Severe weather after dark creates 'incredibly dangerous' scenario across Southern Plains
The severe weather kicked off across northeast Texas swiftly and continued to threaten communities even as night fell, creating a dangerous scenario for those in the path of the rampaging storms. Particularly dangerous situations began to unfold across parts of central and eastern Texas into Friday night as the region...
Tornado survivors 'at a loss of words' following deadly severe weather outbreak
Residents in northeastern Texas and southeastern Oklahoma were thankful to be alive after severe weather rampaged across the southern Plains on Friday, killing at least two people, injuring others and leveling scores of buildings. In the southeastern Oklahoma town of Idabel, located about 190 miles southeast of Oklahoma City, a...
Massive storm to target central US with blizzard conditions, high winds and severe weather
As cold air and surging warmth collide, a whopper of a storm system will unleash a variety of travel-disrupting weather impacts such as heavy snow, severe weather and winds up to 90 mph across the nation’s midsection. A substantial flip-flop in the weather pattern will allow a major storm...
Videos Show Tornadoes Rip Through Texas as Severe Weather Strikes South
"Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible."
A cold front Tuesday could bring strong to possibly severe storms
As higher humidity moves in ahead of a strong storm system, a cold front could spark up a few strong to possibly severe storms. Right now, we're under a level 1 risk (marginal) for severe storms on Tuesday. Some of our best forecast data still show the likeliest time for...
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain Thursday afternoon
Alert: Red Alert for late this afternoon into tonight for heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding/flash flooding.Forecast: Showers ease their way in through the day with pockets of heavy rain developing late this afternoon into tonight; localized flooding is possible. Rainfall amounts will range from .5-2.0"+ with the greatest rainfall amounts N&W and/or east. In addition to this, an isolated severe t'storm will be possible with locally damaging winds being the main threat. As for tomorrow, after some early showers east, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. As for Sunday, expect partly sunny skies and a stray shower. Highs will be in the 60s again.
Unsettled Weather with Potential Rain and Snow to Hit the Pacific Northwest and Eastern US
Unsettled weather will hover into the Eastern United States this coming Halloween on Monday, October 31, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The adverse weather will also be the case for the US Pacific Northwest, where rain and high-elevation snow will move and persist towards the region. Meanwhile, the...
Tornadoes touch down, severe thunderstorms drench North Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas
Tornadoes touched down in Texas on Friday as the region faced severe weather leaving many residents without power.
Could Low Water Levels Lead to Hidden Louisiana Community in Atchafalaya Basin?
It's no secret that the water levels in the Atchafalaya Basin are really low and some have been out exploring areas that they've never been to before. We've shared a number of photos in recent weeks from the basin and there are areas that are dried up that have not been in years.
New Orleans, Jefferson Parish lose thousands of residents
Metro New Orleans’ population is changing, and after years of rebuilding since Hurricane Katrina in 2005, has shrunk a little bit.
StormTeam 3: Tracking a super warm weekend before severe weather chance Sunday night
Wow, what a nice day it is outside! Sunshine and temps reaching at or close to 80 degrees this Saturday afternoon! This is more than 20 degrees above average. Sunday will be in the 70s with sunshine as well, but strong winds up to 20mph and gusting 35+mph will make for a very windy day - so windy in fact that you my find it difficult to do things outside.
Storm System to Unleash in Central U.S, Causing Heavy Snow and Severe Weather
The latest weather forecasts showed that parts of the Central U.S would expect a storm system that could bring adverse weather conditions, including heavy snow, bad weather, and high winds. Residents located in the affected areas are advised to be cautious and stay updated with the weather advisory. Almost a...
AccuWeather forecasters warn that widespread severe weather threat to eye central US
A massive storm poised to unleash areas of heavy snow in the western United States and Canada Prairies will also trigger the potential for widespread severe weather across portions of the Plains and Mississippi Valley late this week and into the weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists say. "Several rounds of severe thunderstorms...
Storms damage homes, leave 10 injured in Texas
Strong storms that brought high-speed winds and at least one tornado hit parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, injuring at least 10 people and damaging about 50 homes, officials said. The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management Office, located in northeastern Texas, said in a press release that...
Major storm brings tornado damage to northeast Texas
A powerful storm system moved through northeast Texas Friday evening, with reports of major tornado damage to several parts of the region. Beginning in the late afternoon hours, the National Weather Service issued a flurry of tornado warnings for dozens of cities and towns, specifically on the Interstate 35 corridor.
Forecasts Warn Rain and Severe Thunderstorms to Threaten Midwest, East Coast
Forecasts announced that parts of the Midwest and East Coast would expect severe thunderstorms. According to AccuWeather's recent weather update on October 11, forecasters revealed that rain and thunderstorms could unleash in portions of the north-central United States and the Atlantic coast this week due to the approaching storm system.
Beneficial Rain and Severe Thunderstorms Expected to Hit the Southern United States
Heavy rain and severe thunderstorms are expected to hit the Southern United States in the coming hours and days. US weather authorities consider the precipitation as a "beneficial rain" amid the dry conditions being experienced by the drought-stricken US region. However, potential flash flooding is possible amid the so-called "much-needed...
Severe Storms to Hit the Northeast US Ahead of Approaching Cold Front
Severe storms have been forecasted to strike the Northeast United States ahead of a looming cold front by the end of the week, according to US meteorologists. The adverse weather will hit some of the major metropolitan areas across the East Coast, including those from Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and to New York City, where urban flash flooding could occur.
At least 1 dead as tornadoes tear through Oklahoma, Arkansas and northeast Texas
An early winter blast met record autumn warmth Friday, leading to a robust, severe storm system in the South and creating the biggest tornado threat the US has seen in more than five months.
Classic fall storm could deliver soaker, severe weather to Minnesota
I’ve written about persistence forecasting before. It's basically throwing away the models. For example, when you haven’t had rain a long time, don’t believe the models that are forecasting significant rain until it actually happens. That largely applies to an incoming system that is forecast to spin...
