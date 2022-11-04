ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

WDSU

A cold front Tuesday could bring strong to possibly severe storms

As higher humidity moves in ahead of a strong storm system, a cold front could spark up a few strong to possibly severe storms. Right now, we're under a level 1 risk (marginal) for severe storms on Tuesday. Some of our best forecast data still show the likeliest time for...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain Thursday afternoon

Alert: Red Alert for late this afternoon into tonight for heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding/flash flooding.Forecast: Showers ease their way in through the day with pockets of heavy rain developing late this afternoon into tonight; localized flooding is possible. Rainfall amounts will range from .5-2.0"+ with the greatest rainfall amounts N&W and/or east. In addition to this, an isolated severe t'storm will be possible with locally damaging winds being the main threat. As for tomorrow, after some early showers east, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. As for Sunday, expect partly sunny skies and a stray shower. Highs will be in the 60s again. 
natureworldnews.com

Storm System to Unleash in Central U.S, Causing Heavy Snow and Severe Weather

The latest weather forecasts showed that parts of the Central U.S would expect a storm system that could bring adverse weather conditions, including heavy snow, bad weather, and high winds. Residents located in the affected areas are advised to be cautious and stay updated with the weather advisory. Almost a...
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Storms damage homes, leave 10 injured in Texas

Strong storms that brought high-speed winds and at least one tornado hit parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, injuring at least 10 people and damaging about 50 homes, officials said. The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management Office, located in northeastern Texas, said in a press release that...
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Major storm brings tornado damage to northeast Texas

A powerful storm system moved through northeast Texas Friday evening, with reports of major tornado damage to several parts of the region. Beginning in the late afternoon hours, the National Weather Service issued a flurry of tornado warnings for dozens of cities and towns, specifically on the Interstate 35 corridor.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
natureworldnews.com

Forecasts Warn Rain and Severe Thunderstorms to Threaten Midwest, East Coast

Forecasts announced that parts of the Midwest and East Coast would expect severe thunderstorms. According to AccuWeather's recent weather update on October 11, forecasters revealed that rain and thunderstorms could unleash in portions of the north-central United States and the Atlantic coast this week due to the approaching storm system.
WISCONSIN STATE
natureworldnews.com

Beneficial Rain and Severe Thunderstorms Expected to Hit the Southern United States

Heavy rain and severe thunderstorms are expected to hit the Southern United States in the coming hours and days. US weather authorities consider the precipitation as a "beneficial rain" amid the dry conditions being experienced by the drought-stricken US region. However, potential flash flooding is possible amid the so-called "much-needed...
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Severe Storms to Hit the Northeast US Ahead of Approaching Cold Front

Severe storms have been forecasted to strike the Northeast United States ahead of a looming cold front by the end of the week, according to US meteorologists. The adverse weather will hit some of the major metropolitan areas across the East Coast, including those from Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and to New York City, where urban flash flooding could occur.
WASHINGTON, DC

