of Florida and tropical storm watch for the west coast north of Bonita Beach, including Tampa Bay. The National Weather Service on Monday told the Tampa Bay Times that Nicole could bring up to 6 inches of rain to the Tampa Bay area and…
World Insurance Associates Acquires CDR Insurance Group Inc.
Iselin, NJ , Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (“WIA”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. CDR Insurance Group, Inc. (“CDR”) of. Waterbury, CT. on. October 1, 2022. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. CDR was...
Georgia man pleads guilty to stealing over $3 billion in Bitcoin
Okay, so the raid didn't exactly look like this. Deposit Photos. revealed information on what was then the largest cryptocurrency seizure in US history (the second-largest financial seizure ever at the time). The seizure occurred during a previously undisclosed raid on a. Georgia. residence in connection with a 2012 wire...
Hawaii doctor prevails in high court decision regarding reimbursements
After seven years of ongoing litigation involving Hilo-based physician Frederick Nitta, the Hawaii Supreme Court ruled 5-0 in his favor on Friday in a decision that could impact other Big Island doctors hoping to secure Medicaid reimbursement payments. "It felt good that at least the state Supreme Court justices were...
Biden-Harris Administration Delivers Over $2 Billion in Federal Support for Floridians to Jumpstart Their Recoveries from Hurricane Ian
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Biden-Harris Administration announced today it has delivered over $2 billion for Hurricane Ian recovery in. in federal grants, disaster loans and flood insurance payments. FEMA. has provided. $710 million. to households and. $322 million. to the state for emergency response, while the. U.S. Small...
Massachusetts 2022 live election results: Ballot Question 2 (Dental insurance regulation) [masslive.com]
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Voters will decide Tuesday the fate of a statewide ballot question asking residents to weigh in on regulations pertaining to dental insurance companies. According to a summary posted to the secretary of state’s website, the proposed law would require...
Triton Benefits & HR Solutions Delivers Affordable Group Health Insurance to Companies Who Struggle to Meet Participation Requirements.
WOODBRIDGE, N.J. , Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triton Benefits & HR Solutions, a national employee benefits broker and HR consulting firm, is helping small businesses achieve their employee retention goals. An employer-sponsored group medical plan is the most sought-after employee benefit. Unfortunately, due to high participation requirements, many organizations are not able to provide a bona fide, major medical plan to their most valuable asset, their employees.
Jury finds Cay Clubs executive guilty in second bank fraud, conspiracy trial
SOUTH FLORIDA - One of the principals in a now infamous Florida Keys real estate criminal fraud case has been found guilty of two counts of bank fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. A federal jury in. Miami. deliberated for less than a day on. Oct....
Highmark Health Announces Western PA Market Leadership Transitions to Strengthen, Advance Living Health Model
Cynthia Hundorfean Assumes New Role as Organization's Chief Living Health Development Officer;. /PRNewswire/ -- Highmark Health today announced leadership changes impacting the organization's western. Pennsylvania. market operations, including its insurance arm. Highmark Inc. and its anchor provider system. Allegheny Health Network. (AHN) . The moves, intended to further strengthen and...
Trump appeals appointment of independent expert to review his company's activities
The company of former U.S. President Donald Trump, the Trump Organization, has appealed Monday the appointment of an independent expert to review its business activities after being accused of alleged fraudulent activities. The decision comes a week after New York Attorney General Leticia James made such a request, which was granted by the magistrate in…
PA Health & Wellness Awarded NCQA Health Equity Accreditation
HARRISBURG, Pa. , Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PA Health & Wellness has received a full three-year Health Plan Accreditation from the. (NCQA) for Medicaid (HMO) and full Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) Distinction. The esteemed. NCQA. accreditation and distinction standings recognize. PA Health & Wellness. for its service and...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
31K+
Post
218K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0