All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. We all know the scene. Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw is lost somewhere south of Houston Street when an armed gunman asks for her Manolo Blahniks and her bag. Before handing it over, Bradshaw bravely corrects her mugger: “It’s a Baguette.” And the rest is history. The style, which was debuted by Silvia Venturini Fendi in 1997, was dubbed the Baguette after the way it sits like, say, a particular French bread under the arm when carried. Soon, the accessory came to be known as an It bag, one which fashion historians cite as the first-ever. That was a quarter of a century ago, and to celebrate the milestone today, a slew of new, limited-edition 25th-anniversary Baguette bags have arrived fresh from the Fendi boulangerie.

5 DAYS AGO