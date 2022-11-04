ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

K2 Selects Flume Health to Power Launch of New Health Plan

K2, a South-Carolina based employee benefits consultancy group, expands patient and employer options through a health insurance plan. will enable K2 to launch a personalized health plan effortlessly and in as little as six months. The Intentional Health Plans is a self-funded or level-funded plan serving employers and brokers in.
VIRGINIA STATE
Missouri Department of Insurance: New Madrid Seismic Zone Report Highlights Earthquake Insurance Gap

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) On Monday, the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance (DCI), the National Association of Insurance Commissioners'. (NAIC) Center for Insurance Policy and Research (CIPR), and the. University of Missouri's. Disaster and. Community Crisis Center. announced the release of a new report addressing the. New Madrid...
MISSOURI STATE
US: Federal aid to Florida for Hurricane Ian tops $2B

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal aid to Florida for recovery from Hurricane Ian has topped the $2 billion mark, Biden administration officials announced Monday, one day before the midterm elections. Most of the money was provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. About $710 million went directly to households, and...
FLORIDA STATE
Tropical storm watch issued for Tampa Bay as Subtropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida

The Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane warning for parts of the Bahamas, a tropical storm warning for much of the east coast of Florida and tropical storm watch for the west coast north of Bonita Beach, including Tampa Bay. The National Weather Service on Monday told the Tampa Bay Times that Nicole could bring up to 6 inches of rain to the Tampa Bay area and…
FLORIDA STATE
Biden-Harris Administration Delivers Over $2 Billion in Federal Support for Floridians to Jumpstart Their Recoveries from Hurricane Ian

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Biden-Harris Administration announced today it has delivered over $2 billion for Hurricane Ian recovery in. in federal grants, disaster loans and flood insurance payments. FEMA. has provided. $710 million. to households and. $322 million. to the state for emergency response, while the. U.S. Small...
FLORIDA STATE
Massachusetts 2022 live election results: Ballot Question 2 (Dental insurance regulation) [masslive.com]

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Voters will decide Tuesday the fate of a statewide ballot question asking residents to weigh in on regulations pertaining to dental insurance companies. According to a summary posted to the secretary of state’s website, the proposed law would require...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Triton Benefits & HR Solutions Delivers Affordable Group Health Insurance to Companies Who Struggle to Meet Participation Requirements.

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. , Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triton Benefits & HR Solutions, a national employee benefits broker and HR consulting firm, is helping small businesses achieve their employee retention goals. An employer-sponsored group medical plan is the most sought-after employee benefit. Unfortunately, due to high participation requirements, many organizations are not able to provide a bona fide, major medical plan to their most valuable asset, their employees.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Highmark Health Announces Western PA Market Leadership Transitions to Strengthen, Advance Living Health Model

Cynthia Hundorfean Assumes New Role as Organization's Chief Living Health Development Officer;. /PRNewswire/ -- Highmark Health today announced leadership changes impacting the organization's western. Pennsylvania. market operations, including its insurance arm. Highmark Inc. and its anchor provider system. Allegheny Health Network. (AHN) . The moves, intended to further strengthen and...
TEXAS STATE
