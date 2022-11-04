Read full article on original website
Kylie Jenner Dug Into the ’90s Archives for the CFDA Awards
Kylie Jenner loves herself some archival vintage. Remember this summer when she emerged in that super rare Comme des Garçons hand top from 2007? At tonight’s 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City, the beauty mogul and reality star only continued her love of throwback style—this time by unearthing a striking vintage gown from the ’90s. To be more specific, it’s a runway dress from an iconic French designer’s fall 1999 collection. Can you guess whose?
Katie Holmes Does a Modern Take on the Flapper Dress at the CFDA Awards
At tonight’s 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City, Katie Holmes walked the red carpet with New York designer (and friend) Jonathan Simkhai. Given the event is known as the “Oscars of fashion,” and honors excellence within the American fashion industry, Holmes had to dress the part. She chose a striking evening look designed by Simkhai that fully embraced glitz and glamour.
Cher Went Dive Bar-Glam In This Rapper-Beloved Brand at the CFDA Awards
Cher embraced the trending biker aesthetic at tonight’s CFDA awards, donning a slited, leather evening dress designed by Chrome Hearts. The “Believe” singer leaned fully into the hard-edged look, completing it with dive bar-ready fishnet leggings and rocking a strapless iteration of the iconic biker jacket. She loaded up on the accessories too, with a chunky silver necklace and bangle bracelet also by Chrome Hearts. The entire look says “Let’s grab a beer and a shot special in LES?” In an elevated, living legend kind of way.
Kim Kardashian Wore a Latex Evening Gown to the CFDA Awards
Kim Kardashian and her shapewear and loungewear brand Skims will receive the first-ever Innovator Award, presented by Amazon, at the CFDA awards tonight. To accept the award alongside her co-founders, Kardashian attended the event in extremely body-conscious fashion—with a black latex strapless evening dress. Kardashian has long been a...
Katie Holmes Helps Dr. Barbara Sturm Celebrate Two Manhattan Store Openings
For a city filled with Dr. Barbara Sturm disciples, New York surprisingly didn’t have a store dedicated to the German skin-care brand. That is, until now; as of this week, uptown and downtown Manhattan each got their own spa and boutique. It was all the reason Sturm, alongside fan Katie Holmes, gathered a very chic group at Casa Cruz for a night of cocktails, dinner, and dancing.
CFDA Awards 2022: Fashion—Live From the Red Carpet
Tonight in New York City, the Council of Fashion Designers of America will host its annual awards ceremony, which celebrates the best and brightest talents in American fashion. Actor Natasha Lyonne will host the event at Cipriani South Street in Manhattan, where views of the East River will greet guests like Kris Jenner, Amy Schumer, Kim Kardashian, and more. The star-studded affair, presented in partnership with Amazon Fashion, will also commemorate the 60th anniversary of the CFDA, a non-profit organization first launched by storied publicist Eleanor Lambert. Honorees of the night include curator Andrew Bolton, stylist Law Roach, and a special posthumous award given to late designer Virgil Abloh.
Inside the Art and Artist-Filled Rema Hort Mann Foundation Gala
Tuesday night, the Rema Hort Mann Foundation celebrated its 25th anniversary, albeit two years late due to the pandemic. The glittering evening made up for lost time. A dizzying array of talent gathered for an evening of reflection, conversation, and music. The foundation was created in memory of Rema Hort...
Meet The Editor: Edward Enninful
Save the date: The editor-in-chief of British Vogue and Vogue’s European editorial director, Edward Enninful, is in the hot seat for this month’s virtual Meet The Editor event!. During this special *live* conversation, Edward will be in conversation with Vogue’s senior fashion projects editor, Julia Hobbs, answering your...
Ahead of His CFDA Award, Curator Andrew Bolton Talks About What Makes a Modern Fashion Exhibition
Designers and forecasters aren’t the only ones who set trends. Many of the exhibitions Andrew Bolton has put-together at the Anna Wintour Costume Institute have had a visible ripple-effect on fashion. Sometimes that influence is physically reflected in garments. Perhaps more lasting is the way exhibitions like “Manus ex Machina” or “Camp” have introduced new filters through which we can better understand what comes down the runway or the craftsmanship that goes into its making. Now marking his 20th year at the Met, the brainy, Thom Browne-clad Bolton will receive the CFDA’s Founder’s Award in honor of Eleanor Lambert. It’s a fitting tribute. Known as the “Empress of Seventh Avenue,” Lambert not only launched the CFDA in 1962, but supported the Costume Institute from the beginning.
Kendall Jenner Is Back In Her Favorite Affordable, Model-Approved Sneakers
It may be the CFDA Fashion Awards tonight in New York City, but hours before hitting the event’s red carpet, model Kendall Jenner was spotted in a more off-duty look. She wore a casual, but put-together look consisting of a chic black sheath dress and small rectangular sunnies. But it was her comfy sneakers that were a real point of interest: The affordable, classic style has been emerging as a top model favorite this fall.
Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Kendall Jenner, Cardi B, Marc Jacobs, and More
Halloween was quite an extravagant celebration for celebrities who managed to go above and beyond with their costumes. One famous face in the mix was Kendall Jenner, who wore a Toy Story-inspired look based on the character Jessie. Though, Jenner put a saucy spin on the ensemble; she wore the signature hat, a crop top, arm bands, denim hot pots, and a pair of cow-print chaps.
