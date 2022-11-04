ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Biscayne, FL

KBCF leads Nov. 12 group cleanup of the land and shoreline around Crandon Park and marina

Crandon Park and the marina are the focus of a community clean-up day, as volunteers are expected to do their part to improve the environment and shield the wildlife. The Key Biscayne Community Foundation Citizen Science Project, in conjunction with FillABag and Miami EcoAdventures, will lead volunteers into an impactful and unforgettable clean-up day on Saturday, November 12 from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm at 4000 Crandon Boulevard.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Support Ed London for Council seat

Thank you, Islander News, for providing the forum to express my deep gratitude to Ed London, who has done so much for our community as a KB resident and serving on the Council unselfishly for so many years. As politics on the Key seem to have gotten rather ugly, I...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Election Day dining on Key Biscayne

Polls are now open! Looking for a place to relax after casting your vote, or simply enjoy that the political campaign season is almost over?. Then get ready to enjoy a delicious meal at any our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Tuesday in November 8,-2022. D'Lite Bistro & Bakery. Who...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Close to a third of island’s voters have cast a ballot; could potential storm impact Election Day turnout?

It's been an arduous campaign trail the past couple of months on Key Biscayne and now, stormy weather may make voting on Election Day a challenge. From hate mail condemning both mayoral candidates and complaints filed against three PACs, to an alleged bumping incident between two political figures and recent allegations of verbal threats from two candidates against a Village code enforcement employee, this election process seemed to have its share of negatives.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Gas prices in Miami jump $0.14 this week, $0.30 on the island

Feeling an extra pinch in the wallet when filling the tank on the island? Since Friday, October 28, the price of a gallon of regular gas on the island has jumped $0.30 per gallon, from $3.99 to $4.29 on Monday. With the ending of the gas tax holiday last week,...
MIAMI, FL