Introducing Vogue’s New Weekly Podcast: The Run-Through With Vogue
The Run-Through With Vogue is a new weekly podcast featuring the most riveting news in fashion and culture. Hosts Vogue.com’s Chioma Nnadi and contributing editor Chloe Malle bring you their favorite headlines of the week, plus interviews with exclusive guests. You’ll hear about Serena Williams’s new normal, Michaela Coel’s trip to Ghana with Vogue, and Kirsten Gillibrand’s second job as her teenage son’s sneaker cleaner and listen to Chelsea Manning, who has a new memoir out, school Malle and Nnadi on fashion history, specifically Queen Elizabeth I and Queen Isabella of Spain. We’ll cover everything from an intimate and shocking family reunion for model Natalia Vodianova to Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter’s visual world creation for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and head to the Avenue Montaigne in Paris to check out Simon Porte Jacquemus’s first store—Malle even samples the in-store popcorn machine!
It’s a Baguette—Fendi Re-Releases 25 Baguettes From the Archive
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. We all know the scene. Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw is lost somewhere south of Houston Street when an armed gunman asks for her Manolo Blahniks and her bag. Before handing it over, Bradshaw bravely corrects her mugger: “It’s a Baguette.” And the rest is history. The style, which was debuted by Silvia Venturini Fendi in 1997, was dubbed the Baguette after the way it sits like, say, a particular French bread under the arm when carried. Soon, the accessory came to be known as an It bag, one which fashion historians cite as the first-ever. That was a quarter of a century ago, and to celebrate the milestone today, a slew of new, limited-edition 25th-anniversary Baguette bags have arrived fresh from the Fendi boulangerie.
Scarlett Johansson and David Yurman Hosted a Shopping Soiree Benefiting the Lower Eastside Girls Club
While some of us may make idle promises to shop a bit less, last night's festivities at David Yurman were not the time to enact self-control. Scarlett Johansson and the Yurman family hosted a cocktail party and shopping soiree at the David Yurman flagship store on 57th Street and Madison Avenue. The private event was held in support of the Lower East Side Girls Club, an organization close to the hearts of Johansson and the Yurman family. Recently, the native New York actor curated designs with the iconic jewelers, with proceeds benefiting the independent community-based non-profit.
Selena Gomez Confirms This Is the Fall Nail Polish Shade of the Moment
Last night in Los Angeles, Selena Gomez stepped out for the premiere of the Apple TV documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me. The film centers on a dark period of the pop star’s life and the steps she took to step into a new light. Her look served as a visual marker of this bold and buoyant era, punctuated by a chic tangerine manicure that brought to mind the season’s more effulgent hues.
Get To Know Judene Thomas
In the spotlight today: Immunologist Judene Thomas knows how to get the most out of her closet—and her spare time. When the Boston-based style star isn’t on the lookout for vintage Christian Dior, she’s teaching herself how to play the guitar and piano. Full name: Judene Thomas...
A New Podcast Digs Into the Life, Work, and Untimely Death of Cuban-American Artist Ana Mendieta
"¿Dónde está Ana Mendieta? Where is Ana Mendieta?" This is the question—and rallying cry—that has animated art-world feminists ever since Havana-born artist Ana Mendieta fell to her death from the window of her 34th-floor Greenwich Village apartment in 1985. Prior to Mendieta's death, neighbors heard her arguing violently with her husband, American sculptor Carl Andre. In a recording of a 911 call, you can hear Andre admit that they were arguing before she, in his words, "went out the window." Although Andre was acquitted of second-degree murder in 1988, suspicion still clouds his career as Mendieta's supporters demand to know the truth behind her death.
Inside Glamour’s 2022 Woman of the Year Awards
Last night, Glamour Magazine hosted its annual Woman of The Year Awards, celebrating three decades of honoring some of the world’s most inspiring women. 2022’s distinguished honorees include actor Angela Bassett, designer and founder of the Fifteen Percent Pledge Aurora James, band and sister-trio HAIM, EGOT-achieving actor, singer and television host Jennifer Hudson, physician and abortion rights activist Dr. Rebecca Gomperts, and gun violence prevention activist and founder of Moms Demand Action Shannon Watts.
With Help From Bella Hadid, Balenciaga and Adidas Return With Another Collection
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you missed out on the inaugural debut of the Balenciaga and Adidas collection, today could be your lucky day—that’s if you move quickly. The two powerhouses released a second installment that is available to shop now, well, until it inevitably sells out, of course.
In The Collaboration, Paul Bettany and Jeremy Pope Take On Warhol and Basquiat
The posters framed it as a fight; a challenge between two heavyweights. At left was Andy Warhol, wearing shiny Everlast boxing gloves, shorts, a black turtleneck, and a vaguely haunted look on his face—he was, by then, a frail 56—his arms crossed like Tutankhamen’s. At his side was Jean-Michel Basquiat, shirtless, impassive, and not yet 25, in the same gloves, shorts, and stance. In other imagery, their gloves are raised, or Warhol (softly) lands a blow on Basquiat’s jaw. It was 1985, and paintings from a collaboration between the two artists—orchestrated by Swiss art dealer Bruno Bischofberger, who formally introduced them in 1982—were headed to Tony Shafrazi’s gallery on Mercer Street.
